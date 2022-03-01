Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were recently called for a report of arson in Nicholson. The incident occurred Feb. 23 on Ivy Creek Rd.
Nicholson Fire crews were on the scene putting out a fire on a burning structure.
The complainants suspected a juvenile had intentionally set the fire to retaliate against other juveniles because they didn't want to hang out with him.
A woman said she overheard the suspect tell someone he was going to burn down the structure where the juveniles hang out. She also said she knew the juvenile had poured gas on the building and had planned to return to light it.
Two reports of juveniles shooting others with splat ball gun
Deputies were also recently called for two reports of juveniles shooting splat ball guns at other juveniles. Splat ball guns shoot small gel orbs.
In the first report, a woman said her daughter had been shot in the face with a splat ball gun at West Jackson Middle School. The daughter had swelling as a result.
She said juveniles had driven through a parking lot and shot several people using the toy. One of the juveniles later posted a picture of the splat ball gun pointed out the window with the caption "Out here shooting people up." Officers spoke with the juvenile and the juvenile's parents.
In the second incident, the complainant said someone approached him and his friends in a supermarket parking lot on Hwy. 124 and began shooting the splat gun at them. The complainant had welts on his body. He said the suspects also threw a milkshake at his vehicle.
They followed the suspects' vehicle and one of them reportedly got out, shoved the splat gun inside the vehicle and threatened to shoot them.
Deputies spoke with the suspects, who said they were getting back at the other party for previously throwing a milkshake at the door of a restaurant where they work. The juvenile admitted to using the splat gun and said the other party threw corn and rocks at his vehicle and pushed a shopping cart in front of the vehicle.
He told officers one of the other juveniles pulled a knife on him and put it to his throat, but the other juvenile left after he told him to chill out. He said they also threw a bottle at his vehicle.
COMMERCE
- damage to property on Woods Bridge Rd. where a man reported a fiber optic company truck damaged a water main.
- false report of a crime and theft by taking on Ivey St. where a man reported theft of medications.
- welfare check on Swain Rd. where officers attempted to check on a man after he reported someone threatened him, but officers weren't able to make contact with the man.
- suspicious activity on W. W. Gary Rd. where a man was walking in the woods. He said he'd been asked by the owner to assess timber.
- information on B. Wilson Rd. where a man said his wife dropped off their children with him and showed up weeks later and wanted to take one of the children. He said the woman appeared to be on drugs and he didn't allow her to take the child.
- harassing communications on Groaning Rock Rd. where a man reported his ex-wife constantly texted him and his girlfriend.
- welfare check on B. Wilson Rd. where a woman reported her daughter appeared to be distressed in a comment she made online.
- agency assist on Ila Rd. where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after complaining of stomach and chest pain.
- information on Haggard Rd. where a man reported someone was on his property without permission, but it turned out to be a misunderstanding.
- battery on Hoods Mill Rd. No other details were provided.
- juvenile issue on Groaning Rock Rd. No details were provided.
- dispute and warrant service on B. Wilson Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant during a call about a dispute with a family member.
- criminal damage to property and battery on Jefferson Rd. where a man was arrested after he pushed a woman and damaged a vehicle. The man had reportedly come to the residence to see a female, but the female didn't appear to want him there. He was given a criminal trespass warning.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an East Jackson Comprehensive High School student needed to make a report.
- battery on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called for an altercation between two students at EJCHS. Few details are given in the report, but it appears an arrest was made. The report also indicates the incident was gang-related.
JEFFERSON
- theft by taking on Athens St. where a man reported his trailer was taken.
- welfare check on Johnson Mill Rd. where deputies checked on an infant after someone reported possible medical neglect. The Department of Family and Children Services is also involved.
- suspicious activity on Billie Dean Dr. where a woman found a door was open at a residence and a dog was inside.
- criminal damage to property on Athens St. where a man said he put up cameras after finding a window was broken on a vacant residence. The camera captured a man walk up to the residence and try to open the door. The suspect reportedly took down the security cameras and damaged them in the process.
- speeding and reckless driving on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop for driving 107-miles-per-hour in a 55-mph zone.
- suspicious activity on I-85 S where a vehicle was abandoned by the roadside and a cell phone was found nearby. An open container of alcohol was also found inside.
- warrant service on Dry Pond Rd. where officers arrested a man after recognizing him and knowing he had a warrant.
- noise complaint on Jefferson River Rd. where someone reported loud noise coming from a party.
