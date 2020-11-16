The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Richard Charles Cart, 37, 298 Lakeview Dr. SW, Winder, failure to appear.
•Ryan Darren Colley, 34, 64 Emma Ln., Winder, probation violations.
•Donald William Gunter Jr., 54, 656 Curk Roberts Rd., Braselton, probation violation.
•Winfred Russell Jordan, 36, 245 Ednaville Rd., Braselton, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, hold for another agency, operation of a vehicle without a current plate and removing or affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
•Tony Aubrey Norris, 51, 110 Hickory Trl., Jefferson, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Christopher Lamar Burton, 41, 2619 Rat Kinney Rd., Statham, hold for another agency.
•Sherrita Eileen Rollinson, 57, 624 New Castle Rd., Gastonia, N.C., theft by shoplifting.
•Jacqueline Patricia Wilson, 40, 189 West Jefferson St., Hoschton, hold for another agency.
•Reema Artin Bhaskar, 30, 2153 General Windship, Macon, hold fort another agency.
•Jordan Francisco Douglas, 17, 50 Station Dr., Pendergrass, possession of THC Oil.
•Phillip Scott Jones, 38, 162 Circle Dr., Cornelia, aggravated assault – FVA, criminal trespass, cruelty to children and reckless driving.
•Antquan Leon Milton, 35, 320 Tate St., Washington, probation violation.
•Adryan Marquis Williams, 21, 141 Bristol Woods Dr., Athens, aggravated assault.
•Skyler Don Blair, 31, 432 Carrington Cir., Thomasville, probation violation.
•Charles Everett Johnson Jr., 51, homeless, hold for another agency, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and tail light requirements violation.
•Milton Allen Powell, 55, 2571 Old State Rd., Pendergrass, loitering or prowling.
•Silas Isaiah Smith, 28, 195 Cedar Springs Dr., Athens, hold for another agency.
ARCADE PD
•Abram Gonzalez-Mercado, 20, 9574 Hwy. 72W, Lot 24, Hull, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
•Chad Thomas Grizzle, 47, 178 River Meadows Dr., Jefferson, aggravated assault – FVA, battery – FVA and simple battery – FVA.
•Major Caslin Simmons, 36, 157 Michele Dr., Athens, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and operating an unregistered vehicle.
BRASELTON PD
•William James Battle, 44, 522 Keswick Village Ct., Conyers, hold for another agency, interference with government property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Bret Austin Helms, 28, 84 Venture Ct., Braselton, hold for another agency.
•Matthew Aaron Edgecombe, 40, 18 Duck Rd., Braselton, hold for another agency, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Chang Liu, 30, 576 Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder, battery – FVA.
COMMERCE PD
•Xacier Rashad Clark, 20, 284 Arlington Ln., Commerce, aggravated assault and battery.
•Thomas Joe Steven Cox, 24, 140 Cotton St., Commerce, public drunkenness.
•Michael Joseph Brownlee, 63, 252 Sol Dr., Commerce, driving on roadways laned for traffic, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and tail lights requirements violation.
•Lisa Diane Fischel, 55, 148 White Oak Trl., Jefferson, possession of methamphetamine and stop signs and yield signs violations,
•Paul Clinton Kelley, 44, 160 Highland Estates, Commerce, distribution of a Controlled Substance (methadone), distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a felony.
•Veronica Rose Pruett, 31, 160 Highland Estates, Commerce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of methamphetamine.
•Michael Ethan Wood, 26, 2561 Yonah-Homer Rd., Lula, hold for another agency and possession of methamphetamine.
•Boris Omar Calderon-Galvez, 26, 8965 Jefferson St., Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding 50/35.
•Melvin Junior Appleby, 47, 676 Ridgeway Rd., Commerce, hold for another agency, lamps and other equipment on bicycles requirements violation, operation of a vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles, stops signs and yield signs violations and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Christopher Dwayne Cannon, 38, 560 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder, probation violation.
•Tyrus Duran Cornish, 43, 127 Pine Ave., Commerce, false report of a crime.
•Henry Jay Dills, 65, 153 Neal St., Commerce, child molestation and sexual battery.
•Lance Allen Chandler, 50, 661 McCoy Bridge Rd., Homer, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – combo and failure to maintain lane.
•Kenneth Dewayne Davis, 67, 295 West Freeman St., Maysville, DUI – any combination of A1/A2/A3 and open container violation (driver only).
JEFFERSON PD
•Marquis Deshon Weems, 30, 654 Pace Dr., Nicholson, possession of marijuana.
•David Scott Clark Jr., 20, 15 Maddox Hill Rd., Jefferson, holds for other agencies.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Maximiliano Espino, 26, 530 Sims St., Maysville, disorderly conduct and possession of methamphetamine.
•Trey Lamar Martin, 24, 47 Wisteria Pl., Jefferson, drugs not in original container, parole violation and possession of methamphetamine.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Jacob Ellis Moore, 21, 105 Oak Hill Dr., Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA
