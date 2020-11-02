An Athens man was arrested Wednesday, October 28, and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies following an incident on Hwy. 129, Jefferson.
David Lee Wooten, 45, 154 Laurel Dr., Athens, was charged in the incident.
A man traveling on Hwy. 129 near Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, told a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy that his car was struck by a bullet as he was traveling north on Hwy. 129.
He said he was traveling in the right lane when he observed an older, red 2010 Dodge Challenger with chrome wheels and a blue temporary license plate that said “Athens” on it in the left lane. He said the driver of the Challenger slowed down to approximately 45 miles per hour as he was passing the vehicle. The complainant said he thought the other driver was slowing down to turn on one of the side roads, however the next thing he knew he heard what sounded like a shot.
The complainant said the other driver continued north on Hwy. 129 and he immediately turned right onto Galilee Church Rd. and called 911.
The shot penetrated the left rear door of the complainant’s vehicle and continued through the back of the front passenger seat. The slug was recovered on the floorboard behind the front passenger seat.
While officers were out with the complainant Athens-Clarke County dispatch advised that officers were out on Janice Dr. at Valley Wood Dr. with a wrecked Dodge Challenger that matched the description given by the complainant. Wooten was taken into custody at the wreck site and transported to the Jackson County Jail.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student asked to speak with an officer about a post on her Instagram account.
•information at an Oconee Ln., Commerce, residence, where a woman had questions about her incarcerated son’s vehicle in another county.
•aggressive driving on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a man reported the driver of a tractor-trailer almost hit him and also swerved back and forth toward him.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, in reference to an Instagram account a staff member had been notified about.
•simple battery at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a staff member reported an altercation in the lunchroom.
•dispute at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence, between a father and daughter.
•dispute at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, where a juvenile reported he heard his ex-girlfriend’s father tell another man “he was going to shoot him.”
•dispute at a Brenda Dr., Commerce, residence, between a woman and man.
•information report at a Pine Cone Trl., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his step-son had taken his gun and hid it.
•damage to property at a Gober Dr., Commerce, residence, where a man reported one of his neighbors had backed into his wife’s vehicle sitting in his driveway.
•simple assault at an Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her 16-year-old son became unruly and raised his fists to her as if to strike her.
•simple battery/assault at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a physical altercation between two students was reported.
•information report at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student reported a note was left on his car while he was at football practice.
•financial transaction card fraud at an Oconee Ln., Commerce, residence, where a man reported he had been notified by Wells Fargo that three suspicious charges were made using his debit card.
•theft by taking at a Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, residence, where a woman reported she noticed her checkbook missing after he grandson came to her residence and then left.
•interfering with calls for emergency assistance at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a dispute between a male and female was reported.
•damage to property on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a vehicle accident was reported.
•information report on Ridgeway Church Rd. at Steve Reynolds Industrial Blvd., Commerce, where an injured deer was located.
•damage to property on Ridgeway Church Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported she hit a pothole causing damage to her vehicle.
•battery at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a fight was reported on an inbound bus.
•information report at an Old Airport Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported someone had hacked into his Facebook account causing him to not be able to access his account.
•civil matter at a Delia Dr., Commerce, residence, where an employee of a title lending company in Athens requested a copy of a report on a vehicle that he was attempting to repossess at this location.
•simple battery at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•information report at a Wheeler Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported a family that lives on Dunson Cemetery Rd. were causing a disturbance, mainly on the weekends, by shooting guns for several hours, riding four-wheelers and speeding on the roadway in Mustangs.
•information report on Old Bold Springs School Rd., Commerce, where someone reported finding some bones in the roadway that didn’t look like animal bones.
•agency assist on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•welfare check at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce.
•information report on Ridgeway Church Rd. near Bradberry Ct., Commerce, where a man reported he hit a pothole causing damage to his vehicle’s tires and rims.
•theft by taking and information report at a Mount Olive Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her son’s truck had been stolen.
•forgery at a Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, business, where a counterfeit $50 bill was used to make a purchase.
•forgery at a second Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, business, where a counterfeit $50 bill was used to make a purchase.
•forgery at a third Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, business, where a counterfeit $50 bill was used to make a purchase.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a male was found unresponsive.
•juvenile issue at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a nine-year-old female was reported missing.
•fraudulent telephone solicitation at a Wofford Dr., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported she had been contacted by someone claiming her Windstream account had been hacked in Texas and they needed her personal information in order to fix it.
•agency assist on Hwy. 334 at Bolton-Gordon Rd., Commerce, where a motor vehicle accident was reported.
•agency assist on Ila Rd. at Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce, where a motor vehicle was reported.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•warrant service on Segars St. at Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at a Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she heard her dogs barking in the back yard and when she looked outside she saw a “shadowy figure” running towards the woods with what looked like a cell phone light.
•dispute at a Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a man and his fiancé.
•hit and run: duty to stop at the scene of an accident on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle was rear-ended by the driver of a vehicle that did not stop.
•assist medical unit on Athens Hwy. at Terry Farm Rd., Jefferson.
•dispute at a Tyson Ct., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her ex-husband.
•suspicious activity at B&B Transmissions, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a man reported he saw a man and woman trying to break into the business. It was later determined the business owner was aware the two were trying to gain entry into the business to get the man’s wallet he had accidentally left inside a vehicle at this location.
•civil matter at a Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported loud music and yelling coming from an events venue located behind her residence.
•dispute at a Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a man and his girlfriend.
•suspicious activity at an Old Mill Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man was reported walking in the roadway.
•information report at an Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his daughter broke up with her boyfriend, whom she had been in an abusive relationship with, and the boyfriend had broke into a friend of his daughter’s house in Barrow County and he was afraid he would attempt to break into his house looking for his daughter.
•dispute at a Cypress Pl., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her son had been having problems with some of the neighborhood kids and one of the kids sent her son a text message telling him to meet him so he could “straighten him (her son) out.”
•dispute at a Brush Arbor Ct., Jefferson, residence, between two sisters.
•agency assist on Damon Gause Bypass at U.S. Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•agency assist and death investigation (non-murder) at a Mark Dodd Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a female had reportedly had a seizure and was not breathing.
•information report at Chevron, Athens St. at Gordon St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•identity fraud/theft at a Honeysuckle Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he had received phone calls and messages about loans possibly applied for by his ex-wife.
•information report on Plainview Rd. at Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a piece of equipment was located at a tower site.
•suspicious activity on Galilee Church Rd. at Bryce Ave., Jefferson, where a man reported he observed a male motorist “possibly trying to impersonate a police officer.”
•dispute on Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson, between a man and woman.
•information report at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported an issue with a male co-worker and his girlfriend riding by her house and trying to run her off the road.
•possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of Schedule I drugs and agency assist at a Ralph Garrison Rd., Jefferson, residence, where the University of Georgia Police Department was conducting a search warrant.
•welfare check at a B Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute at a Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a man and his wife.
•criminal trespass at a Trotters Ridge, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a suspicious vehicle with a loud exhaust driving up and down the road without headlights.
•theft by deception at a Waterford Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he had been scammed out of $100 by a woman selling a French Bulldog puppy.
•theft by taking at a Raco Pkwy., Jefferson, business, where a man reported items picked up at this location had not been delivered as agreed upon.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Raven Ridge, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported an unauthorized charge on her bank account for more than $1,123.
•welfare check at a Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•welfare check at a Lewis Sailors Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•sexual battery at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•damage to property at a Lenox Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a garbage truck ran into his front yard and damaged $2,000 worth of sod he recently had put in.
•suspicious activity at an Adams Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a suspicious man knocked on her door and asked if one of her goats was out.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 11 at Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, where a man had reportedly struck a large tree that fell across the roadway.
•hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident on Dry Pond Rd. at Porter Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident due to a downed tree was reported.
•information report at an Adams Rd., Jefferson, residence, concerning a “lower” shipped to a Dillon Dr. address that the man ordering it never received.
•accident with a deer on Brock Rd. at Mauldin Rd., Jefferson.
•theft by taking at Walmart Distribution Center, Valentine Industrial Blvd. Ext., Jefferson, where an employee reported 190 Samsun TVs missing from a trailer delivered to this location,
•harassing communications at an MLK Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a woman had been contacting him via text message attempting to start trouble between him and his wife.
•welfare check at an Adams Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported striking a down tree covering both lanes of the roadway.
•theft by taking at a Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his firearm missing.
•theft by taking and information at North Star Equipment Corporation, Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a trailer was reported stolen.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•criminal trespass at a Meeks Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a burglary. The complainant, in a camper in back of the residence, said she could see the back door open and a female inside the residence.
•pointing a gun or pistol at another and reckless conduct at a Red Oak Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a man across the street from her residence had pointed a shotgun at her husband and had also fired towards their residence from across the street.
