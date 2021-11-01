An Athens man faces theft by conversion charges following incidents at Commerce business.
On Tuesday, October 26, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to Rack Room Shoes, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where the loss prevention manager reported suspicious store transactions from an employee.
The complainant reported Mark Anthony Artist, 58, 120 Fairway Dr., Athens, was taking shoes from the store, doing a return for the shoes and keeping the money from the return
The complainant advised this started on October 16 and Artist had taken approximately 20 pairs of shoes and had sold shoes to customers and kept the money for himself. The total is around $1,200.
Artist admitted to the charges, was arrested without incident and transported to the Jackson County Jail.
COMMERCE
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•assist semi-truck driver who struck a deer on Hwy. 441 North at Berea Rd., Commerce.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student could not be located and was possibly skipping school.
•possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana, theft by shoplifting and theft by receiving stolen property at Finish Line, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where four people, three males and one female, had reportedly taken several items and left the store without paying.
•suspicious activity on Edgefield Dr., Commerce, where a man reported hearing “banging” on his door.
•accident with a deer on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. at Homer Rd., Commerce.
•accident with a deer on South Apple Valley Rd., Commerce.
•assist Commerce Police Department officers on South Broad St. at Madison St., Commerce, with a traffic stop.
•accident with a deer on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•driving in violation of driver’s license restrictions, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 15 North at Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•abandoned vehicle on Dan Waters Rd. at Cardinal Ln., Commerce.
•dispute at a Pinecone Trl., Commerce, residence, where a couple reported a verbal argument.
•suspicious activity on White Hill School Rd. at Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a man reported a car was broke down on his property and “now there are too many people there.”
•suspicious activity at The Children’s Place, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where someone had attempted to make a purchase with a counterfeit $100 bill.
•theft by taking at Bath and Body Works, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a woman reported her wallet had been stolen.
•information at a Glenn Fuller Cir., Commerce, residence.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where the counselor reported a student was witnessing parental abuse at home.
•theft by shoplifting at the Sunglass Hut, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where $800 in sunglasses were reported stolen.
•dispute between a man and woman at a Still Meadow, Commerce, residence.
•abandoned vehicle on A.C. Smith Rd. at Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a vehicle had hit a tree.
•suspicious activity on Richard Bridges Rd., Commerce, where the complainant reported there was a vehicle at the top of their driveway and they could see flashlights going around it.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a woman reported she struck a tire tread that came off a semi-truck in front of her.
•warrant service on Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a female was picked up from a Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•damage to a vehicle on Wheeler Cemetery Rd. at Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle struck a deer.
•damage to a vehicle at Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man reported striking an unattended parked vehicle.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, involving an online chat and a possible threat to the school.
•accident with a deer on Homer Rd., Commerce.
•accident with a deer on Apple Valley Rd., Commerce.
•theft by taking at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported the theft of an iPhone
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where an incident involving two students was reported.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported over $500 in fraudulent charges on her bank account.
•damage to a vehicle on Tuxedo Dr., Commerce, where a van ran into a ditch.
•civil matter at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence.
•civil matter at a W.L. Williams Rd., Commerce, residence.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•juvenile issue at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her 14-year-old daughter was sneaking out of the house.
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•information on Mauldin Rd., Jefferson, where a code enforcement officer was requesting assistance.
•animal complaint and damage to a vehicle at Specialty Paint and Body Shop, Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, where a dog had had reportedly damaged a vehicle by jumping on the top in an attempt to get a bird on a nearby building.
•suspicious activity on Woods Creek Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her son called and said “a creepy guy is at front door,” he could see with Ring camera.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had been shooting a firearm.
•assist medical unit with a man in cardiac arrest at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, residence. The man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and taillight violation on Hwy. 15 at Apple Valley Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information on Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, where someone was walking with a flashlight.
•criminal trespass at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had tried to break in her back door during the night.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain lane on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 at Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson.
