Arrests recently made by the Commerce Police Department were:
•Jose Alfredo Vazquez-Rivera, 45, 147 Lanewood Ct., Newberry, S.C. – driving without a license.
•Furnamdess Chambers, 26, 410 Old Colony Pl., Commerce – fleeing or attempting to elude officers, reckless conduct, driving without a license and reckless driving.
•Mary Rice Jones, 44, 260 Lindsey St., Tignall – warrant service.
•Richard Allen Stockton, 37, 336 Mulberry St., Jackson – habitual violator.
•Luz Edilia Acosta-Bracamonte, 37, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce – driving without a license.
•Tevin Devon Rucker, 27, 215 Bennett St., Commerce – driving without insurance.
•Jody Brandon Holeton, 46, 680 Cane Creek Dr., Atlanta – driving with a suspended license.
•Jerri Irvin Mason, 53, 2014 Damascus Rd., Homer – warrant service and driving with a suspended license.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•a man on Heritage Ct. reported his vehicle being keyed.
•a dispatcher believed she was forwarding a truck driver money to get gasoline on Maysville Rd. but the man did not stop and cashed out the $580 forwarded to him.
•an employee at a business on North Elm St. said a window broke while he was at the office. No projectile or point of impact was noticed.
•a bank on South Elm St. reported a motorcycle stolen. The motorcycle had been returned to the bank when the owner was arrested in January and payments on the loan ceased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.