- warrant service on Winder Hwy. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- threats on Old Forge Ln. where a man said another man parked beside the road at his residence and said he would "beat his a--." He also received a social media message from the suspect later that included profanities.
- welfare check on Jackson Trail Rd. where officers attempted to check on a woman who didn't show up for work, but were unsuccessful.
- information on Hog Moutanin Rd. where a woman said her neighbors were shooting on the back of their property, possible hitting a camper on her property. Deputies confirmed the neighbors were shooting in a safe manner and the camper had not been shot.
- driving while license is suspended/revoked; insurance violation; and following too closely where a man was arrested after a two-vehicle accident with no injuries.
- suspicious activity on McKinney Rd. where a man saw an unknown vehicle pulling a trailer leaving his driveway.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman reported seeing items and a gun at a vacant residence. The items belonged to a family member.
- hit and run on I-85 where a vehicle struck another and one of the drivers left the scene.
- theft by conversion on Lester Wood Rd. where a man said someone sold a vehicle they didn't own.
- information on Anglin Rd. where a vehicle was damaged in a driveway.
- public drunkenness and criminal trespass on Hwy. 82 where a woman was arrested during a dispute call. Officers found her in the middle of the road, stumbling toward the roadside. The complainants said the woman had come out of the wood line, knocked on the door and asked where her drugs were and where a man was. She also reportedly pushed her way into the home and the callers had to push her back out. The woman reportedly walked in the middle of the road, causing cars to have to swerve and slam on their brakes.
- battery on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a woman said multiple people punched and kicked her at a party, resulting in a broken nose, bruising, a busted lip, cuts, bruises and a bump on her head.
- agency assist on Harrison Johnson Way where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after he was found unconscious. He was also administered Narcan and responded after it was given.
- dispute on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where a woman and her roommates had an argument and she told them to leave.
- agency assist on Brockton Rd. where a vehicle struck a cow trailer.
- civil matter on Saw Tooth Oak Dr. where a woman wanted to speak about a custody issue involving her mother.
- damage to property on Hwy. 124 where a delivery driver struck a power pole.
- civil matter on Athens Hwy. where a woman asked deputies to escort her to retrieve her belongings and child.
- suspicious activity on Athens Hwy. where someone reported hearing shots and someone scream. Someone had thrown a bottle into a fire pit and it exploded.
- theft by taking on Cotton Gin Row where a woman reported she had been letting her granddaughter use her vehicle, but she hadn't seen the vehicle or her granddaughter for weeks.
- financial transaction card fraud where a woman made a walk-in report about someone opening a fraudulent account in her name and using the card to make a purchase.
- missing person on W. O. Smith Rd. where a woman reported her adult son had gone missing.
- dispute on Athens Hwy. where two people had a dispute how much money was won with a lottery ticket.
- warrant service and obstruction of officers on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The arrestee reportedly resisted arrest and tried reaching for his pocket which contained a large folding knife. A deputy stopped him from doing so. He continued to resist and two deputies pointed their tasers at him. The man fled across the street and deputies pursued, almost getting struck by a passing vehicle. The suspect fell into an embankment and deputies landed on him. He continued to fight, but was ultimately apprehended.
- suspicious activity on Summit View Dr. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend came to her residence despite being told not to. He fled when her mother answered the door.
- possible overdose on Harris Ln. where a man said his friend sat down and fell asleep and wouldn't wake up. He was awake when officers arrived and agreed to be transported to the hospital.
- simple assault; terroristic threats and acts; and simple battery-family violence on Swann Rd. where a man reportedly pulled a woman out of a vehicle. He also reportedly forced his way into a family member's residence and pushed a woman there. He also reportedly kicked a truck.
- removing or affixing a license plate for purpose of concealing identity on Stan Evans Dr. where a man reported a tag was stolen.
- juvenile issue on White Oak Tr. where a juvenile didn't get on the school bus.
- simple battery-family violence on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reported his brother hit their mother.
- lost/found item on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone found a phone.
- information on Winder Hwy. where an Empower College and Career administrator reported students possibly vaping on a bus.
- animal complaint on Brockton Loop where a woman reported her neighbors let their dogs run free. The dogs reportedly scratched a young child and tried to attack the complainant's dog.
- agency assist on Jefferson River Rd. where deputies assisted with performing CPR on a person who was later transported to Piedmont Athens Regional.
- suicide threats on Carruth Rd. where a man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional after making comments about self harm.
- suspicious activity on Anglin Rd. where a man reported someone was walking in the woods with a flashlight.
