The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Donald Carter, 67, 2147 65th Ave., Philadelphia, Penn. — aggravated assault and murder.
- Brandon Earle McElwaney, 44, 5360 McEver Rd., Oakwood — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Bethany Alyssa Rowe, 28, 373 Oglethorpe Ln., Cleveland — hold for Franklin County.
- Oscar Andres Bernal-Gonzalez, 45, 5675 Henry Bailey Rd., Sugar Hill — driving while unlicensed and tag violation.
- Brandee Nicole Charles, 32, 1053 Davenport Rd., Braselton — hold for Virginia.
- John Randall Culp, 34, 1053 Ruddy Duck Rd., Jefferson — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; open container; and stopping, standing or parking in a prohibited place.
- Douglas Lee Law, 66, 481 Woodbridge Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- Marquis Jamal Grant, 23, 1005 Macon Hwy., Athens — insurance violation; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
- Earl Matthew Drigger, 45, 1628 Apple Valley Rd., Commerce — battery.
- Antonia Janae Pittman, 17, 3762 Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce — failure to stop for a stop sign and homicide by vehicle-second degree.
- Keith Lamare Ruise III, 22, 926 Independence Ave., Pendergrass — battery-family violence.
ARCADE PD
- Teresa Keshawn Darden, 26, 690 Fourth St., Athens — driving while unlicensed and improper display of license plate.
- Maria Lozko, 31, no address listed — hold for Hall County.
BRASELTON PD
- Shon Valzay Putmon, 27, 343 Sycamore, Monroe — hold for Clarke and Oconee counties.
JEFFERSON PD
- Andrew Fred Ledford, 47, 272 Jimmy Reynolds Dr., Jefferson — battery-family violence.
- Diego Olascoaga Corrales, 30, 120 Hanover Place, Athens — hold for Clarke County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.