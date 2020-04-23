An attempt to serve a felony probation warrant ended in the arrest of an Athens man on drug charges.
Donald Norman Drahan, 39, 6713 Jefferson River Rd., was booked on April 16 by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) for possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, terroristic threats and acts, felony probation violation and two felony counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
According to the arrest report, Drahan was being served a felony probation warrant for aggravated assault when he started fighting with deputies. Drahan slammed a door on one deputy and attempted to flee to an adjacent bathroom before he was restrained. While being moved out of the residence, Drahan kicked a deputy multiple times.
After detaining him, deputies found Drahan in possession of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.
Others recently arrested in Jackson County were:
JCSO
•Kimberly Ruth Edgington, 52, 411 Rock Forge Rd, Jefferson — forgery.
•Kenneth David Gravitt, 44, 547 Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol, duty upon striking unattended vehicle.
•Kimberly Diann Harrington, 53, 2204 Raintree Way, Dalton — three counts of terroristic threats and acts.
•Scotty Lee Oehlson, 55, 5369 Forest Way, Braselton — possession of methamphetamine; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Betty Marie Renwick, 30, 170 Carter Street, Athens — probation violation.
•James Everett Wheelus III, 33, 68 King Rd., Commerce — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, failure to stop for stop sign, two counts of failure to appear, probation violation.
•Brooke MacKenzie Barham, 18, 146 Katie Ln., Commerce — loitering or prowling, marijuana possession (less than one ounce), underage possession.
•Johnathan Mitchell Blalock, 23, 3337 Hwy. 441 South, Commerce — driving on a roadway laned for traffic, duty upon striking highway fixture.
•Marcus Wayne Carter, 47, 93 Blackthorne Rd., Nicholson — terroristic threats and acts.
•Eric Joseph Gribbon, 43, 301 Spencer Evans Dr., Spartanburg — criminal trespass.
•Matthew Britt Moore, 38, 1402 Turning Leaf Ln., Pendergrass — driving under the influence, reckless driving.
•Brian Kevin Powers, 45, 7705 Maysville Rd., Maysville — incarceration order.
•Michael Anthony Rush, 36, 2591 Doc Hughes Rd. Buford — weekend incarceration.
JEFFERSON
•Timothy Alan Trammell, 24, 2912 Commerce Rd., Jefferson – giving false name and date of birth to law enforcement officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
BRASELTON PD
•Javon Michael Tuck, 23, 28 Keys Dr., Braselton – aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, probation violation.
GSP
•Gabriella Ann Arrambide, 22, 1610 Treepark Cir., Flowery Branch — driving with a suspended license, maximum limits.
•Frank Kerry Butts, 29, 122 Oak Park Ct., Athens — probation violation.