- theft by taking on Buckthorn Dr. where a woman reported her gun was stolen from her vehicle.
MAYSVILLE
- simple battery on Boone Rd. where a man said another man argued with him when he told him he needed to get off his driveway. The complainant said the other man punched him during the encounter.
- reckless conduct on Pinetree Cir. where a man said he was picking up limbs on a piece of property after getting permission from the owner when someone yelled "who's in there." He said he then heard a gunshot and called 911.
- impersonating an officer on Old Miller Rd. where a man pulled over a juvenile, asked for his license and let him go. The same vehicle later stopped the juvenile and asked if he was OK. The driver was in a silver Chevrolet passenger car with a small red and blue strobe light on top. His jacket had a star embroidered on the chest with the word "Sheriff" under the star.
- suspicious activity on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a woman reported her brother's ex-wife tried to enter a residence through the window and told the complainant she was going to put her in jail for food stamps.
- civil matter on Bob Mann Rd. where two people reported an issue with family members while they were attempting to get custody of two children. They also reported threats from one of the family members.
- damage to property on Maysville Rd. where a window seal had been damaged on a residence.
- information and custody dispute on Bob Mann Rd. where a woman reported a custody issue and wanted deputies to contact the Department of Family and Children Services to allow her to keep the children until a court hearing.
- simple assault and custody dispute on Bob Mann Rd. where a man reported a family member threatened to bust his head and return with a gun to take his children. The children were ultimately released to their mother, but family members said the mother didn't have a steady place to live and had a history of drug use. The mother was given a criminal trespass warning from the residence.
- suspicious activity and noise complaint on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a man again reported a vehicle was being loud by his residence.
- welfare check on Old Miller Rd. where officers checked on a juvenile who was OK.
- suspicious activity on Upland Dr. where a woman said she saw flashlights outside of her neighbor's house and she thought someone was taking items from the property.
- reckless driving on Red Oak Rd. where a man reported a vehicle was speeding in the area and almost hit two people who were getting the mail.
- agency assist and warrant service on Sims St. where two people were arrested for warrants.
NICHOLSON
- simple battery-family violence on Ivy Creek Dr. where a man was arrested after slapping a family member's phone out of their hands. The two reportedly fought during the incident and another person was scratched while trying to separate them.
- dispute on Ivy Creek Rd. where two people argued while one of them was retrieving belongings from a residence.
- welfare check on Chandler Bridge Rd. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
- simple battery-family violence and warrant service on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man was arrested after he reportedly threw a phone at a woman, kicked her dog and grabbed the woman's arm and twisted it. He said he was upset that his son had been shot, but denied making threats or getting physical with anyone in the residence.
- civil matter on Church St. where a man let another man stay at his residence, but no longer wanted him there.
- Department of Family and Children Services referral and juvenile issue on Sanford Dr. where family members said an autistic female got upset and threw items around the residence.
- dispute on Ivy Creek Dr. where a man said a woman was "running her mouth" when she came to a residence to retrieve her cat.
- agency assist on Staghorn Trail where a 14-year-old boy was found not breathing. His mother suspected he may have had an obstruction in his airway, possibly a toy. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
- influencing witnesses on Ed Bennett Rd. where a man was arrested after he reportedly acted violent and destroyed items in a house after getting upset about leftovers. No one came to the door when officers arrived, but they were able to obtain a judge's order to enter the residence.
- information on Staghorn Trail where the Department of Family and Children Services looked at a house and asked questions.
- information on Wages Bridge Rd. where a woman reported her estranged husband put up cameras in their home.
- dispute on Chandler Bridge Rd. where a woman reported a family member drove by her house and yelled "there is where the idiots live" and a man later drove by the house and flipped them off.
NORTH JACKSON
- theft by extortion on Branch Dr. where a man said someone hacked his social media account, retrieved a nude photo of him and threatened to send it to other people if he didn't pay them $300. He paid the money, but the suspect(s) asked him to send more.
- agency assist on Wayne Poultry Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- dispute on A. J. Irvin Rd., where people argued over belongings.
- theft by shoplifting on Holly Springs Rd. where a man was arrested after he took a candy bar and drink without paying. He said he had no money or place to go and wanted to go to jail. The store manager also wanted to press charges.
- lost/found item on A. J. Irvin Rd. where someone lost a temporary vehicle tag.
- damage to a vehicle on Pond Fork Church Rd. where a vehicle was damaged after driving through a ditch and into a field.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 where two vehicles had minimal damage in a two-vehicle wreck.
