The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Carita Lasha Bailey, 36, 1681 Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, burglary.
•Eric Marshall Billington, 33, 135 Floyd St., Lawrenceville, criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Michael Scott Theodore Burnette, 22, 385 Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, burglary.
•Demarkeo Star Chandler, 25, 224 Water Plant Rd., Commerce, burglary.
•Derek Hans Graham, 34, 317 Jackson Woods Rd., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Daniel Clark Heath, 34, 1373 Harrison Point Trl., Fernandina Beach, Fla., simple battery – FVA, violation of a Family Violence Order and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jacob Wayne Hetherington, 21, no address listed, failure to appear.
•Marico Jamal Hollie, 31, 122 Garrison Dr., Lula, probation violation.
•Gregory Keith Marable, 56, 97 Grady Lane, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Teresa Jean Smith, 56, 143 Pittman Hill Rd., Athens, simple battery – FVA.
•Eric Jason Ulbrich, 46, 44 Banks Rd., Jefferson, probation violations.
•Tara Elizabeth Avants, 35, 827 Staghorn Trl., Nicholson, hold for another agency.
•James David Baker, 26, 27 Clover Mill Dr., Jefferson, simple assault – FVA and simple battery – FVA.
•Azlisa Lisa Owens, 49, 205 Old Hull Rd., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and headlights requirement violation.
•Alecia M. Smith-Lewis, 48, 6907 Cheswick Dr., Riverdale, headlights requirement violation and suspended driver’s license.
•Carley Ann Loner, 27, 474 Whitney Rd., Lot #6, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Kelsey Rena Ellis, 23, 279 Barnes Mountain Rd., Ellijay, probation violation.
•Juan Antonio Fuerte-Gutierrez, 23, no address listed, driving while unlicensed, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, ICE hold and tail light requirements violation.
•Antonio Fuerte-Lara, 43, no address listed, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Willie Edward Mitchell, 33, 2333 Anthony Way NE, Milledgeville, headlights requirement violation and suspended driver’s license.
•Kevin Alexander Josiah Reavish, 22, 110 Howell Way, Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended and tail lights required.
•Tonya Renee Wilson, 42, 1340 Dials Mill Rd., Statham, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – methamphetamine and probation violation.
•Robert Allen McDaniel, 33, 1771 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Amanda Leigh Allen, 31, 5776 Rowing Meadow Ln., Flowery Branch, simple battery – FVA.
•Michael Kevin White, 51, 130 Crest View Cir., Athens, probation violations.
ARCADE
•Michael Stanley Few, 31, 638 Banks St., Apt. A1, Gainesville, battery and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
BRASELTON
•Angela Renee Hughes, 45, 393 Shady Side Dr., Apt. 10, Clayton, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – methamphetamine.
•Jaquan Shamarr Thomas, 26, 1367 New Liberty Way, Braselton, criminal trespass – FVA.
COMMERCE PD
•Jonathan Daniel Huckaby, 40, 10A Cain St., Griffin, driving while driver’s license is suspended and failure to maintain lane.
•Jeffery Antonio Gantt, 51, 1281 Sims Kidd Rd., Comer, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
JEFFERSON PD
•Kenneth Arlin Herrin III, 51, 490 Hightower Trl., Jefferson, aggravated assault – FVA, aggravated stalking – FVA, burglary, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, possession of methamphetamine and terroristic threats and acts.
•Wayne Paul Rouse, 30, 1621 Washington St., Jefferson, probation violation.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Sebastian Nunez, 18, 291 Reece Dr., Hoschton, failure to maintain lane and homicide by vehicle in the second degree.
•Jesus Gomez-Jimenez, 48, 3900 Piper Glen Dr., Buford, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to secure load.
•Tabitha Sue Harrison, 51, 443 Lakeshore Dr., Jackson, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and failure to stop at a stop sign.
•James Joseph Mackey, 36, 509 Rock Forge Ct., Jefferson, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
