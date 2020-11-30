The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Stacie Leanne Bennett, 47, 2393 Old Jefferson-Winder Hwy., Jefferson, giving a false name, address ort birthdate to a law enforcement officer and hold for another agency.
•Adam Winston Coursey, 40, 1488 Hardigree Rd., Winder, probation violation.
•Jarvis Jonta Evans, 31, 48 Marion Lay St., Winder, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Danielle Sasha Huger, 30, 393 Dixie Ct., Lawrenceville, failure to appear.
•William Chandler McDougald, 56, 148 Geiger Rd., Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
•Ashley Vera Dee Miller, 33, 309 Old Ginn Rd., Commerce, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
•Brittany Kay Motes, 30, 8901 Forrester Rd., Lula, failure to appear and probation violation.
•Stephen Michael Pierce, 46, 4602 Steeplechase Ln., Flowery Branch, driving on roadways laned for traffic, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs, expiration and renewal license; re-examination required, no insurance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Shaun Timothy Shepherd, 29, 82 Brockton Oaks Dr., Jefferson, 48-hour probation hold, aggravated assault - Family Violence Act (FVA), cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and simple assault – FVA.
•David Morgan Simmons, 25, 207 Mitchell St., Toccoa, probation violation.
•Jessica Lynn Starnes, 41, 467 Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, aggravated assault.
•Cory David Whiten, 27, 1784 River Dale Rd., Toccoa, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
•Lisa Nicole Sims, 31, 80 Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, DUI – alcohol and following too closely.
•Sarah Jean Smith, 23, 5016 Stephens Rd., Gainesville, reckless conduct.
•Dawn Lorraine Cundiff, 47, 287 Chesterton Dr., Athens, DUI – refusal.
•Amanda Sheree Gilleland, 35, 110 Guy Maddox Rd., Braselton, failure to appear.
•Justin Kyle Nixon, 27, 156 Old Gin Rd., Pendergrass, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Kimberly Michelle Brock, 33, 336 J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, mandatory education for children between 6 and 16 years of age.
•Jennifer Lee King, 35, 1097 Old Collins Rd., Hoschton, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – alcohol.
•Melissa Ann Adams, 36, 714 Will Maynard Rd., Winder, probation violation.
•Johnny Dewayne Adkins, 40, 1795 Pifer Rd., Delton, Michigan, driving without a valid driver’s license, no insurance, suspended registration, use of a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and failure to appear.
•Mamie Caprie-Mashon Williams, 17, 1933 Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson, criminal trespass – FVA and disorderly conduct.
•Corrie Lynn Sauls, 28, 1085 W.L. Williams Rd., Commerce, hold for another agency.
ARCADE PD
•Christopher Eric Daniel, 39, 2570 Athens Hwy., Lot 13, Jefferson, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and probation violation.
•Blair Elizabeth English, 38, 2570 Athens Hwy., Lot 5, Jefferson, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).
BRASELTON PD
•Chantay April Lynette Grays, 54, 3132 Second St., New Orleans, La., battery – FVA.
•Amberly Tara Schmelzer, 35, 1472 Craig Dr., Sugar Hill, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
COMMERCE PD
•Robert Joseph Wheeler, 51, 56 Wesley Way, Commerce, DUI – alcohol, following too closely and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
•Christopher Maurice James Dalton Jr., 18, 102 Bellview Homes, Commerce, DUI – multiple substances.
•Robert Ramone Fletcher, 39, 86 MLK Dr., Jefferson, driving without a valid driver’s license and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Ellie Mae Martin, 37, 31 O’Kelley Rd., Nicholson, driving without a valid driver’s license and tail lights requirements violation.
•Felicia Starr Moon, 25, 391 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and expired registration.
•Chadwick Thomas Bingham, 39, 9038 Jefferson St., Commerce, battery – FVA and 48-hour probation hold.
•Denzell Omar Davis, 28, 135 Winter Cir., Winterville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and windshield/window/wiper requirements violation.
•Jason Lamar McConnell, 42, 128 Paula St., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended and stop signs and yield signs violations.
•Robert William Renshaw, 31, 1816 Grove Level Rd., Maysville, driving while driver’s license is suspended and speeding 50/35.
•Ashley Lee Tumlin, 34, 183 Spring St., Commerce, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC) and suspended/cancelled vehicle registration.
JEFFERSON PD
•Jason Matthew Richards, 43, 85 Weaver Dr., Jefferson, public drunkenness.
•Davontray Lamont Chandler, 35, 117½ Whitehead Rd., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Veronica Andriana Watkins, 24, 1051 Athens St., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Marichely Vargas Santiago, 38, 1118 Robert Hardeman Rd., Winterville, driving without a valid driver’s license.
