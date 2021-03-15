The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Lucas Keith Carpenter, 17, 2640 Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and terroristic threats and acts.
•William Brandon Fitzpatrick, 45, 469 Akins Rd., Statham, criminal trespass and theft by taking.
•Anthony Mark Giovanni, 39, 4570 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, battery, home invasion and simple battery.
•Jonathan Robert Lee, 42, 269 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, criminal trespass and theft by taking.
•Arland Namkona Dwight Patton, 20, 2238 Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo, battery – FVA, criminal trespass – FVA and simple battery – FVA.
•Emcee Dante Weaver, 26, 1205 Patterson Dr., Gainesville, battery, criminal trespass, false imprisonment – FVA and simple battery – FVA.
•Joseph Clyde Westmoreland, 37, 981 Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
•Michael Shannon Wilson, 41, 9574 Hwy. 72, Lot 5A, Hull, hold for another agency and possession of methamphetamine.
•Rebecca Rogers Dickinson, 63, 2676 Abilene Ct., Snellville, driving on roadways laned for traffic, drugs not in original container, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – multiple substances and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (zolpidem).
•Andrew Joseph Fecke, 39, 48 Wildflower Rd., Braselton, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years old.
•Cindy Ann Gilleland, 48, 135 Walnut Rd., Hoschton, mandatory education for children between six and 16 years old.
•Ashley Nicole Motes, 32, 437 West Jefferson St., Hoschton, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Joshua Rashard Rucker, 32, 614 Traynham Rd., Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Wanda Faye Sanders, 35, 2570 Athens Hwy., Lot 4, Jefferson, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Caleb Jordan Scarbrough, 22, 670 Colbert Grove Church Rd., Danielsville, theft by taking.
•Billy Scott Seagraves, 49, 1761 Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
•Samantha Brooke Weldon, 36, 1980 Brockton Rd., Jefferson, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Matthew Tillman Bagwell, 31, 125 Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, simple assault – FVA and simple battery – FVA.
•Larry Allen Martin, 54, 3601 Camelot Way, Loganville, aggravated battery.
•Ryan Shane Sipes, 34, 2632 Commander Dr., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Stanley Eugene Stancil, 48, 3115 M-G Dr., Gainesville, failure to appear.
•Richard Keith Summer, 51, 410 North Ave., Athens, failure to appear and hold for other agencies.
•Jeffrey Keith Blount, 26, 106 Pheasant Run, Bogart, probation violation.
•Elizabeth Nicole Crim, 20, 181 Park Dr., Jefferson, disruption of a public school.
•William Thomas Floyd, 47, 5265 Dawsonville Hwy., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Michael Otis Maddox Sr., 58, 5085 Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Amelia Nicole Talisman, 36, 636 Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville, failure to appear.
•Jeffrey Wade Williams, 35, 220 Christian Rd., Nicholson, failure to appear, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Stephen Jay Womble, 38, 463 Deep South Rd., Senoia, probation violations.
•Cecil Anthony Allred, 56, 811 Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, simple battery – FVA.
•Charles Melvin Cheek, 68, 508 Clayton St., Commerce, simple assault.
•Hayley Brooke Griffin, 29, Budget Host Hotel Inn, Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
•Douglas Lee Law, 65, 531 Gordon St., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Heath Lee Nelson, 30, 5085 Hwy. 82, Commerce, burglary, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by taking.
•Alicia Carrie Pratt, 42, 980 Walther Blvd., Lawrenceville, failure to appear.
•Laura Faye Martinez, 47, 4280 South Lee St., Buford, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
*Melissa Guidry Walker, 40, 66 Sawtooth Oak Dr., Jefferson, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Taleigh Madison Barnes, 21, 172 Crestwood Cir., Commerce, hold for another agency, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Clifton Ray Gooch, 32, 375 Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, forgery and identity theft fraud when using/possession identification information (party to a crime).
•Clayton James Harrison, 19, 100 Heritage Hills Dr., driving while unlicensed and speeding 70/45.
•Robert Wayne Jackson, 42, homeless, failure to appear.
•Nicholas Wayne Joiner, 26, 3517 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (heroin) and possession of methamphetamine.
