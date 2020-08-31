The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Rudy Nazareno Corpus, 75, 1738 Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, reckless conduct and simple assault - Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Justin Buck Lawrence, 32, 55 Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation.
•Shayna Taylor Millwood, 21, 2589 Vaughandale Cir., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Kale Eugene Ramey, 19, 243 Hale Rd., Maysville, probation violation.
•Franki Natosha Brown, 39, 312 Joshua Way, Hoschton, disorderly conduct and simple battery.
•Katherine Nacona Reidling, 25, 23 Wilbanks Rd., Commerce, simple battery.
Lourdes Vera Salazar, 19, 640 Jack Sharp Rd., Colbert, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding.
•Justin Levi Sanders, 28, 129 Wooded Lake Ct., Homer, battery and driving while driver’s license is suspended.
•Gavan Davis Smith, 23, 320 Northeast 83rd Ave., Old Town, Fla., DUI.
•Kayla Lynn Mullinax, 32, 832 Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Michael Bobby Cagle, 52, 2142 Kesler Rd., Carnesville, driving on a suspended driver’s license.
•Kimberly Savage Williams, 34, 750 Lake Vista Dr., Jefferson, obstruction of law enforcement officers and criminal trespass – FVA.
•Robert Zane Gray, 58, 5236 Bird Lake, Lilburn, driving without a valid driver’s license and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
•Bonna Lynn McElhannon, 36, 1029 Freeman Johnson Rd., Hoschton, certificate of registration; replacement of lost registration certificate and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Matthew Lee Archer, 41, 4737 Hwy. 334, Commerce, probation violation.
•John Brian Gower, 36, 291 Jim’s Ln., Nicholson, simple battery – FVA.
•Raul Gaytan Navarro, 52, 1013 Ashewood Cir., Asheboro, N.C., DUI, failure to maintain lane and terroristic threats and acts.
•Amanda Rae Backman, 37, 362 Trotters Trace, Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Steven Dwight Canup, 51, 732 West Ave., Gainesville, failure to register as a sex offender.
•Joseph Richard Hamrick, 65, 541 P.J. Roberts Rd., Jefferson, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Spencer James Long, 21, 21 Kiley Dr., Hoschton, entering an automobile with the intent to commit a theft/felony and terroristic threats and acts.
•Cristian Ramirez-Hernandez, 21, 1415 Lyman St., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•Spencer John St. Clair, 30, hold for other agencies.
•Johnny Ray Palmer, 38, 212 Cooper Bridge Rd., Braselton, failure to appear.
•Denise Charmaine Taylor, 36, 705 Spring Valley Rd., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license and expired registration.
ARCADE
•Dwayne Shipirso Howard, 48, 2086 Thomas Dr., Hull, driving while unlicensed, improperly transferred tag, no insurance and unregistered vehicle.
•Christopher T. Johnson, 51, 212 Frederick Dr., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding.
BRASELTON
•Bradley Steve Grantham, 31, 540 Woodall Mountain Rd., Pickens, S.C., possession of altered marijuana (THC), possession of marijuana and speeding.
•Thomas Nathaniel Harris, 41, 1772 Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, loitering or prowling.
COMMERCE PD
•Heather Ashley Chambers, 28, 248 Stevens Rd., Commerce, pardons and parole violation.
•Eric Samuel Garrett, 38, no address listed, disorderly conduct, driving on the wrong side of the road, drugs not kept in original container, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – refusal, obstructing law enforcement officers, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Lindsey Marlene Hall, 35, 675 James Springs Rd., Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, suspended registration and alteration/improper plates.
•Ayona Brooks Thomas, 26, 115 Hinton Dr., Hattiesburg, Miss., possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and hold for another agency.
•Deangelo David Thomas, Washington, D.C., hold of United States Marshals, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.
•Taylor Chad Willoughby, 25, 400 Ga. Hwy. 326, Commerce, DUI – alcohol and failure to obey a traffic control device.
•Hendry Ledara Watson, 44, 170 Duncan Cir., Commerce, simple battery – FVA.
JEFFERSON PD
•Sherri Lynn Allen, 47, 161 Ryan Rd., Athens, probation violation.
•James Lee Clark III, 36, 3322 Yellow Stone Blvd., Houston, Texas, battery.
MAYSVILLE
•Joshua Ryan Miller, 27, 1941 Buckhorn Rd., Clarkesville, driving while driver’s license is suspended.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Ricardo Dametreus Anthony, 41, 3115 Centurion Dr., Gainesville, DUI and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•Johnathan Mitchell Blalock, 23, 3337 Hwy. 441 South, Commerce, DUI, speeding and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Elvin Palacios, 17, 110 Pine Cone Trail, Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license, duty upon striking a fixture, failure to maintain lane and no proof of insurance.
•Kacey Kenton Dickerson, 31, 1030 Glenwyck Dr., Braselton, DUI, endangering a child under 14 years of age and failure to maintain lane.
•William Travis Pardue, 29, 1806 Blacksnake Rd., Mount Airy, brake lights and turn signals violation, driving without a valid driver’s license, no proof of insurance and lights headlights and other running lights required during inclement weather.
•Larry Edgar Johnson, 67, 5790 Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, distracted driving, DUI – multiple substances and failure to maintain lane.
