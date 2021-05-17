The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Steven Mackenzie Angel, 28, 7493 Macon Hwy., Watkinsville, battery and criminal attempt to commit theft by shoplifting.
•John Martin Rene’Villia, 25, 7503 Macon Hwy., Watkinsville, criminal attempt to commit theft by shoplifting.
•Billy Christopher Stancil, 48, 188 Rambler Inn Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Brandon Jamal Battle, 27, 265 Woodbridge Cir., Athens, probation violation.
•Trenton Nacoma Hammock, 23, 333 Hickory Creek Rd., Maysville, probation violation.
•Marco Alexis Vargas-Segura, 27, 481 Charleston Ln., Lawrenceville, driving without a valid driver’s license and vehicles to drive on the right side of the roadway; exceptions.
•Catherine Naomi Wells, 34, 46 Madison St., Commerce, probation violations.
•Johnny Ray Gooch, 62, homeless, hold for another agency.
•Timothy Cain Anglin, 27, 265 Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, hold for another agency and parole violation.
•John Michael Campbell, 32, 2816 Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Ryan Darren Colley, 34, 64 Emma Ln., Winder, hold for another agency and probation violations.
•Jason Russell Grindle, 45, 999 Sosebee Rd., Talmo, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA).
•Hoke Travis Jones, 30, 558 Pinetree Cir., Maysville, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Natasha Nicole Jones, 26, 558 Pinetree Cir., Maysville, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Kara Lynn Phillips, 25, 40 Redtail Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Keir Wesley Sutton, 50, 10459 Hwy. 106, Carnesville, failure to appear.
•Amanda Jo Dyer, 36, 11289 Hwy. 129, Talmo, duty upon striking a fixture, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Arland Namkona Dwight Patton, 21, 2238 Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo, possession of methamphetamine.
•Harley Dale Underwood, 32, 225 Lonestar Rd., Bogart, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, following too closely, hold for another agency, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute (oxycodone), possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, texting and driving (driver to exercise due care) and trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine.
•Derrick Lajuvirs Raiford Sr., 36, 1129 Jefferson Walk Cir., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Jessica Nicole Walker, 29, 1100 Frazier Copeland, Madison, probation violation.
ARCADE PD
•Nicholas Pershing Vensel, 35, homeless, hold for another agency.
BRASELTON PD
•Brandon Oswaldo Roblero, 22, 482 Buck Trl., Hoschton, driving on roadways laned for traffic, drugs not in original container, DUI – multiple substances, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (oxycodone) and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (alprazolam).
•Michael Joe Pearson, 60, 226 Davenport Rd., Braselton, hold for other agencies.
COMMERCE PD
•Jonathan Dwayne Arwood, 41, 302 Highland Estate, Commerce, aggravated assault – FVA.
•Onnie Lanier Boswell, 43, 1070 Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, drugs not in original container, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I, II, III and IV controlled substance.
•Leif Lafarra Wright, 31, 331 North Wood Dr., Commerce, violation of a Family Violence Order.
•Malachi David Spivey, 19, 365 Wilson Dr., Commerce, criminal trespass – FVA and simple assault – FVA.
•Raymonta Lepaul Collins, 26, 331 Northwood Dr., Commerce, burglary and theft by taking.
JEFFERSON PD
•Amanda Sheree Gilleland, 36, 110 Guy Maddox Rd., Braselton, criminal trespass.
•Nancy Jo Wilson, 49, 8606 Holly Springs Rd., Maysville, criminal trespass.
•Maurice Jones Jr., 41, 39 No Dr., Hendersonville, N.C., driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, holding or supporting a device while driving and improper stopping on the roadway.
•Austin Blake Wilson, 28, 586 McCreery Rd., Jefferson, trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking heroin.
•Ashley Latrice Brown, 31, 277 Rock Springs Ct., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Blanca Estella Garcia-Correa, 34, 141 Hanover Pl., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Guadalupe Uriel Oviedo-Reyes, 24, 977 Hancock Bridge Rd., Winder, driving without a valid driver’s license.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Cynthia Lakesha McGee, 35, 3 Leemike Ct., Taylors, S.C., hold for other agencies.
•Crispin Molina-De La Rosa, 33, 300 Carpenter Dr., Atlanta, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and hold for another agency.
•Maximiliano Espino, 27, 530 Sims St., Maysville, DUI – alcohol and driver’s license to be carried and exhibited on demand.
•Angel Reynaldo Funes Funes, 35, 4280 South Lee St., Buford, driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain lane.
•Michael George Pace, 50, 703 Deadwyler Rd., Maysville, DUI – alcohol and failure to yield while turning left.
•Diane Marie Giddens-Mimbs, 58, 420 South Gwinnett Shoals, Athens, DUI – alcohol.
•William Arthur Kinard, 62, 752 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, DUI.
