Arrests made recently by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were:
•Jeffry Oliver Bisson, 62, 1007 George Smith Mill Rd., Anderson, S.C. – driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and failure to appear.
•Austin Thomas Cash, 22, 52 Beech Creek Cir., Winder – hold for other agency and probation violation.
•Haley Brooke Griffin, 28, 218 Tabitha Paige Ln., Toccoa – failure to appear.
•Tony Wayne Jones Jr., 55, no address given – failure to appear and probation violation.
•Michael Shane Nix, 30, 214 Barnes Cir., Commerce – driving with a suspended license, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, reckless driving, probation violation and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Jesse Addison Pearson, 19, 556 Fuller Rd., Athens – aggravated child molestation, cruelty to children and rape.
•David Morgan Simmons, 24, 2770 Airline Goldmine Rd., Canon – probation violation.
•Skylar David Davis, 20, 4262 Sardis Rd., Gainesville – driving without a valid license and hold for other agency.
•Pamela Dianna Lowery, 51, 25 King Arthur Rd., Dahlonega – probation violation.
•Kelsey Audrey Shambree Rucker, 27, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce – probation violation.
•Nicholas Chase Sands, 21, 1424 Timber Ridge Dr., Athens – hold for other agency.
•Rodney Wayne Scarborough, 44, 147 Sixth St., Monroe – failure to appear.
•Joseph Channing Vanosdol, 27, 24000 Turps Dr., Lucedale, Miss. – driving without a license.
•Melissa Ann Williams, 56, 188 Moore Rd., Athens – hit and run.
•Brandon Jermaine Appleby, 17, 143 Oak Ln., Jefferson – battery and disruption of a public school.
•Tristan Mark Corn, 29, 5909 Gailey Dr., Clermont – criminal trespass.
•Perla Isabell Diaz, 21, 1903 Lenox Park Pl., Gainesville – failure to appear.
•Christopher Todd Free, 52, 5340 Truman Mountain Rd., Gainesville – criminal trespass.
•Gloria Elaine Harrison, 51, 1976 Duncan Mills Rd., Jefferson – harassing phone calls.
•Allison Megan Krampe, 34, 1448 Ramblers Inn Rd., Jefferson – giving false information to police officers and possession of drug-related objects.
•Kenneth Lanier Lowe, no age or address given – driving with a suspended license,
•Jermaine Tyrone Dunn, no age or address given – warrant service.
•Joseph Daniel Deetz, no age or address given – driving with a suspended license.
GSP
Arrests made recently by the Georgia State Patrol were:
•T’Arica Earline Crawford, 26, 1950 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta – driving with a suspended license.