•Randall Darrell Ladd, 42, 812 College Ave., Athens, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, hold for another agency, no passing in no-passing zones and reckless driving.
•Buffington Nacole Love Sanders, 36, 114 Line Creek Rd., Nicholson, hold for another agency and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
•Stephen Lee Turner Jr., 43, 114 Line Creek Rd., Nicholson, parole hold and possession of methamphetamine.
•Eric Kromah, 25, 1207 Willow Trl., Norcross, failure to appear.
•Lynda Ruth Steele, 72, 72 Steele Rd., Comer, deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499.
ARCADE PD
•Douglas Phillips Meeks, 48, 262 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, battery – FVA, criminal trespass, failure to affix stamped metal tag, failure to inspect traps within 24 hour period, hold for another agency, hunting on lands of another, hunting without a valid hunting license, simple assault – FVA, theft by taking and trapping without permission.
COMMERCE PD
•Tanner Reed Ewing, 21, 819 Russ Rumsey Rd., Maysville, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, hold for another agency, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
•Katelyn Deanna Wright, 23, 5163 Hwy. 51, Lula, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, identity fraud, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (hydrocodone), possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, tampering with evidence and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles violation.
•Michael Wayne Galloway, 46, 298 Willow St., Commerce, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Elpidia Hernandez-Flores, 44, 184 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Commerce, speeding 40/25 and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Ken Tyree Neal, 45, 1092 Traynham Rd., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and too fast for conditions 46/25.
•Anoroth Eddie Sylapheth, 41, 393 Jefferson Blvd., Jefferson, DUI – refusal.
•Robin Nicole Harris, 35, 70 Yeargin Ct., Winterville, driving without a valid driver’s license, giving a false name to a law enforcement officer and headlight requirements violation.
•Jose Armando Navarro-Munoz, 23, 935 Homer, Rd., Commerce, battery – FVA.
•Michael Brian Stephenson, 41, 28 Andy Ct., Commerce, interference with a 911 call and simple assault – FVA.
•Summer Sauls Payne, 46, 585 Coldwell Cir., Athens, probation violation.
JEFFERSON PD
•William John Ladue, 55, 244 Washington Pkwy., Jefferson, criminal trespass – FVA.
•Gregory Elliott Mouzayck, 27, 117-A Morning Side Dr., Seneca, S.C., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and hold for another agency.
•Dalton Riley Roberts, 19, 1212 Ward Rd., Hoschton, criminal trespass – FVA.
•Jeremy Tommy Brock, 45, 4750 Hwy. 51, Gainesville, DUI – drugs.
•Matthew Luke Whisanant, 23, 937 Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Gregory Tyler Cox, 28, 585 Jimmy Reynolds Dr., Jefferson, criminal trespass, FVA.
•Michael Thomas Pruett, 32, 254 Old Busha Rd., Carnesville, public drunkenness.
•Donald Ray Bingham, 67, 363 Smith Rd., Hull, DUI, failure to maintain lane, operating a vehicle with a suspended/cancelled/revoked registration, possession of an open alcohol container and safety restraint violation (adult).
•Jenny Hernandez-Rivera, 18, 1920 Rosckam St., Buford, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Tiffany Lenette Finch, 40, 363 Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, mandatory education for children between six and 16 years of age.
•Oscar Daniel Gonzales Pichardo, 24, 1920 Rosckam Dr., Buford, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding 75/55.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Quenton Bradley Rice, 24, 119 Hunt Club Rd., Nicholson, DUI, driving without a valid driver’s license on person, failure to maintain lane, hit and run; leaving the scene of accident and possession of an open container in a vehicle passenger area.
•Juan Antonio Lara-Reyes, 39, 3164 Central Ave., Apt. E, Charlotte, N.C., driving while unlicensed, failure to maintain lane and holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.
•Tevin Danvell Shaw, 28, 1201 Farmers St., Petersburg, Va., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding 97/70.
•Jesus Nativitas-Cecilio, 36, 1380 Indian Way NW, Lilburn, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving while unlicensed, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane, no proof of insurance/motor vehicles and too fast for conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.