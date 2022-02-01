The following people were recently arrested by agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Juan Alers, 30, 201 Lucas Way, Statham — two counts of failure to appear and bondsman off bond for the following charges; three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent; possession of a firearm/knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; and two counts of transactions in drug-related objects.
- Tony Thomas Hill, 45, 711 Fort Lamar Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- Remo Adalfo Loyal, 53, 1970 Brockton Rd., Jefferson — tail light violation and three counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin, LSD and MDMA/ecstasy).
- Jessica Lyn Lunsford, 39, 1970 Brockton Rd., Jefferson — three counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin, LSD and MDMA/ecstasy).
- Jeffery Allen Maddox, 53, 338 Wages Rd., Auburn — probation violation.
- Travis Lloyd Martin, 34, 2001 Southeast 70th Way, North Lauderdale, Fla. — probation violation.
- Carlos Maya, 44, 81 Kings Ln., Braselton — battery-family violence; criminal damage to property-second degree-family violence; cruelty to children-third degree; and hold for Braselton.
- Daniel John Nowak, 47, no address listed — probation violation.
- Chelsey Leanna Shubert, 32, 556 Hubard Rd., Carnesville — battery-family violence.
- Thomas Lee Underwood, 34, 286 Tangewood Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Randall Lamar Cash Sr., 61, 586 Covered Bridge Rd., Hoschton — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Tawanna Joyce Eley, 38, 6862 Grand Hickory Dr., Braselton — criminal damage to property-second degree.
- Bo Joshua Elrod, 40, 215 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Danielsville — driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to appear.
- Rufus Whitfield III, 26, 194 Pine Ave., Commerce — probation violation.
- Brittani De-Sha Laster, 21, 445 Jefferson River Rd., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (85/55).
- Scott Andrew Bartels, 36, 192 Jefferson Walk Cir., Jefferson — two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- David Drake, 44, 1625 Lumber Company Rd., Talking Rock — theft by receiving stolen property.
- April Shannon Haggard, 30, 25 Sammy Haggard Rd., Danielsville — failure to appear.
- Gordon Lynn Reviere, 58, no address listed — probation violation.
- Christopher Jay Sawyer, 53, 696 Bill Hastey Blvd., Jasper — failure to appear; hold for Dawson County; and theft by deception-felony.
- Angelina Essence Day, 21, 5675 Roswell Rd., Sandy Springs — failure to appear.
- Jeffery Wendell Hewell Jr., 40, 345 Calhoun Dr., Athens — failure to appear; probation violation; and hold for Madison County.
- David Chase Martin, 36, 279 Kissam St., Jefferson — probation violation and simple battery-family violence.
- Jeffery Allen Norwood, 56, 121 Blackthorne Rd., Nicholson — failure to appear.
- Randall Lamar Peppers Jr., 37, 3146 Ethridge Rd., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked; failure to maintain lane; failure to report an accident with injury/death; hit and run; hold for Barrow County; littering; possession of a firearm by a convicted felony; probation violation; reckless conduct; and driving too fast for conditions.
- Christopher Michael Vaughn, 44, 100 Guy Maddox Rd., Braselton — hold for Auburn and Gwinnett County.
- Jamarion Akil Franklin, 17, 759 Smokey Rd., Crawford — headlight violation and possession of a pistol or revolver by someone under 18 years old.
- Kimberly Shey Scoggins, 45, 353 Moons Bridge Rd., Hoschton — hold for Walton County.
ARCADE PD
- Phillip Richmond Gaddy, 46, 5311 Stone Chase, Gainesville — aggravated stalking; battery-family violence; false imprisonment; hold for Habersham County; obstructing or hindering an emergency call; and terroristic threats-felony.
BRASELTON PD
- Daniel Oliver Pasley, 59, 2311 Bermuda Run Ct., Decatur — hold for Rockdale County.
COMMERCE PD
- Thomas Washington Campbell, 52, 4222 Preston Point Way, Cumming — hold for Forsyth County.
- Brandon Lewis Jennings, 37, 290 Chatham Rd., Homer — headlight violation and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Tyrus Duran Cornish, 44, 127 Pine Ave., Commerce — terroristic threats and acts-felony.
JEFFERSON PD
- Kyle Avery Stephens, 48, 941 Sosbee Rd., Talmo — drugs not in original container; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax).
- Kevin Chandler Fleming, 20, 1898 B. Dooley Town Rd., Statham — reckless driving and speeding (111/55).
- Brittainy Lea Wilkinson, 40, 146 Pine St., Jefferson — hold for Banks County.
- Jason Louis St. John, 38, 655 Potters House Rd., Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine.
- David Keith Neely, 43, 457 Jim David Rd., Nicholson — driving under the influence (DUI); two counts of failure to maintain lane; failure to use a turn signal; and possession of open alcohol container.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Jennifer Lynn Loggins, 30, 1012 Charlie Bolton Rd., Hull — hold for Clarke County; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (Fentanyl); stop sign and yield sign violation; and tampering with evidence-felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.