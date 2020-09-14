The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Norma Marlayna Cassady, 40, 442 Leaf Wood Ln., Clayton, probation violation.
•Tommy Lee Couch, 65, 250 North Ave., Athens, probation violation.
•Dianne Criswell, 46, 952 Dogwood Trl., Winder, probation violation.
•Alice Faye Dean, 66, 530 J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, probation violation.
•Maximilliano Espino, 26, 530 Sims St., Maysville, hold for another agency and simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Dillon Ryan Harrell, 23, 78 Cheatham Blf., Jefferson, hold for another agency and order of arrest.
•Scotty Dewayne Hogan, 48, 3930 Holly Springs Rd., Gillsville, probation violation.
•Zedekiah Arnold Howington, 20, 5331 Crossing Pl., Commerce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Kathryn Jane Stephenson, 60, 4276 Damascus Rd., Toccoa, hold for another agency.
•Douglas Eugene Taylor, 53, 778 Main St., Talmo, hold for another agency.
•Scott Andrew Weathers, 32, 1559 Bob Mann Rd., Maysville, battery – FVA and cruelty to children.
•Alicia Diane Bailey, 42, 113 Grace Dr., Jefferson, disorderly conduct.
•Labryza Myquez Colbert, 21, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, hold for other agencies.
•James Leon Davidson, 47, 486 Gus Barnett Rd., Nicholson, driving while dirver’s license is suspended or revoked and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Alfonso Gonzalez Godines, 33, 96 Dogwood Ln., Auburn, driving while unlicensed and headlight requirements violation.
•Nicholas Joseph Goodwin, 36, 92 Cabin Creek Cir., Commerce, harassing communications.
•Allan O. Guerra Mejia, 42, 1297 Williamsburg Ln., Norcross, driving on the wrong side of the road, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Brian Keith Huckaby, 37, no address listed, probation violation.
•Elias Isabel Martinez-Cobon, 25, 108 Richmond Way, Commerce, public drunkenness.
•Jacke Dwayna Mullennix, 28, 367 Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, driving on the wrong side of the road and DUI – alcohol.
•Bobby Leonard Standridge, 66, 2352 Brockton Rd., Jefferson, battery – FVA.
•Robert Zachary Wilson, 27, 79 Bowman Mill Rd. SE, Winder, theft by taking.
•Segio Manuel Banda Jr., 22, 116 Chesterton Dr., Athens, probation violations.
•Richard Charles Cart, 37, 241 Barber St., Commerce, probation violation.
•Matthew Jay Mann, 31, 263 English Rd., Barnesville, hold for another agency and probation violations.
•Michael Lynn Murphy, 44, 282 Cowart Rd., Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Benito Biayi Ngoyi, 28, 404 Amir Cir., Matthews, N.C., hold for another agency.
•Gregory Scott Ratzlaff, 47, 245 Carwood Dr., Monroe, hold for another agency.
•Jennifer Amanda Watkins, 34, 62 Mitchell St., Martin, hold for another agency.
•Roy Lee Amos Jr., 51, 210 B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, suspended driver’s license and tail lights requirements violation.
•Nakebia Treshun Appleby, 26, 90 Martin Ln., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Tori Demetria Nicely, 27, 3715 Shope Rd., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Steven Kyle Sears, 33, 280 Fayte Baxter Rd., Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Michael James Lamberg, 38, 343 Lanier Rd., Pendergrass, hold for another agency.
•Stanley Eugene Stancil, 48, 3115 M-G Dr., Gainesville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and probation violation.
•Adrianight McKie Griffin, 17, 1525 Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of methamphetamine.
•Marcelina Suarez-Roci, 51, 609 Buford Way, Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license.
ARCADE
•Michael Stanley Few, 32, 638 Banks St., Gainesville, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
•Kayla Nicole Thomas, 31, 95 Celebration Dr., Suwanee, hold for another agency.
BRASELTON
•Demontre Quintrel Morgan, 27, 3442 Maury St., Richmond, Va., simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Olivia Maria Olvera, 21, 1113 SE 7th Ave., Arcadia, Fla., manufacture/deliver/distribute/sell/possess with the intent to distribute synthetic Cannabinoid (K12), possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Ecstasy) with the intent to distribute and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Ecstasy).
•Grayling Dimorio Bolston, 40, 27 3rd Ave. NE, Atlanta, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana, speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Deanna Danyelle McCrorey, 39, 2616 Springway Dr., Charlotte, N.C., possession of marijuana, crossing guard lines with weapon/drugs/intoxicants, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a Controlled Substance.
COMMERCE PD
•Quandarious Shaheem Martin, 24, 1508 Rockers Rd., Greenville, S.C., driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, speeding, theft by bringing stolen property into the state and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Jason Kerry Moody, 35, 321 Willow St., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, hold for another agency and texting and driving.
•Denorris Tramon Faulkner, 35, 724 Jim David Rd., Nicholson, aggravated cruelty to animals.
•Tracitiera Alease King, 51, 918 Burke St., Winston-Salem, N.C., drugs not kept in original container, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.
•Jorge Edgardo Sandoval Rodriguez, 40, 935 Commerce Rd., Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license and vehicle turning left violation.
•Alexander Ray Williams, 34, 180 Cotton Rd., Commerce, probation violation.
JEFFERSON PD
•Amanda Sheree Gilleland, 35, 110 Guy Maddox Rd., Braselton, drivier must apply for a new driver’s license within 60 days of a change of address, failure to yield when entering/crossing roadway and no proof of motor vehicle insurance.
•Jody Lynn Toney, 43, 146 Pine St., Jefferson, probation violations.
•Eddie Jerome Mayfiled, 35, 2611 Sims Kidd Rd., Comerce, hold for another agency.
•Jannah Merie Lee, 25, 269 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
MAYSVILLE
•Cynthia Tvonne Waters, 44, 352 Mitchell Rd., Maysville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and probation violation.
•Angel Jesus Hernandez, 19, 3018 Nature Walk Dr., Gillsville, no driver’s license.
•Joseph Shane Williams, 39, 61 Adam King Rd., Winterville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Thomas Justin Hix, 33, 1771 Hickory Lake Dr., Snellville, driver to exercise due care, Driving Under the Influence (DUI), failure to maintain lane and speeding.
•David Carl Green, 64, 74 Davenport Rd., Braselton, DUI – multiple substances and failure to maintain lane.
