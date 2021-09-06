The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Kenneth Robert Barrett, 23, 1621 Butterfly Ln., Statham, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person (six counts).
•Patricia Lynn Belk, 33, 144 Tyler Way, Jefferson, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and cruelty to children.
•Zachary Javon Chandler, 35, Gainesville, hold for another agency and production order.
•Avis Vanessa Manley, 53, 1170 Fielding Way, Marietta, probation violation.
•Shawn Robert McClain, 33, 1815 Villa Rica Hwy., Dallas, probation violation.
•John Willie Palmer, 70, 2217 Plantation Rd., Augusta, probation violation.
•Xander James Plott, 17, 6416 Hwy. 124 West, Hoschton, criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Joseph Scott Smith, 57, 2244 Old Busha Rd., Carnesville, hold for another agency.
•Michael Lacey Tatro Jr., 31, 169 Lake Forest Dr., Commerce, terroristic threats.
•John Heath Walsh Jr., 25, 4165 Hunting Bow Trl., Myrtle Beach, S.C., driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain lane, theft by receiving stolen property and too fast for conditions.
•Benjamin Thomas Lesniak, 30, 184 Dillon Dr., Jefferson, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, driving on roadways laned for traffic, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (amphetamine and dextroamphetamine), possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance (buprenorphine and naloxone) and vehicles to drive on the right side of the roadway; exceptions.
•Tammy Elizabeth Parr, 44, 91 Marion Dr., Jefferson, probation violations.
•James Jervon Prayer, 29, 620 Raven Springs Trl., Stone Mountain, probation violation.
•Brandon Keith Carmichael, 33, 1682 Hearthstone Ct., Jonesboro, probation violation.
•Gary Michael David Elliott, 28, 2193 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, aggravated assault, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, aggravated assault – FVA and battery – FVA.
•Ronnie Lavaughn Farmer, 26, 316 Friar Tuck Rd., Clarkesville, probation violation.
•Jacob Christopher Bogel, 18, 171 Brannon Dr., Hoschton, theft by taking.
•Zachary Craig Daniels, 58, 34 Will Clark Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Timothy James Holbert, 29, 15983 Sturr St., Brooksville, Fla., crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, driving without a valid driver’s license, maximum limits – speeding, theft by receiving stolen property and Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA).
•Nicholas Seth Huddleston, 19, 1903 B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, failure to appear and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Samantha Ruth Jordan, 31, 120 Joe Graham Rd., Hull, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and hold for another agency.
•Jessica Leann Little, 40, 1903 B Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, probation violation and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Katlyn Leanna Pulliam, 28, 288 Cane Creek Ln., Athens, hold for other agencies and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•David Francisco Shores, 37, 115 Clearview Dr., Peachtree, filing a false document.
•Jeremy Wayne Hughes, 27, 3606 Sanford Rd., Nicholson, probation violation.
•Dusty Lamar Lee, 41, 2251 Old State Rd., Pendergrass, hold for other agencies and probation violation.
ARCADE PD
•Christopher Zachery Fattig, 28, 353 Berea Church Rd., Commerce, hold for another agency.
BRASELTON PD
•Thomas Jordan Key, 29, 190 Hobbs St., Royston, loitering or prowling, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (heroin) and possession of drug-related objects.
•Megan Lee Palmer, 28, 883 Sam Freeman Rd., Braselton, loitering or prowling, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (heroin).
•Isaac Merejo, 25, 1311 Park Crossing Way NW, Lilburn, theft by taking.
•Duvaughn D. Wilson, 32, 2354 Pine Cove Cir., Gainesville, theft by taking.
•Abigail Delain Stalnaker, 21, 1971 North Dixie Ave., Cookeville, Tenn., loitering or prowling.
•Dominique Lynell Thompson, 31, 2916 Clairmont Rd., Atlanta, hold for another agency.
COMMERCE PD
•Ashley Nicole Smith, 28, 73 Hannah Way, Commerce, simple assault – FVA.
•Gary James Javors, 31, 27 Wood St., Commerce, cruelty to children and simple battery – FVA.
JEFFERSON PD
•Stephanie Michelle Everett, 33, 268 Stanford Mill Rd., Clarkesville, hold for another agency.
PENDERGRASS PD
•Jaquan Demondte Adams, 21, 553 Greenlee Rd., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, interference with government property, speeding 75/55, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Terrencio Rashaad Cooper, 25, 690 4th St., Athens, hold for another agency.