•warrant service on Holly Springs Rd. at Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•civil matter at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a man reported someone had taken a shed on his property apart without his permission.
•dispute at a Highland Way, Maysville, residence, between a man and a woman over keys to a vehicle that the man had determined was unsafe to drive.
•dispute at Hurricane Shoals Park, Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where the park manager reported a man was taking down ropes and throwing things on the ground trying to cause an issue.
•abandoned vehicle and criminal damage to property on Chandler Cemetery Rd. at Bingham Rd., Maysville, where someone was reported to be taking off the wheels and breaking out windows on a Hyundai Accent at this location.
•agency assist at a Highland Way, Maysville, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported that the female that lives next door was outside yelling.
•theft by taking at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a man reported someone had been stealing items off the front porch of a rental property.
•abandoned vehicle on Lipscomb Lake Rd. at Renee Rd., Maysville, where a truck was abandoned in the middle of the road.
•information at a Plainview Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man reported someone had threatened him via phone call.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•information report at a Fountain Dr., Gillsville, residence, where a woman reported a bag missing that contained personal items for her and her children.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
were reportedly walking around a vacant residence.
•warrant service on Hwy. 441 South at Old Athens Dr., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at 441 Storage, Tac Jabb Rd., Nicholson, where the complainant reported a man and woman were hanging out at the storage units and acting suspiciously.
•suspicious activity at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported she could hear gunshots in the area and it sounded like they were in her back yard.
•civil matter at a Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his truck stolen. However, it was determined the truck had not been stolen but was being repaired by someone in another town.
•criminal trespass at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her daughter had been “dumped” off at her residence.
•criminal trespass at a Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his fence had been damaged and his cows had gotten out.
•warrant service at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•civil matter at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a vehicle was reported stolen, but it was later determined the vehicle was being turned over to Title Max.
•assist medical unit on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported he had been bitten by a spider.
•warrant service at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•information at a Waterworks Rd., Nicholson, residence, in reference to a custody issue.
•dispute at a Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, between a woman and her ex-husband.
•damage to property at a Church St., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported someone scratched the word “bi&%h” into the passenger side of her car three times.
•criminal trespass at a Sanford Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her son-in-law whom she didn’t want on her property was there helping her daughter gather her belongings.
•harassing communications at Dan’s Food Mart, Broad St., Nicholson, where the complainant reported she was being followed from her workplace at Banks Crossing by a vehicle that she believed to belong to the girlfriend of the father of her children.
•information report at a Waterworks Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, residence.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•dispute at a Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, residence, between neighbors. One woman reported her neighbors was being rude to her children.
•theft by taking at an Old State Rd., Talmo, residence, where a woman reported her boyfriend’s wallet had been found in the back yard of their residence and several items were missing from inside the wallet.
•harassing communications at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where a woman reported her tenant’s ex-girlfriend was harassing her by text messages.
•information on Brumbalow Rd. at Kimberly Ln., Pendergrass, where a woman reported problems with speeding vehicles on Brumbalow Rd.
•suspicious activity on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where a man, just released from prison, was gathering his belongings after he had been sleeping under a pavilion for a few days.
•suspicious activity at a Glenn Abby Ln., Talmo, residence, where a woman reported she heard a loud bank outside and when she looked out she was what looked like a flashlight in her back yard.
•animal complaint on Lipscomb Lake Rd. at Buffington Dr., Pendergrass, where a woman reported twoe stray dogs she had previously called Animal Control about had not been picked up, yet.
•mental person at Wayne Poultry, Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a man was having hallucinations and seeing people.
•criminal trespass at an Emily Forest Way, Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported his American flag Trump 2020 yard flag missing.
•dispute at a Lanier Rd., Pendergrass, residence, involving several family members.
•civil matter at a Hewett Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a custody exchange was attempted.
•unruly juvenile at a Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•dispute at a Kimberly Ln., Pendergrass, residence, between a woman and her son.
•theft by taking at a Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported a 5x10 lawn mower trailer had been stolen from under her porch.
•damage to property on U.S. Hwy. 129 North, Talmo, where a two-vehicle accident was reported.
•agency assist and mental person on Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a man reported he was seeing people and people were following him.
•unruly juvenile at a Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•assist motorist on Main St., Talmo, where a woman reported she turned too quick and her vehicle was suspended over the ditch on the edge of a driveway.
•suicide threats at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•agency assist on Holly Springs Rd. at Bill Wright Rd., where a motor vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer was reported.
•damage to a vehicle on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a truck had struck a large tree in the roadway.
