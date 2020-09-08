The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Brandon Michael Blair, 28, 63 Fawn Ct., Hoschton, probation violations.
•Michael Theodore Butler, 23, 267 Washington St., Jefferson, driving without a valid driver’s license, passing in no-passing zones, possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and seat belt violation.
•Armand Joseph Leone, 36, 71 Marion Lay St., Winder, hold for another agency and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Joshua Reed Parham, 36, 3832 Tallassee Rd., Athens, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and probation violations.
•Christopher Allen Kubiak, 35, 450 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, criminal trespass, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jeremy Lane Williamson, 35, 136 Preston Ln., Atlanta, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Damon Lewis Wilson, 29, 3189 James Path Rd., Lawrenceville, driving without a valid driver’s license, no proof of insurance, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate, seat belt violation and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•Randy Horace Head, 37, 475 Mize Rd., Commerce, stalking – FVA and unlawful eavesdropping ort surveillance.
•Brandon Charles Barbrow, 35, 1421 River Mist Cir., Jefferson, child molestation.
•Maximilliano Espino, 26, 84 Hawks Ct., Nicholson, battery – FVA.
•Jacob David Geiger, 18, 258 Country Ln., Danielsville, battery.
•Michael Kevin Banks, 49, 397 Oconee Ln., Commerce, hold for other agencies, possession of a controlled substance, theft by taking and threaten or intimidate a disabled adult, elder person or resident.
•Rachel Drew Harrington, 36, 115 Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, theft by taking.
•Brianna Yvette McKinzie, 34, 36 Fletcher Dr., Nicholson, failure to appear, forgery and theft by receiving stolen property.
•James Kenneth Sanders Jr., 36, 115 Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, theft by taking.
•Joseph Lee Snyder, 25, 36 Fletcher Dr., Nicholson, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Anderson David Dowdy, 22, 285 Hale Ln., Athens, probation violation.
•Kimberly Darlene Howard, 22, 597 Skelton Rd., Hoschton, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Julie Lynn Kent, 30, 36 Banks Rd., Jefferson, battery – FVA.
•Karl William Kobe, 49, 302 Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.
•Steven Michael McKinsey, 47, 322 Sims St., Maysville, aggravated stalking.
•Adrian Quintez Norman, 41, 11730 Hwy. 142, Covington, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and hold for another agency.
•William Robert Roy, 29, 1410 Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•James Wilson Smith Jr., 29, 597 Skelton Rd., Hoschton, theft by taking.
•Brandon Taylor Mazer, 19, 63 Ashwood Ln., Braselton, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Tetrahydrocannabinol).
ARCADE
•Juan Manuel Estrada Gonzalez, 36, 1465 Hwy. 29, Athens, driving while unlicensed and expired tag.
•Ethan Shiloh Burlew, 18, 818 James Rd. NE, Lawrenceville, criminal trespass, driving in violation of driver’s license restrictions, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.
•Cittlaly Irene Almodovar, 24, 255 Camak Dr., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and expired registration.
•Joshua Keith Moore, 30, 56 Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, driving with a suspended driver’s license and expired registration.
COMMERCE PD
•Jazmine Micole Roberson, 29, 5554 N. Cut Dr., Atlanta, hold for another agency and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Willie Kyle Moore, 34, 298 Rapids Dr., Bogart, hold for another agency.
•Lada Anatolievua Ogden, 45, 470 New Hope Church Rd., Comer, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Anisa Imani Lankford, 22, 1410 New Haven L301, Rockaway, N.Y., child safety requirement violation and possession of marijuana.
•Jahlil Young, 25, 170 Ave. D, New York, N.Y., giving a false name or date of birth to a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana.
•Charles Gary Holcombe, 61, 2158 North Broad St., Apt. B, Commerce, simple assault and terroristic threats and acts.
•Calvin Jamain Cunningham, 43, 400 Alberta Dr., Colbert, hold for another agency.
•Sherod Iki Davis, 33, 1819 Mountain Industrial Blvd., Tucker, hold for another agency.
JEFFERSON PD
•Christian Seidel Gentry, 31, 1121 Grace Baptist Church Rd., Canon, cruelty to children and simple battery.
•Stephen Michael Klinger, 49, 2287 Homer Rd., Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Andrew Alexander Russo, 31, 2310 Friars Gate Dr., Lawrenceville, hold for another agency.
PENDERGRASS
•Cortney Denise Gowan, 28, 5873 Mount Vernon Rd., Murrayville, theft by shoplifting.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Blake Richard Belback, 26, 525 White Water Rd., Demorest, window tint violation, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirement, driver’s license to be carried and exhibited on demand, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate, possession and use of drug-related objects and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA)/possession of drugs (heroin).
•Alexander Garcia, 26, 3048 Old Amy Rd., Laurel, Miss., driving on the wrong side of the road, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and speeding.
•Christopher Isaiah Jeremiah White, 25, 897 W.L. Williams Rd., Commerce, headlights requirement violation and possession of marijuana.
•Charles Daniel Sanford, 48, 4570 Hwy. 53, Apt. 4, Hoschton, driving on the wrong side of the road, DUI – alcohol and open container violation.
•Robert William Lamar Bailey, 42, 569 J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule II and seat belt violation.
•Joseph Michael Gomez, 29, 107 Ambergate Ct., Greer, S.C., stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified place and unlawful for any person to purchase, possess or have under his control any THC.
