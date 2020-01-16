A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy recently visited Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center to meet with a woman who claimed she was assaulted on Commerce Rd. in Commerce.
The woman said she was in a relationship with an abusive man and despite family members warning her not to go back to the man, she visited him on New Year's Day. The man reportedly did not let her leave that night and allegedly assaulted her the next day. The woman did not go into details with deputies about the assault.
On the day of the report, she said she called a family member to tell them of the assault, but the man overheard, took her phone and assaulted her. The woman said the man choked her, hit her in the head and kicked her legs.
While in a vehicle later, she said she tried to call the family member again, but the man snatched her phone. The woman said she started kicking the man while he was driving on Hwy. 441. She said she walked away from the residence when they returned and a passerby picked her up.
The deputy reported that the woman was often incoherent. He also noted that the woman didn’t display any injuries typical with an assault. A social worker said they believed the woman was under the influence of drugs.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•a man on Crystal Gail Dr. said a woman stole his vehicle with his cell phone inside.
•vehicle accident into a ditch on Maysville Rd.
•a woman on Fincher Dr. said her neighbor was filming her and building a fence on her property. The neighbor said he was filming the progress on the fence and said surveyors confirmed the fence is on his property.
•a woman on Dewaters Rd. said she left belongings at a man’s residence and when she returned to the residence, she found the items were put into a storage container and some items were missing. The man said he believes another woman at his residence took the items.
•a woman on B. Wilson Rd. complained about two men working on a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
•a man reported a handgun stolen from his residence on White Hill School Rd.
