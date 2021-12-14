The following people were recently arrested by various public safety agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
Arrests made by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office included:
- Jimmy Levon Coggins, 44, 482 Dunahoo Rd., Winder — felony trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine.
- Tiona Monique Hancock, 27, 123 Rose Ave., Athens — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Gary Montgomery Harper, 44, 21 Wages Bridge Rd., Nicholson — possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain acts; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (marijuana); tampering with evidence; and felony theft by receiving stolen property.
- Shade Ray Shaw, 31, no address listed — probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Christopher James Thomason, 44, 52 King Rd., Commerce – probation violation.
- Justin Allen Anderson, 35, 1775 Hwy. 211 NW, Hoschton — person under indictment on charges of child molestation (two counts) and first degree cruelty to children.
- James Edward Barnett Jr., 51, 53 Thurmond Rd., Statham — failure to appear.
- Adam Godsted Beem, 41, 435 Raford Wilson Rd., Commerce — hold for Banks County.
- Shaun Michael Dye, 40, 4301 Nesting Pl., Oakwood — driving on roadways not laned for traffic; driving without a valid license; duty to immediately report accidents violation; duty upon striking fixtures on highway violation; hit and run; open container; and driving too fast for conditions.
- Chase Reid Kersting, 21, 52 Oak Park Dr., Arcade — criminal trespass.
- Carmela Lucia Martinez, 36, 525 Wheeler St., Alto — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Lukeshia Roshunda Bailey, 33, 1150 Poole Rd., Lot 22, Greensboro – probation violation.
- Venturus Horatio Fuller, 41, 4541 Karry Dale Rd., Wood Bridge, Va. — driving on roadways laned for traffic violation; driving while license is suspended/revoked; and giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers.
- Shannon Wesley Jackson, 41, 47 Mangum Ln., Pendergrass — failure to appear and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Thomas John Kresal, 59, 1709 Old Country Place, Woodstock — violation of family violence order.
- Kimberly Dawn Minor, 48, 5566 Cool Springs Rd., Gainesville — giving false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer.
- Michael Foster Reynolds, 42, 472 Argonne Rd., Winder — theft by deception.
- Ryan Lamar Smith, 44, 138 Tanner Ln., Nicholson — probation violation.
- Adam Dale Bennett, 38, 160 Glenn Fuller Cir., Commerce — failure to appear; giving false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer; and two counts of probation violation.
- Steven Ray Gibson, 42, 8235 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — criminal trespass; reckless conduct; and simple assault-Family Violence.
- Marquise Fayezon Gillespie, 30, 173 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — failure to appear; hold for Barrow County; and probation violation.
- Scottie Ray Holman, 45, 850 Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked; driving without a valid license; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; hold for Barrow County; four counts of possession and use of drug-related objects; reckless driving; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Carolyn Melisa OConnor, 52, 970 Charter Club Dr., Lawrenceville — failure to appear and coming off bond for the following: driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol, license to be carried and exibited on demand and open container.
- Jason Wayne Parr, 47, 86 Ridgewood Rd., Jefferson — two counts of second degree burglary (felony) and theft by taking.
- Anthony Marvin Worrell, 53, 126 Elmwood Rd., Hoschton — possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Brandi Elise Cannon, 37, 1535 Oak Hill Rd., Auburn — hold for Auburn.
- Carlos Daniel Martinez-Maldonado, 21, 151 Bakers Cir., Marietta, S.C. — failure to appear; hold for Gwinnett County; and coming off bond for the following: driving while license is suspended or revoked and theft by receiving stolen property.
- Demontae Stephon Starks, 19, 542 Gordon St., Jefferson — second degree criminal damage to property.
- James Alan Acosta, 38, 573 Inlend Way, Lilburn — brake/turn light violation; driving on divided highways violation; driving on roadways laned for traffic violation; duty to immediately report accidents; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; hit and run; littering; speeding (76/55); stop/yield sign violation; and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
- Yvette Marie Martinez, 37, 1835 Oak Ridge Way, Lawrenceville — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
- Patrick James Nerber, 53, 762 Jesse Jewell Pkwy., Gainesville — hold for Franklin County and probation violation.
- Thai Albuquerque Nogueira, 36, 312 Reisling Dr., Braselton — theft by taking.
- Stephen Lee Turner Jr., 43, 114 Line Creek Rd., Nicholson — production order on charges of conspiracy to commit.
- Jimmy Royce Whitehead, 56, 1382 West Hancock Ave., Athens — probation violation.
- Patrick Sean Reilly, 55, 3355 Hardman Morris Rd., Colbert — driving without a valid license and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
COMMERCE PD
Arrests made by the Commerce Police Department included:
- Sandus Bowman, 43, 241 Evelyn Dr., Lot 4, Greenville, S.C. — receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felony or felony first; Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; and tail light violation.
- Witney Marie Rivera, 27, 2413 South Main St., Anderson, S.C. — hold for Clayton County and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Carolyn Edith Cearley, 45, 178 Utah Rd., Tellico, Tenn. — driving while license is suspended or revoked and registration/license requirements violation.
BRASELTON PD
Arrests made by the Braselton Police Department included:
- Cordell Valentino Garrison, 28, 1337 Cleveland Ave., East Point — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; holds for Cobb County and Prince George's County; violation of license to be carried and exhibited on demand; maximum limits; and reckless driving.
- Melissa Ann Leach, 38, 48 Wildflower Rd., Braselton — disorderly conduct.
JEFFERSON PD
Arrests made by the Jefferson Police Department included:
- Jonathan Dale Vanhouten, 27, 3720 Oakwood Hills Dr., Oakwood — first degree cruelty to children.
- Bryan Anthony Yeomans, 46, 1191 Storey Porter Rd., Jefferson — hold for Walton County.
- Christopher Earl Fortner, 32, 18 Jefferson Terr., Jefferson — probation violation.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Arrests made by the Georgia State Patrol included:
- Shatoya Cheree Fincher-Ford, 37, 3585 Parc Cir. Southwest, Atlanta — driving without a valid license; hold for Lawrenceville; and speeding (99/77).
- Nyasia Monique Rivera, 23, 318 Foxhollow Ln., Pelzer, S.C. — driving while license is suspended or revoked and no proof of insurance.
- Trevor Eaton Groves, 45, 1980 W. Main St., Central, S.C. — aggressive driving; driving while license is suspended/revoked; following too closely; no proof of insurance; reckless driving; and turning movement violation.
- Ty'Sheem De'Londre Faulkner, 20, 110 Chalfont Dr., Athens — driving without a valid license; speeding (70/55); and texting and driving.
ARCADE PD
Arrests made by the Arcade Police Department included:
- Troyles Demond Maxwell, 40, 1043 Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson — criminal trespass; theft by taking; and probation violation.
PENDERGRASS PD
Arrests made by the Pendergrass Police Department included:
- Gabriel Gomez, 32, 806 Independence Ave., Pendergrass — driving without a valid license; open container; and tail light violation.
