The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Jack Eric Dodd, 44, 2850 Old Maysville Rd., Commerce, probation violatiion and possession of methamphetamine.
•Hunter Riley Larkin, 17, 5012 Peach Mountain Cir., Gainesville, child molestation.
•Lester Joshua Motes, 34, 548 Brighton Park Cir., Hoschton, false imprisonment – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Michael Anthony Buckley, 52, 2279 Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Reginald Dejuan Ellis, 33, 3204 Humphries Dr. SE, Atlanta, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, no driver’s license on person and open container violation.
•Tawnya Marie Clouston, 33, 6274 Center Hill Church Rd., Loganville, violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO).
•Ruby Rachelle Parrish, 41, 289 Mitchell Rd., Maysville, deposit account fraud.
•Jeffery Wendell Hewell, Jr., 38, 340 Calhoun Dr., Athens, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•George William Tyner, 57, 216 Dogwood Ave., Cornelia, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Douglas Dionne Barlow, 35, 111 Heather Acres Dr., Alto, hold for another agency.
•Joshua Charles Schooler, 31, 2376 Athens Hwy., Jefferson, operating a motorcycle during nighttime, operating an unregistered vehicle and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Gary Darnell Scott, 26, 732 Lakeview Bend Circle, Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Shelby Elise Shipp, 23, 606 Summerfield Ct., Winder, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Jody Deon Thaxton, 50, 117 Green Hill Ct., Maysville, probation violation.
COMMERCE PD
•Timothy Clair McDonald, 50, 32550 Edwina Rd., Lewisville, Ohio, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances and open container violation.
•Steven Brian Perdue, 35, 3871 Hwy. 17, Canon, hold for another agency.
•Mykwan Rashad Roebuck, 28, 1323 Ryans Way, Pooler, driving while driver’s license is suspended.
•Herman Lee Green Jr., 32, 820 B St., Thomson, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
JEFFERSON PD
•Thurman Jackie Morris, 67, 1916 Washington St., Jefferson, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, reckless conduct, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of a public highway and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Demond Lavon Randolph, 41, 61 Mayberry Ln., Jefferson, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Michael Eugene Taylor Jr., 26, 295 Academy Woods Dr., Jefferson, criminal trespass – FVA.
•Victoria Lynn Tripp, 27, 1890 Old Concord Dr. SE, Covington, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, possession of an open alcohol container, operating of an unregistered vehicle, defective tires and failure to maintain lane. Tripp was arrested during a traffic stop after a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) was posted on her vehicle.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Hector Vinicio Juarez-Suyen, 29, 434 Lindsey Ct., Commerce, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving without a valid driver’s license, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, I.C.E. hold and reckless driving.
•Dakota James Fuller, 19, 490 Hightower Trl., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI – alcohol, possession of marijuana, speeding 65 mph in a 55 zone and open container violation.
•Joshua Autrey Willard, 28, 706 Hale Rd., Maysville, driver’s license to be carried and exhibited on demand, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, turning movements violation and seat belts violation.
•Joshua Jacob Tonish, 38, 190 Georgie Belle Dr., Jefferson, possession of Schedule I and II Controlled Substances, seat belts violation and probation violation.
•Horace Donte Dulaney, 38, 2562 Field Spring Dr., Lithonia, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Kiara Patrice Moore, 30, 2562 Field Spring Dr., Lithonia, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Otha Lee Stephens, 52, 124 Northside Dr., Commerce, probation violation and seat belts violation.
•Christian William Gerber, 31, 1476 Turning Leaf Ln., Pendergrass, alteration of license plates, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, operation of a vehicle without current plate and too fast for conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.