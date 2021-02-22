The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Ebenezer Omalarie Kokie, 40, 4721 Lenox Hill Pl., Charlotte, N.C., probation violation.
•Gregory Scott Plavcan, 54, 398 Hunters Rd., Jefferson, driving on roadways laned for traffic, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and duty upon striking a fixture.
•Jesse Allan Reid, 32, 650 Old Commerce Rd. Ext., Athens, public indecency.
•Terry Lee Simmons, 65, 217 Union Point Rd., Lexington, possession of marijuana, public drunkenness and stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified place.
•Ruthie Linda Webb, 55, 355 Stephens Dr., Toccoa, probation violation.
•Linda Ann Cowart, 54, 336 J.L. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
•Kristoffer Henderson Long, 41, 330 Monte Dr., Athens, failure to appear.
•Joanie Elaine Norris, 37, 110 Hickory Trl., Jefferson, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and cruelty to children.
•Ronaldo Yohalmo Daildab, 23, 1871 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving without a valid driver’s license, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and tag lights violation.
•Johnny Wade Strickland, 57, 24 Jarrett Rd., Nicholson, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Mandy Nicole Brady, 32, 28 Pinetree Cir., Maysville, failure to appear.
•George Wesley Hill, 42, 5207 Red Wine Church Rd., Canon, failure to appear.
•Jeremy Wayne Hughes, 27, 3606 Sanford Rd., Nicholson, failure to appear, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and hold for another agency.
•Mary Anne McCrackin, 52, 4902 Stevens Dr., Madison, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•James Stanley Feaster, 52, 126 Branch St., Toccoa, failure to appear.
•Larry Kenneth Beck, 59, 850 Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, no valid driver’s license and unregistered motor vehicle.
•Wesley Ray Childs, 31, 2985 Hearthstone Dr., Cumming, probation violation.
•Brenton Nathaniel Deaton, 32, 151 Glenn Haven Ave., Athens, probation violation.
•Larry Edgar Johnson, 67, 5790 Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, probation revocation.
•Eric Quasha McElroy, 30, 3488 Glennwood Rd., Decatur, failure to appear.
•Megan Lee Palmer, 28, 883 Sam Freeman Rd., Braselton, theft by shoplifting and failure to appear.
•Michael Leon Richardson, 36, 235 Gunners Ridge, Athens, probation violation.
•Alan Marshal Stone, 20, 46 Myrtle St. SE, Gainesville, failure to appear and hold for another agency.
•James Martin Tshudy, 52, 2125 Dooley Town Rd., Statham, probation violation.
•Kaitlyn Shyan Woods, 26, 770 Welford Rd., Suwanee, simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) and simple battery – FVA.
•David Russell Cox, 42, 5139 Waterworks Rd., Jefferson, probation violation and stopped on roadway.
•Michael Shane Bagwell, 51, 1398 Whites Bottom Rd., Braselton, false imprisonment and terroristic threats and acts.
•Michael Wayne Moulder, 59, 455 Meadowcreek Dr., Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Harold Demetrice Poole, 37, 45 Maria Cir., Jefferson, probation violations.
BRASELTON PD
•Wanda Robbins Weaver, 59, 122 Glen Iris Rd., Monroe, theft by taking.
•Justis Edan Bryan, 18, 1749 London Ln., Braselton, battery – FVA.
COMMERCE PD
•David Anthony Berry, 54, 265 Hospital Rd., Commerce, burglary.
•Timothy Travis Gibson, 43, 646 Ridgeway Rd., Commerce, failure to appear and probation violation.
•Edward Martial Irby, 33, 1218 Lawrence St., Selma, Ala., driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain lane.
•Armando Padron, 43, 634 Borders Rd., Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license and headlights violation.
JEFFERSON PD
•Donte Maurice Withers, 28, 331 Elrod Ave., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Jartarius Malik Hakeem Wood, 24, 5222 Crossing Pl., Commerce, possession of marijuana.
•Quintiz Treavion Deadwyler, 22, 14 Dogwood Trl., Arnoldsville, financial transaction card fraud.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Elizabeth Ann Bogue, 20, 603 Smithonia Rd., Winterville, DUI – alcohol under the age of 21.
•Sergio Vazquez, 37, 192 Swamp Guinea Rd., Colbert, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding.
•Joveski Drusell Gibbs, 38, 75 Jordan St., Royston, DUI – alcohol, speeding 89/70 and notice of change of address or name violation.