- civil matter on Kimberly Ln. where a woman said a woman showed up at her residence after she kicked her out. Deputies advised the woman on the eviction process.
- damage to a vehicle on Holly Springs Rd. where a vehicle was damaged by debris.
- dispute on Main St. where a man and woman argued.
- juvenile issue on Brumbalow Rd. where a man reported a neighbor let their child drive down the road.
- suspicious activity on Lipscomb Lake Rd. where a woman reported someone left a boat on a property.
SOUTH JACKSON
- civil matter on Big Bear Rd. where a woman reported tread marks in the mud.
- burglary and suspicious activity on Big Bear Rd. where a woman reported someone took several items from her residence, including interior doors, a purse, a rubber bin, a rifle and tools. The suspect also reportedly looked through paperwork.
- theft by taking on Jefferson Rd. where someone took fuel and didn't pay.
- suspicious activity on Pittman Hill Rd. where a woman reported a vehicle was in her driveway without any lights on. The vehicle then backed out of the driveway and left.
- suspicious activity on Big Bear Rd. where a woman reported a gate was open.
- threats on Commerce Rd. where a woman said someone sent her text messages saying they were going to beat her up and her threatening her brothers.
- damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. where a woman witnessed an accident and suspected debris from the accident had punctured a tire on her vehicle.
- civil matter on Archer Grove Rd. where a man said a woman took a vehicle without permission.
- suspicious activity on Ed Bennett Rd. where someone reported a person was walking down the road carrying an axe.
- agency assist on Tallassee Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a hit and run investigation.
- criminal trespass on Archer Grove Rd. where a woman was arrested after she went to a property where she had been criminally trespassed from. The woman was reportedly hysterical and tried to pull away from officers. She also reportedly beat her head against the patrol car's door.
- information on Lester Rd. where a woman who was arrested said she was raped by her ex-boyfriend.
WEST JACKSON
•dispute on Meadow Vista Lane where a man and woman reportedly got into a verbal altercation. Both were drinking and the woman wanted the man to leave the location, according to the incident report.
•information on Emerald Allie where a man said his neighbor drove a truck through his backyard.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a man reportedly exited his vehicle and began walking around a business.
•agency assist on New Cut Rd. at Hwy. 53 to an automobile accident where a driver reportedly drove out of a ditch and fled the scene. A deputy and Georgia State Trooper pursued the driver, according to the incident report. The state trooper reportedly executed a PIT maneuver to end the chase, and the driver was then handcuffed.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman said she saw a juvenile get out of a vehicle and run to the road, only to be intercepted by the driver of the vehicle. The woman said she drove up to ask the juvenile if he was OK, but the juvenile got back into the vehicle.
•theft on Moons Bridge Rd. where a woman said 10 firearms belonging to her deceased father were stolen. The woman specifically mentioned a female and her boyfriend as possible suspects.
•agency assist on I-85 where a deputy responded to a three-vehicle accident with injuries.
•suspicious activity on Ward Rd. where a woman said she received a notice from the post office that her mail was being forwarded to another address. The woman said she has had recent problems with her boyfriend, whom she said possibly hacked her email address. She said she has a temporary protective order in place against him in Hall County.
•criminal trespass on Manor Lake Circle where a woman said a juvenile enters the property of an assisted living facility with a motorized scooter and nearly runs over residents. She added that the juvenile rides behind residents and yells at them in an attempt to scare them. When confronted about it, the juvenile “acts like he’s deaf and rides away,” according to the woman. The responding deputy requested an extra patrol of the area, according to the incident report.
•noise complaint on Legendary Dr. where a man said he heard shooting followed by an explosion, which reportedly shook his windows. A deputy told the man his neighbor was likely shooting Tannerite. The deputy added that doing so was permissible as long as the shooting “was in a safe direction and not at night.”
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where an Amazon truck reportedly caught low-hanging power lines and pulled a power pole down while the truck was being pulled out of a ditch. The power lines were reportedly “hot,” requiring Jackson EMC to pull the lines off the truck.
•suspicious activity on Summer Hill Dr. where a man was reported asleep at the wheel while parked in a cul-de-sac. The complainant said she attempted to wake the male to tell him to leave. The man was woken by a deputy but was reportedly unable to explain why he was parked at the location. The man denied having used drugs and a search of him and his vehicle revealed no contraband, according to the incident report.
•dispute on New Cut Rd. where a woman and her ex-husband reportedly had a verbal disagreement.
•information on Curk Roberts Rd. where a woman reported a man on her property who was previously told not to return.