•recovered stolen property at a New Cut Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported he had been notified by a friend at this location that his 5x16 enclosed trailer reported stolen in Forsyth County was parked on a vacant lot at this location.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•warrant service on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•welfare check at a Lancer Ln., Statham, residence, where a woman reported a dog was stuck under her residence.
•death investigation (non-murder) at an Oak Grove Rd., Athens, residence.
•suspicious activity on Cane Creek Rd. at Mary Collier Rd., Athens, where a man reported he heard what sounded like a woman yell for help.
•suicide threats at a Moore Rd., Athens, residence.
•agency assist on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Harrison Johnson Way, Athens, where a traffic accident was reported.
•damage to property on U.S. Hwy. 129 at New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a tractor-trailer had reportedly struck the railroad crossing arm and lights.
•agency assist on Hwy. 330, Athens.
•burglary, theft by taking and damage to property at a Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, residence, where a man reported his residence had been burglarized and multiple items were missing.
•suspicious activity at a Moore Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported she had seen a man in the woods watching her house on several occasions.
•financial transaction card theft at a Savage Rd., Bogart, residence, where a woman reported $1,700 had been taken fraudulently from her bank account.
•theft by taking at a Jefferson River Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported her mountain bike had been stolen off her front porch.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 South at Roquemore Rd., Athens.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where a man with a backpack was sitting in a ditch. He was taking a break while walking.
•civil matter on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man went to a residence to retrieve his belongings, but the driveway was blocked.
•agency assist on White Trillium Way where a woman said she'd been robbed and her vehicle was out of gas. Officers said the woman stumbled and swayed and had slurred speech. The Georgia State Patrol was called.
•suspicious activity on Kerby Cir. where someone reported a vehicle drove down to a cul-de-sac multiple times and turned its lights off.
•welfare check on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man left the hospital with an IV in his arm. He said he waited for hours after getting some tests done and decided to go home. He declined assistance.
•theft by taking on Luke Dr. where someone stole boxes of ammunition from a yard sale.
•damage to property on Jackson Trail Rd. where a vehicle hit a fence.
•agency assist on I-85 where a vehicle lost control on a ramp and hit a tree. The driver was OK.
•theft by taking on Pearl Industrial Ave. where a catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle.
•loitering or prowling on East Jefferson St. where a man was reported at a school and said he thought someone was after him and wanted officers to check under his car. Deputies suspected he was under the influence and ultimately drove him home and told him not to return to the school.
•dispute on Ednaville Rd. where a man and woman argued over child custody. The woman also reportedly ran over the man's foot, but he refused EMS.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where a broken down vehicle was reported at a church.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a vehicle was damaged.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported a man was using and selling methamphetamine at a business.
•welfare check on West Jefferson St. where officers attempted to check on a woman after she left a hospital with a needle in her arm. She also reportedly had blood clots and was supported to return for a blood thinner.
•civil matter on Joshua Way where a woman asked officers to accompany her to a residence to retrieve belongings after an argument with her estranged husband.
•dispute on Blind Brook Cir. where siblings had a verbal and physical argument.
•civil matter on Joshua Way where a woman said her estranged husband locked her out of the house and she thought he was unfit to care for their children.
•dispute on Crest Club Dr. where someone reported a family member was causing a scene.
•agency assist with a hit and run on I-85.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone went into a woman's room.
•theft by taking on Gold Crest Dr. where someone took Halloween decorations from a subdivision entrance.
•information on Clydes Way where two people argued and one of them allegedly threatened to plant cocaine in the other's vehicle.
•battery on Hwy. 53 where a man allegedly hit a woman multiple times, then dropped her off at the Peace Place thrift store in Arcade.
•information on Wickline Ct. where a man ran out of gas and was looking for help.
•theft by taking on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man said an acquaintance took his vehicle.
•damage to a vehicle on Maddox Rd. where a vehicle was damaged after striking debris from a fallen tree.
•harassing communications on Lauren Marie Dr. where a woman said someone hacked her daughter's social media and sent racial and homophobic remarks to her friends.
•harassing communications on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man received odd text messages from a number he didn't recognize. One of the messages said, "Hey, I hid the body now what."
•information on Crest Club Dr. where someone reported someone may have tried to break into a basement apartment. A resident denied that and said a family member may have been trying to get someone in trouble.
•suspicious activity Meadow Lake Terrace where a man was found asleep in bushes. Officers escorted him home.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a couple argued over responsibilities.
