The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Thomas Earl Bodiford, 40, 297 Barber Rd., Commerce, probation hold and burglary.
•Kelly Michelle Maloch, 32, 297 Barber Rd., Commerce, burglary and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Michael Dwayne Roland, 38, 219 Kimberly Ln., Pendergrass, probation violation.
•Jody Lynn Toney, 43, homeless, probation violation.
•Kayla Michelle Baxter, 31, 333 South Broad St., Bowman, failure to appear.
•Nichole Ashley Stancil, 38, 175 Edgefield Dr., Commerce, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Gary Lamont Strickland, 43, 67 Creekside Dr., Commerce, battery and simple battery – FVA.
•Brian Euzeal Womack, 46, 7281 Williams Rd., Flowery Branch, hold for another agency.
•John Curtis Chinn, 42, 359 Hickory Way, Maysville, criminal trespass.
•Geraro Antonio Cruz, 30, no address listed, hold for another agency, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute (marijuana), possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute (methamphetamine), possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a certain felonies and possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute (cocaine).
•Dusty Lamar Lee, 40, 153 Reagan Rd., Dawsonville, probation violation.
•Ryan Paul Moore, 33, 2525 Amberbrook Ln., Grayson, criminal trespass.
•Joel Anthony Narva, 48, 76 Ryan’s Way, Hoschton, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and simple battery.
•Kenneth Randall Ray, 62, 338 Golden Nuggett Way, Maysville, battery – FVA.
•Katherine Remigio, 18, 41 Bentridge Ct., Lawrenceville, driving in violation of driver’s license class restrictions, driving without a driver’s license on person, , possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute (marijuana), possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute (methamphetamine), and possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute (cocaine), possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a certain felonies and tail lights requirements violation.
•Juan Alers, 29, 201 Lucas Way, Statham, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime and possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute.
•Juan Carlos Ayala-Vazquez, 38, 40 Village Ct., Apt. 142, Winder, hold for another agency.
•Khalil Antonio Bailey, 20, 411 Fountainhead Dr., Jefferson, driving on roadways laned for traffic, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, obedience to traffic control devices required, and reckless driving.
•Michael Coyle Bennett, 24, 419 Old Commerce Rd. Extension, Athens, theft by taking.
•William Michael Bowen, 44, 1350 Pocket Rd., Braselton, suspended driver’s license.
•Kimberly Justine Crowe, 34, 965 Liberty Bell Lane, Hoschton, burglary, possession of methamphetamine, theft by taking and hold for other agencies.
•Stephanie Lynn Holmes, 38, 705 Spring Valley Rd., Athens, theft by taking.
•Esmeralda Martinez-Valdez, 23, 2780 Sardis Church Rd., Gainesville, failure to appear.
•Rene Jimenez Melchor, 44, 163 Oakridge Dr., Jefferson, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding 61/45.
•Sincere Nasir Demarja Mullins, 20, 1305 Kathryn Ct., Stockbridge, hold for another agency.
•Rebecca Leann Norton, 35, 193 Sagefield Cir., Maysville, issuance of bad checks.
•Logan Scott Willis, 23, 5125 Copper Ridge Rd., Morristown, Tenn., Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Sarah Katherine Wylie, 30, 225 South Webb St., Hartwell, criminal trespass- FVA.
ARCADE PD
•Herman Hernandez, 24, 204 Harvest Way, Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license and restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicles.
BRASELTON PD
•Jeremiah Alexander Ramirez, 22, 40 Duke St., Jefferson, loitering or prowling and terroristic threats and acts.
•Kyle Garrett Mulligan, 25, 284 Tara Way, Athens, hold for another agency.
COMMERCE PD
•Rashad Lincoln Burns, 30, 13 Iris Cir., Beakon, N.Y., possession of drug-related objects, operation of a vehicle without a revalidation tag and windshield/wipers violation.
•Sedric Brion Conwell, 21, 515 New Cut Rd., Braselton, driving without a valid driver’s license and texting and driving.
•Daniel William Tucker, 32, 34 Scarbarrow Ln., Wappanger Falls, N.Y., possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
JEFFERSON PD
•Jeffrey Laronne Williams, 27, 95 Stone Forest Ct., Lawrenceville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding 74/55.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Baylee Naomie Free, 23, 1375 West Dr., Gainesville, failure to appear.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Cathy Michelle Reed, 42, 5213 Bowsprit Pt., Acworth, DUI – alcohol, failure to stop for a stop sign and hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Christopher James Willis, 28, 203 Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without permission, DUI – multiple substances, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, probation violations, tail lights requirements violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats.
•Christian Tyler Anderson, 21, 667 McNeal Rd., Hoschton, hold for another agency.
•Kameron James Dixon, 31, 2370 Main St., Duluth, driving while driver’s license is suspended and failure to maintain lane.
•David Lee Elkins, 38, 115 Humphries Lake Dr., Commerce, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jennifer Maria Vest Elkins, 38, 115 Humphries Lake Dr., Commerce, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – multiple substances.
•Logan Patrick House, 29, 1926 Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, too fast for conditions, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – alcohol.
•Daniel Levi Portillo Lopez, 33, 5751 Airport Dr., Apt. 129, Charlotte, N.C., driving without a valid driver’s license, texting and driving and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles violation.
•Leobardo Soto, 50, 655 Vincent Dr., Athens, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI – alcohol, duty upon striking a fixture, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and open container violation.
