The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Thurmond Brady Anglin, 23, 6319 Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, theft by taking.
•Gary Michael David Elliott, 27, 332 County Farm Rd., Jefferson, aggravated assault, aggravated assault – Family Violence Act (FVA), battery – FVA and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Darnell Jermane Foster, 30, 140 Hollow Ridge Dr., Athens, probation violation.
•Robert Steven Grindle, 34, 5239 Whitehall Rd., Lula, probation violation.
•Jennifer Heather Mercer, 36, 255 Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Raymond Kyle Standridge, 26, 258 Hickory Flat Rd., Gillsville, theft by taking.
•Dillon Jacob Thompson, 40, 34 Woodland Cir., Commerce, probation violation.
•Isaiah Timothy Carter, 32, 474 Whitney Rd., Jefferson, running a stop sign and suspended driver’s license.
•Toni Mae Huskey, 57, 650 Old Commerce Road Ext., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Jessica Nellie Jones, 40, 348 Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, hold for another agency.
•David Allen Parker, 62, 125 Liberty Dr., Jefferson, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Joshua John Salas, 24, 1 Innis St., Staten Island, N.Y., driving while driver’s license is suspended.
•James Louis Smith, 60, 8-B Eastwood, Athens, hold for another agency.
•Chadtavious Trevon Adams, 24, 29 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem, failure to appear.
*Michael Del Larry Bryant, 34, 3588 Sequoia Rd., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Cartez Sherron Cook, 33, 189 James Bridge Ct., Nicholson, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Jonathan Kelvin Mead, 26, 25 Trotters Ridge Rd., Jefferson, brake lights and turn signal required, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI – drugs, exhaust system violation, failure to appear, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, following too closely, headlights requirement violation, no proof of insurance, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate, reckless driving and removing or affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
•Charles Wendell Patton, 56, 310 Bell Ave., Hoschton, loitering or prowling, tag lights requirements violation, tail light requirements violation and tire requirements violation.
•George Alvin Sebastian, 44, 2893 C.M. Copeland Rd., Madison, probation violations.
•Emily Mae Turpin, 26, 4676 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, possession of methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Angel Garcia, 28, 721 Jade Haven Rd., Cornelia, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Tommy Louis Garcia Jr., 53, 1250 Spring Valley Rd., Winterville, parole violation.
•Sariah Rae McLain, 24, 104 West Minish Lake Rd., Commerce, probation violation.
•Tabitha Amanda Miller, 36, 292 Daily Rd., Alto, probation violation.
•Stephanie Michelle Palmer, 28, 282 Dorothy Saine Dr., Murrayville, failure to spear and Superior Court incarceration order.
•William Travis Pardue, 29, 1806 Blacksnake Rd., Mount Airy, criminal trespass, failure to appear, hold for another agency and theft by taking.
•Charles David Peacock, 48, 1399 Unity Church Cir., Maysville, probation violation.
•Kara Lynn Phillips, 25, 40 Redtail Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Timothy Charlie Popham, 22, 1146 East Ridge Rd., Gainesville, loitering or prowling.
•Jessica Cham Seralde, 20, 87 Sleepy Hollow, Athens, probation violation.
•Joshua Paul English, 39, 2812 Dorsey Peek Rd., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Jesse Ernest Harding, 46, 2190 Jackson Dr., Statham, probation violation.
•John Edward Pridgen II, 35, 7062 H. White Rd., Clermont, probation violation.
•Michelle Lynne Underhile, 42, 2048 Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Bryanna James Cash, 24, 711 Hancock Bridge Rd., Winder, discharge of firearms on property of another and reckless conduct.
•Tommy Lee Couch, 65, 240 North Ave., Athens, probation violation.
•Clayton Carroll Curry, 45, 134 Pearl Industrial Pkwy., Hoschton, identity fraud and hold for another agency.
•Jean Luke Blankenship, 28, 334 Mountain Creek Ln., Maysville, DUI and speeding 65/45.
BRASELTON PD
•Benjamin Aaron McCain, 31, 1791 Jesse Cronic Ct., Braselton, simple battery – FVA.
•Megan Lee Palmer, 28, 882 Sam Freeman Rd., Braselton, theft by shoplifting.
•Kelli Leigh Hull, 35, 243 Ednaville Rd., Braselton, child molestation party to a crime.
COMMERCE PD
•Christopher Allen Kubiak, 36, 201 Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce, probation violation.
•Brian Keith Parker, 49, 60 Piedmont St., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended, failure to appear, open container violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, stop signs and yield signs violations and safety belts violation.
•Eula Nichole Perez-Franquez, 24, 2225 Cherokee Dr., Winterville, probation violation.
•Howard James Ray, 47, 114 Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce, simple assault.
•Adam Thao, 37, 143 Heather Ln., Commerce, battery – FVA, cruelty to children and simple battery – FVA.
•Jeremy Stephen Allen, 42, 2225 Green Bridge Rd., Charleston, S.C., DUI – refusal, failure to maintain lane and open container violations.
•Justin Andrew Marshall, 35, 1612 Barwick Hill Rd., Comer, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding 85/55.
•Elver Antolin Ramos Velasquez, 27, 1279 Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, brake lights/signal device requirements violation and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Maria Ignacia Sojo, 223, 8115 Carter Creek, Charlotte, N.C., driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain lane and failure to report an accident with injury/death/damage.
•Johnny Louis Timms, 56, 153 Hickory Way, Maysville, simple battery – FVA.
•Jahrahd Tacorri Jones, 19, 690 4th St., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended, speeding 78/55, open container violation and underage possession of alcohol.
JEFFERSON PD
•Anthony Shamal Cowan, 29, 75 Bennett St., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to appear.
•Omero Lopez, 38, 781 East Glochester Pl., Norcross, driving without a valid driver’s license.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Lori Kay Tolbert, 45, 2251 Old State Rd., Pendergrass, concealing the identification of a. vehicle, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute (methamphetamine) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Robert Steven Anagnostis, 53, 178 Still Pine Bend, Smyrna, DUI, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes and speeding.
•Demetrick Jermaine Gray, 40, 304 Highland Park Dr., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, operation of a vehicle without a current plate and texting and driving.
•Jordan Grant White, 32, 385 Marshall Clark Rd., Hoschton, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI – alcohol, duty upon striking a fixture, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and no proof of insurance.
•Kristhen Lee Williams, 30, 201 Lucas Way, Statham, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, driving without a valid driver’s license on person, possession and use of drug-related objects and speeding.
•Ronald Lamar Lowery, 57, 2000 Austell Rd., Marietta, DUI, following too closely, hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident, no proof of insurance/motor vehicles and possession of an open container in vehicle passenger area.
