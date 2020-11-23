The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Anna Michele Wenzel, 21, 1540 Dials Mill Rd., Statham, probation violation.
•Jesse Brent Autry, 30, 178 Gordon Dr., Gray, probation violations.
•Lukeshia Roshunda Bailey, 32, 458 Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Christopher Nathan Ballenger, 35, 286 Upland Dr., Maysville, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and theft by taking.
•Stephen Lee Brown, 29, 132 Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville, failure to appear and hold for another agency.
•Migual Antonio Guzman, 25, 273 Trout Ln., Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Tony Douglas Harris, 54, 108 Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, suspended driver’s license and suspended tag.
•Jeremy Erik Humphries, 39, 102 Lake Forest Dr., Commerce, probation violation.
•Richard Scott Kitchens, 43, 576 Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, criminal damage to property.
•Carrie Paige McIntosh, 29, 182 Hughes St., Toccoa, probation violation.
•Sean Edward Murphy, 24, 2164 Lena Carter Rd., Lawrenceville, speeding 67/35, possession of edibles, possession of THC oil and possession of marijuana.
•Mathew David Ray, 26, 102 Pine Ridge Pl., Nicholson, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and cruelty to children.
•Daniel Mark Robinson, 29, 3950 Elmo Rd., Cumming, hold for other agencies.
•Emily Mae Turpin, 26, 4676 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Talasia Nahirea Algoo, 27, 614 Ridge Rd., Monroe, driving while unlicensed and failure to obey a traffic control device – stop sign.
•William Hudson Allen, 36, 2045 Moore Dr., Gainesville, criminal attempt to commit a felony sexual exploitation of children and furnishing obscene material to a minor when minor is at least 14 years of age and definitely 18 years of age or younger.
•Sarah Elizbeth Dukes, 42, 5779 F. Gilmer Rd., Gillsville, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony and theft by taking.
•Josepha Kyle Evans, 31, 10 Homestead Rd., Danielsville, fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer.
•Stacy Nicole Patrick, 37, 887 Hwy. 164, Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended.
•Travis McKinley Brown, 46, 1385 Hwy. 136 East, Jasper, terroristic threats and acts.
•Jeremy William Meagher, 40, 279 Darling Ln., Pendergrass, simple battery – FVA.
•Madyson Ashley Morgan, 32, 5601 Bannister Rd., Cumming, hold for another agency.
•Joshua Charles Schooler, 31, 2376 Athens Hwy., Jefferson, probation violation and hold for another agency.
•Ricky Evans, 59, 1164 Washington St., Jefferson, theft by taking.
•J.B. Harris, 47, 2251 Old State Rd., Pendergrass, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Gina Marie Canup, 54, 8408 Jackson Trail Rd., Hoschton, drugs not in original container and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Jerome Ernest Harvey, 60, 2801 Rebecca Rd., Tifton, failure to appear.
•Arthur Lee Jarrell III, 22, 140 Oak Ln., Jefferson, burglary, criminal trespass and theft by taking.
•Robert Allen McDaniel, 33, 1771 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, probation violations.
•Katherine Nacona Reidling, 26, 1968 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, abandonment of a child and criminal damage to property.
•Allen Smoak Jr., 60, 1640 Roper Hill Rd., Gainesville, parole violation.
ARCADE PD
•Major Caslin Simmons, 36, 222 Mabry Dr., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
COMMERCE PD
•Vonduryon Mandrell Lee Scott, 26, 147 Winchester Cir., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Kristin Lee Carlan, 37, 254 Chatham Rd., Homer, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, possession of arms by convicted felon and first offender, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (heroin), possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, probation violation and trafficking in methamphetamine.
•Cody Scott Jones, 30, 125 Honeysuckle Ln., Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and tail lights violation.
•Joshua Heath Wardlaw, 40, 237 Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson, open container violation, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Brian Jackson Baldwin, 19, 136 Buckeye Pt., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, tail lights/lens requirements violation and underage possession of alcohol.
•Marty Trent Jones, 32, 716 Hank Fry Rd., Clarkesville, brake lights/signal devices requirements violation, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and tag light requirements violation.
•Altavious Thomas-Leon Pratt, 28, 834 Penny Packer Ct., Greer, S.C., fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and speeding over 100 mph.
•Brandon Deshawn Rucker, 30, 949 Traynham Rd., Commerce, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Jeffrey Wayne Ballenger, 55, 110 Post Oak Dr., Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Richard Charles Cart, 37, 298 Lakeview Dr. SW, Winder, driving without a valid driver’s license, no proof of insurance and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
JEFFERSON PD
•Kristen Hope Minor, 26, 5566 Cool Springs Rd., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•Robert John Culbertson III, 38, 5735 Berkshire Trace, Braselton, criminal trespass – FVA and disorderly conduct – FVA.
•Travis Wayne Howe II, 30, 31 Sandy Lane Ct., Jefferson, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).
•Michael Howell Smallwood, 55, 2697 Friendship Rd., Buford, hold for another agency.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Julius Lafayette Sewell, 38, 75 Jennings Ln., Nicholson, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI – alcohol, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, open container violation and probation violations.
•Ashley Marie Bassett, 25, 7924 Jefferson Rd., Athens, DUI – alcohol and failure to stop at a stop sign.
•Danea-Gaye Daniella Wint, 23, 404 McAfee Ct., Kennesaw, failure to maintain lane and no proof of insurance.
•Kevin Fitzgerald Grishaber, 30, 47 Clay Recreation Park Rd., Hayesville, N.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects and restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicles.
•Justin Robert Nonn, 36, 98 Bayless St., Murphy, N.C., possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
