The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Tommy Ray Phillips, 54, 420 Melvin Phillips Rd., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and stopping, standing or parking outside of business or residence.
•Gregory Scott Ratzlaff, 48, 245 Carwood Dr., Monroe, hold for other agencies.
•Matthew Coleman Stone, 36, 768 Glenn Carrie Rd., Hull, driving while driver’s license is suspended and tag light requirement violation.
•James Frank Baughcum, 52, 276 Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Valdon Monroe Cooper, 28, 90 Seymour Ave., Bowman, criminal trespass and stalking.
•Ben Eugene Baughcum, 48, 351 Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Johnnie Rena Nichols, 40, 202 Swan Sanders Rd., Hartwell, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age violation.
•Caleb Mark Evans, 27, 211 Ridgeland Dr., Maysville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Endco Corey Forrest, 33, 736 Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, aggravated assault, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, kidnapping, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and probation violation.
•Antonio Carlos Watkins, 35, 110 Forest St., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Joseph Russell Angel Jr., 42, 3701 Seymour Rd., Martin, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, following too closely, probation violation and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Brenten Ray Bentley, 30, 136 Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, loitering or prowling.
•Timothy Seth Hunter, 63, 151 J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, probation violation.
•Barry Randolph McDaniel, 50, 1711 B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), cruelty to children, simple battery – FVA and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
ARCADE PD
•Gary Alexander Bailey, 41, 549 Danielsville St., Apt. 19, Jefferson, warrant served.
•Tammy M. Parr, 44, 5731 Port Dr., Buford, criminal trespass, public drunkenness and warrant served.
BRASELTON PD
•Regan Lynn Hutchinson, 36, 45967 Old Cornelia Hwy., Gainesville, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Sherry Antionette Matthews, 32, 6120 Breezewood Dr., Greenbelt Md., purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid (edible marijuana).
•Richard Autry Spinks Jr., 55, no address listed, altered serial number of a firearm, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Curtis Bernard McEachern, 33, 1950 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta, open container violation, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Ecstasy), possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC), possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Codeine) and theft by receiving stolen property.
COMMERCE PD
•Dujuan Monte Williams, 38, 1098 Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, probation violation.
•Jeffrey Austin Phillips, 26, 123 Dawn Dr., Belton, S.C., criminal trespass – FVA.
•Shannon Diane Sutter, 45, 7040 Avenida, Encino, Calif., speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Rodrick Lonnie Wood, 52, 267 Duncan Cir., Commerce, drugs not kept in original container, possession of marijuana, pedestrians walking on or along roadway, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone), probation violation, brake lights and signal devices standards violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Alvin Bryant Sandoval, 18, 20 Kerryann Way, Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license, speeding 51/35, and suspended registration.
JEFFERSON PD
•Andrew Reyes Avitia, 20, 2351 Spring Haven Dr., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•Christopher Shawn Robinson, 48, 97 MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Latonya Lawann Luke, 36, 1555 Cedar Shoals Dr., Athens, DUI – drugs, possession of marijuana and tires requirement violation.
•Jessica Lynn O’Reilly, 30, 221 Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, improper tag display and possession of methamphetamine.
