Someone shot up a house and damaged a truck in a recent West Jackson incident.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called to the Tapp Wood Rd. residence for a report of aggravated assault.
A man said multiple men came to his residence, destroyed his vehicle and shot at the house. 911 dispatch could hear the gunshots in the background.
The victim called two of his friends and when they arrived, they saw an early 2000s model Honda Civic hatchback driving around the area and shooting a firearm out the window of the car. They also saw a dark Hummer that drove into the driveway and shot numerous times before it fled.
When officers arrived, they saw multiple spent shell casings. The front door glass was broken on the residence and the windows were smashed out of the vehicle. The vehicle's tires were also flattened. Deputies said there were several bullet holes on the side of the house and a couple of drops of blood on the vehicle.
The victim said the suspect's may have been his estranged wife's friends.
Two arrests were later announced in connection with the incident.
Jackson County investigators arrested Henry McCoy Sullens, 33, of Dawsonville, and Cody Columbus Caudell, 27, of Dawsonville.
Sullens has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the first degree and party to the crime of criminal damage to property in the second degree. Caudell has been charged with party to the crime of aggravated assault, party to the crime of criminal damage to property in the first degree and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Danovan Sorto-Castellanos, 24, 2944 North Dekalb Dr., Doraville — failure to appear.
•Jeffrey Wade Williams, 34, 220 Christian Rd., Nicholson — probation violation.
•Christopher Allen James Barnett, 19, 439 Shankle Heights, Commerce — sexual exploitation of children (bondsman off bond).
•Devante Montrell Gainey, 25, 245 Timber Ridge Dr., Athens — driving with a suspended license.
•Jean Sebastian Labrada-Sandoval, 29, 78 Brairwood Ct., Hoschton — criminal trespass.
•Marty Taylor Reidling, 27, 23 Wilbanks Rd., Commerce — simple battery.
•Jakeson Ward Skelton, 21, 393 Indian Springs Dr., Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation, taillight violation.
•Devontae Antoine Campbell, 19, 1771 Primrose Park Rd., Sugar Hill — aggravated battery, battery.
•Verdis Blake Kennedy, 23, no address — burglary, theft by taking.
•Christopher Lee Smith, 40, 463 Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville — criminal trespass, simple assault, 48-hour probation hold.
•Myranda Jade Campbell, 20, 1771 Primrose Rd., Sugar Hill — battery.
•Michael Ricardo Potter II, 23, 2757 Northwood Ct., Marietta — possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
•Robert Eugene Bartlett Jr., 55, 326 Canal Rd., Belmont, N.C. — theft by shoplifting.
•Jesse Daniel Major, 32, 382 Beaver Creek Dr., Commerce — two counts of probation violation.
•Melissa Alexandria Wright, 31, 292 Daily Rd., Alto — parole violation.
•Brandon Michael Blair, 28, 63 Fawn Ct., Hoschton — criminal trespass.
•Brandy Renee Bromley, 43, 150 Whites Bottom Rd., Pendergrass — criminal trespass.
•Jeremy Wayne Hughes, 26, 257 Harmony St., Commerce — obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
•Brittany Allana Bruce, 27, 413 Ivy Creek Drive, Nicholson — identity fraud, held for another agency.
•Tobie Doyle Stiwinter, 41, 448 Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, operating a vehicle without proof of insurance, driving with a suspended license, certificate of registration violation.
ARCADE
•Christopher Chaz Brooks, 23, 1360 Glenn Carrie Rd., Hull — driving with a suspended license, expired tag.
•Keith Mitchell Justice, 30, 2543 Vondale Cir., Gainesville —misdemeanor obstruction, simple battery, suspended license, unregistered vehicle.
•Ashley Nicole McCannon, 19, 120 Michelle Ln., Bogart — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit a crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving without a license.
•Miles Brandon Hicks, 32, 610 Oglethorpe Ave., Apt. 4, Athens — driving with a suspended license, expired tag.
BRASELTON PD
•Karen Christine Roberts, 33, 120 Heritage Gardens Dr., Cornelia — possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam).
•Primus Vernard Williams, 42, 155-30 116th Avenue, Jamaica, N.Y. — possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, driving with a suspended license, speeding.
•Danielle Teresa Grissom-Martin, 37, 17 Valder Ct., Roosevelt, N.Y. — purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Jorge Armando Molina, 56, 615 Hancock Ave., Braselton — theft by taking.
•Rashad Jamal Thomas, 27, 1367 New Liberty Way, Brasleton — criminal trespass.
COMMERCE PD
•Eric Lee Bolden, 56, 2655 Paddock Point Place, Dacula — criminal trespass, home invasion, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit a crime.
•David Scott Cook, 48, 583 Neese-Commerce Rd., Commerce — possession of methamphetamine.
•Penny Denise Waters, 42, 583 Neese Rd., Commerce – possession of methamphetamine, held for another agency.
•Charli Doriana Duque Urrego, 37, 935 Homer Rd. Lot 38B, Commerce — driving without a license, failure to stop at a stop sign.
•Charles Jimmy King, 46, 256 Old Busha Rd., Carnesville — driving with a suspended license, hands-free violation.
•Abraham Gonzales-Benitez, 21, 1400 Hwy. 174, Danielsville — driving with a suspended license, removing or affixing license plate with the intent to conceal, registration and license requirement violation, held for another agency.
•Babie Sally Bright, 31, 653 Fort Lamar Rd., Commerce — three counts of financial transaction card forgery.
•Matthew Stephen Tompkins, 34, 93 Turtle Creek Ln., Commerce — driving under the influence of alcohol, no insurance.
•Ruby Rachelle Parrish, 41, 289 Mitchell Rd., Maysville — two counts of obtaining dangerous drugs.
•Alicia Nichole Rouse, 31, 4122 Cross Place, Commerce — probation violation.
•Major Shane Rouse, 31, 439 Butler Rd., Lavonia — driving with a suspended license.
GSP
•Brian Keith Parker, 49, 901 Ford Rd., Jefferson — driving under the influence, hit-and-run/leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license, failure to maintain lane.
•Zachary Michael Hutchinson, 30, 4112 Williams Rd., Buford — driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely, driving with a suspended license.
JEFFERSON PD
•Jack Bryan Scott, 51, no address — aggravated assault.
•Espinoza Raul Luna, 48, 117 Cotton Wood Rd., Carrollton, Tex. — disobeying traffic device, driving without a license, failure to yield right of way, improper left or right turn.
•Kaden David Marshall, 19, 67 Honey Tree Rd., Jefferson — burglary.
•Nicole Andreanna Violante, 41, 40 Rose Cir., Pendergrass — driving under the influence, speeding.
•Maravianna Ashay Rucker, 21, 1926 Ethridge Rd., Jefferson — held for another agency.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Patrick Scott De La Paz, 34, 515 Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville — two counts of failure to appear.
•James Michael Reidling, 47, 15 Maddox Hill Rd., Jefferson — concealing identification of a vehicle, driving with a suspended license, held for another agency.
•Audrey Anita Shelnut, 38, 15 Maddox Hill Rd., Jefferson — held for another agency.
