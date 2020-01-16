Commerce Police Department officers recently arrested five people. The people arrested by the Commerce PD were:
•Bobby Lee Wood, 45, no address given – violation of license conditions.
•Christopher Eugene Nixon, 22, 259 Lester Rd., Athens – warrant service.
•Oscar Alfredo Diaz, 36, 148 Shadehaven Ln., Commerce – driving without a license.
•Benjamin Franklin Murphy, 23, 1368 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce – probation violation.
•Jason Gerard Jackson, 34, 44 Creekside Dr., Winder – driving with a suspended license.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•two men remodelling a residence on South Broad St. reported the theft of tools and materials.
•vehicle accident with a stove on I-85.
•a man on Crossing Pl. found his tires slashed in his driveway.
