The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Charlie Edward Lee,, 72, 335 Bravo Dr., Pendergrass, failure to appear.
•James Alan Parker Jr., 40, 136 Wood St., Commerce, acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identification of a motor vehicle, false report of a crime and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Christopher Mark Parrott, 51, 3484 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts and unlawful conduct during a 911 call by using obscene/vulgar/profane language to intimidate.
•Kevin Shane Poole, 39, 1830 Hood Rd., Dacula, probation violation.
•Carolay Nicole Guerra, 20, 849 Independence Ave., Pendergrass, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Richard Lee Hardwick, 48, 3191 Wallace Dr., Douglasville, hold for another agency.
•Jerry Wade Waters, 52, 151 Threatt Rd., Jefferson, suspended driver’s license.
•Keith Thomas Ackerman, 34, 1001 Camp Creek Rd., Athens, aggravated assault – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Kevin Robert Allen, 40, 251 N. Trotters Way, Jefferson, driving on divide highways – driving within a gore or median, driving on roadways laned for traffic, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, hold for another agency, speeding 68/55, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – methamphetamine, reckless driving, illegal U-turns, driving on the wrong side of the road and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Christy Renee Gibson, 28, 5539 Whitehall Rd., Lula, failure to appear.
•Kendrick Ezekiel Thomas, 28, 393 Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, probation hold, probation violation and simple battery – FVA.
•Ursula Ryan Thomas, 36, 2774 Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Dwight Brandon Wood, 39, 71 Hale Rd., Maysville, hold for another agency.
•Hank Jim Black, 50, 783 McDonald Cir., Commerce, probation violation.
•Donald Ray Crabtree, 48, 346 Mallory Rd., Statham, theft by taking.
•Pamela Dianna Lowery, 52, 107 Julian Westmoreland Rd., Martin, probation violation.
•Tyrone Milton Mangold, 54, 1908 Aldwych Ln., Sandy Springs, burglary and criminal damage to property.
•Michelle Lynne Underhile, 42, 2048 Hwy. 82 S., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Stormy Lee Byrd, 27, 545 Scrooch Ct., Winder, following too closely and hold for another agency.
•Kristy Lynn Houseman, 41, 1162 Malcom Bridge Rd., Bogart, hold for U.S. Marshals and probation violation.
•Nicole Lea Pressley, 33, 157 A.C. Carey Rd., Danielsville, theft by taking.
•David Dean Elliott, 53, 5685 Hwy. 332, Hoschton, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Steven Wayne Coffey, 58, homeless, probation violation.
•Jeffery Lanier Malcolm, 48, 148 Skating Rink Rd., Toccoa, probation violation.
•Rodney Eugene McIntosh, 52, 606 Davis St., Gainesville, probation violation.
•John Timothy Parrott Jr., 30, 537 Jackson Way, Jefferson, cruelty to children and simple battery – FVA.
BRASELTON
•Ashley Marie Bordeaux, 33, 2915 Humphries Dr. SE., Atlanta, loitering or prowling.
•Jamie Lynn Freer,31, 6208 Cove Creek Dr., Flowery Branch, driving on the wrong side of the road and leaving the scene of an accident.
•Leslie Ann Swafford, 39, 4501 Browns Bridge Rd., Gainesville, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – heroin.
COMMERCE PD
•Amelia Megan Manning, 24, 130 Bone Rd., Commerce, simple battery – FVA and theft by shoplifting.
•Harvest Linnon Scott III, 43, 734 Belmont St., Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Bryan Todd Arterburn, 43, 1138 Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, driving on the wrong side of the road, DUI – alcohol refusal and improper tag decal displayed.
•Letticia Martha Barrita-Ruiz, 36, 482 Madison St., Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license and hands-free violation.
•Jorge Martinez-Isidro, 37, 1814 Sturgeon Rd., Buford, 30 days to obtain a Georgia driver’s license violation, brake light requirements violation, DUI – alcohol refused, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and open container violaitons.
•Jesus Navarro, 65, 6516 Wysteria Dr., Matthews., N.C., headlight requirements violation and no driver’s license.
JEFFERSON PD
•Luis Miguel Castaneda, 35, 3814 Carole Dr., Doraville, driving while unlicensed or on expired driver’s license and speeding 74/55.
•Charles Franklin Cochran, 46, 65 Skyline Dr., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Shayna Alexia Jones, 27, 530 Sims St., Maysville, theft by shoplifting and hold for another agency.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Edgar Emanuel Salazar, 20, 2038 Autumn Sage Dr., Brownsville, Texas, DUI, driving while unlicensed, failure to yield while turning left, no proof of insurance/motor vehicles and possession of an open container in a vehicle passenger area.
•Michael Sean Anoman, 42, 457 Mable Park Dr., Winder, hold for another agency, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with the intent to distribute a Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Christin Kimberly Hooper, 39, 5053 Heartland Trl., Hoschton, following too closely, possession of marijuana and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Lola Marie Fields, 55, 481 Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, expired tag, fraudulent driver’s license or identification card, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, hold for another agency, no proof of insurance/motor vehicles and probation violation.
•Terry Jones, 50, 605 N. Clarks Creek Rd., Martin, DUI and failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign.
