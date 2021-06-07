The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Maximiliano Espino, 27, 84 Hawks Ct., Nicholson, probation violation.
•Quinton Lashawn King, 24, 147 Barnes Ln., Lakemont, probation violation.
•Barry Hiro Norton, 57, 49 Wardlaw Rd., Nicholson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding 68/45.
•Sean Allen Reese, 33, 82 Brookside Ln., Mars Hill, N.C., probation violation.
•Rodney Wayne Ruark, 42, 39B West Beaverdam Rd., Winterville, probation violation.
•Caroline Paige Sexton, 31, 2126 Barberry Dr., Buford, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), cruelty to children and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Donald Robert Sneathen, 47, 279 Courtland Rd., Jefferson, forgery and identity theft fraud to create/use/possess counterfeit/fictitious identification information.
•Shadarious Lamontae Allen, 20, 15 Hammond Ct., Winterville, battery.
•Jessica Marie Bennett, 29, 1068 Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Jessica Snow Hughes, 37, 255 Hampton Creek Rd., Commerce, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Juan Manuel Nieto, 29, 83 Emily Dr., Dahlonega, Driving Under the Influence (DUI), failure to maintain lane, no valid driver’s license and open container violation.
•Brittany Theresa Woods, 35, 1006 Madison Ave., Braselton, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Jody Lee Bennett, 43, 178 Olde Wick Trl., Hoschton, false swearing and party to the crime of forgery.
•Jerrial Jatavis Browner, 24, 311 North Ave., Apt. 1425, Athens, hold for another agency, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Johnny Ousbon Cain, 40, 261 Rock Forge Ct., Jefferson, incarceration order and probation violation.
•Daniel Thomas Davis, 31, 1533 Mauldin Rd., Jefferson, criminal trespass – FVA.
•Trista Denise Ellis, 33, 122 Glenfield Dr., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Daniel Lamar Flowers, 27, 170 North Milledge, Athens, failure to appear.
•Jonathan Lamar Harris, 28, 274 Buchanan St., Jackson, probation violation.
•Jack William Rosa, 27, 126 Rock Forge Ct., criminal damage to property and theft by taking.
•Kenneth Scott Shaw, 57, 161 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton, aggravated assault.
•Ashley Renee Skinner, 35, 4173 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, theft by taking a motor vehicle.
•Larry Dean Timms, 21, 153 Hickory Way, Maysville, theft by taking.
•Anthony Marvin Worrell, 53, 126 Elmwood Rd., Hoschton, failure to appear, probation violation and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Evelyn Carney, 52, 1365 Whites Bottom Rd., Braselton, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Tanuly Lynn Carter, 35, 122 Elberta Dr., Jefferson, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•William Samuel Casper, 59, 2680 Commerce Rd., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•David Wayne Hembree, 40, 953 Berea Rd., Commerce, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI – drugs and habitual violator.
•Phillip Shawn Jennings, 51, 364 Hemlock Ct., Winder, DUI – refusal and failure to maintain lane.
•Victor Bo Garrett Lewis, 21, 1291 Lewis Rd., White Plains, driving while driver’s license is suspended.
•James Ellis Smith, 37, 2000 Patterson Ct., Lawrenceville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, following too closely and leaving the scene of an accident.
•Daeshaun Craig Ashley, 23, 510 Nellie B. Ave., Athens, probation violation.
•David Scott Clark Jr., 21, 15 Maddox Hill Rd., Jefferson, hold for other agencies and probation violation.
•Kyle Thomas Herndon, 35, 1205 Hwy. 60, Hoschton, forgery and false swearing.
•James Cardez Smith, 31, 51 Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless conduct and simple battery – FVA.
•Christopher Ray Bunn, 39, 113 Meeks Ln., Tunnel Hill, probation violation.
•Clenton Giles Burrow, 51, 209 Brookstone Trl., Braselton, simple battery – FVA.
•Catrina Helen Gasparik, 25, 6009 Devonshire Dr., Flowery Branch, hold for another agency and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA).
•Roderick Dejuan Marble, 47, 467 Rustwood Dr., Athens, arson.
•Christopher Lee Smith, 41, 463 Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, probation violation.
•Madison Leigh Colier, 25, 596 Wehunt Rd., Hoschton, DUI – drugs and failure to maintain lane.
•Kenneth James Eder, 31, 655 Independence Ave., Pendergrass, failure to appear.
ARCADE PD
•Nolberto Gallardo Araya, 28, no address listed, driving while unlicensed and failure to obey a traffic control device.
•Steven Stuart Davis, 41, 2020 Sturbridge Ln., Buford, probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
•Christopher Glenn Plybon, 34, 1367 Ethridge Rd., Auburn, public indecency.
•Brittany Leeann Evans, 24, 5121 Lavista Rd., Tucker, disorderly conduct, obstruction and possession of marijuana.
COMMERCE PD
•James Howard Andrews, 56, 131 Sunny Ln., Commerce, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Luis Alberto Hernandez-Moctezuma, 21, 3659 Brockton Rd., Jefferson, driving without a valid driver’s license and texting and driving.
•Melissa Ann House, 29, 8287 Maysville Rd., Maysville, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Cody Jacob Barrett, 29, 68 Creekwood Ct., Winder, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) and possession of methamphetamine.
•David Keith Neely, 42, 457 Jim David Rd., Nicholson, DUI – alcohol or drugs, open container violation, tires violation and U-turns violation.
•Anita Farrah Vaughn, 43, 9340 Wildcat Bridge Rd., Danielsville, driving without a valid driver’s license and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles violation.
•Roman Manrique Aguilar, 56, 4645 Autumn Leaf Way, Gillsville, driving without a valid driver’s license and stop signs and yield signs violations.
•Katelyn Rose Jones, 25, 162 Barber St., Commerce, battery – FVA.
•Courtney Marcel Thomas, 25, 5837 Jot-Em Down Rd., Danielsville, driving without a valid driver’s license and expired registration.
JEFFERSON PD
•Keith Laquan Bryant, 39, 3111 Old Cleveland Rd., Gainesville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and maximum limits.
•Raquan Javon Johnson, 22, 3733 Melissa Dr., Harvey, La., driving while driver’s license is suspended, giving a false name, address ort birthdate to a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.
•James Alan Parker Jr., 40, 136 Wood St., Commerce, disorderly conduct.
•Steve Young, 59, 694 MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson, aggravated assault – FVA.
•Jessica Leigh Dominy, 36, 162 Mill Wood Dr., Athens, DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and hold for another agency.
•Gerald Andrew Standridge, 73, 254 Peach Hill Dr., Jefferson, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Stacie Leanne Bennett, 47, 2393 Old Jefferson-Winder Hwy., Jefferson, driving without a valid driver’s license.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Ashley Lauren Parr, 23, 1730 Hill St., Comer, affixing tint to windows or windshield, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and DUI – alcohol.
•Donald Ray Bingham, 67, 1212 Wood Rd., Hoschton, driver must apply for a new license within 60 days of change, DUI – alcohol, possession of methamphetamine and speeding 58/55.
•James Thomas House, 62, 3430 Brockton Rd., Jefferson, driver to exercise due care, DUI, failure to maintain lane and failure to notify owner upon striking a fixture.
•Bradley Keith Loden, 52, 470 Crooked Creek Rd., Jefferson, DUI – alcohol and turning movements violation.
•Tyrekus Jeremiah Drummond, 23, 220 Outlook Dr., Boiling Springs, S.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding in a work zone 76/60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.