•juvenile issue at a Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her niece, whom she has guardianship of, had left the residence on foot without her permission.
•assist medical unit with a combative patient on Galilee Church Rd. at MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at a Woods Creek Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man was peering in the front door of a residence.
•noise complaint in Brockton Oaks Subdivision, Jefferson, where someone had been honking the horn for a long period of time and yelling.
•criminal trespass, warrant service, loitering or prowling and criminal attempt at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a car in the complainant’s driveway was revving the engine and flashing the lights for about 30 minutes and a man was in the front yard “acting crazy” and they didn’t know who it was.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Horace Head Rd. at Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle collision was reported.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles and DUI – alcohol on Ivey St., Jefferson, where a vehicle was found in a ditch.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers at a Coopers Hawk Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man had reportedly pulled a gun on his wife and children during a rolling domestic dispute.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Jackson Trail Rd. at Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•unruly juvenile at a Wood Cove, Jefferson, residence.
•civil matter at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence, where a man stated he wanted a man out of his house because he uses drugs.
•possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substance or marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and assist medical unit at a Hammond Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a possible drug overdose was reported. A man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for treatment.
•missing person from a Traditions Way, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her son had run away during the night.
•criminal trespass and burglary at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana and suspicious activity on Ethridge Rd. at Cedar grove Church Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was parked off the roadway.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Holly Springs Rd., Jefferson.
•civil matter at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, involving the purchase of a vehicle.
•accident with a deer on Athens Hwy. at 4W Farm Rd., Jefferson.
•information at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson, where a Visa card had been found on the side of the roadway.
•abandoned vehicle on Adams Rd., Jefferson.
•theft by taking at Hwy. 11 Auction, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a man reported a truck had just left from the back of the property and the occupant had stolen wheels.
•animal complaint on Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, where multiple cows were in the roadway.
•mental person at a Watson Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 129 North at Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 at Little Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported striking a deer with his vehicle.
•disorderly conduct at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a writ of possession was being served.
•theft by taking reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported he suspected a family member of taking items from his home over the course of a year while providing help due to his deteriorating health.
•assist the driver of a disabled tractor partially blocking a travel lane on Interstate 85, Jefferson.
•information at a Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported harassment.
•accident with a deer on Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at Lamar Murphy Park, County Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was sitting in the parking lot with no lights on.
•suspicious activity on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a suspicious person was seen walking in the roadway.
•harassing communications at Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had started calling her work place.
•forgery at Northeast Georgia Bank, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a female used a $4,331 fraudulent e-check linked to his bank account at Liberty Sheds in Due West, S.C.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129, Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle on Dry Pond Rd. at Barber Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported striking a truck that pulled out in front of him, but the other truck did not stop.
•damage to a vehicle on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man reported he rear-ended a vehicle in the turning lane.
•warrant service, expired registration and insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles on Mark Dodd Rd. at Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a Meadow Park Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•warrant service, expired registration and instructional permits; graduating licensing and related restrictions; temporary on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was sitting in a turn lane with the flasher on.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•civil matter at a Silverwood Dr., Gillsville, residence, where a dispute between neighbors was reported.
•suspicious activity on Diamond Hill Rd., Gillsville, where a Jackson County Road Department employee reported the location of a 50-gallon drum that appeared to have bones inside the container.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•theft by taking at a Kellys Way, Maysville, residence, where a woman reported her mailbox had been stolen.
•hunting wildlife on or discharging a weapon from or across a public road on Panhandle Cir., Maysville, where a woman reported a man had just shot a deer in her driveway.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 Spur at Donahoo Rd., Maysville.
•dispute between a woman and her son at a Maysville Rd., Maysville, residence.
•suspicious activity on Ridgeway Church Rd., Maysville, where a man reported he had Ring camera video showing a man come to his front door, ring doorbell, then walk away from the residence shortly after.
•welfare check at a Hickory Way, Maysville, residence.
•assist disabled semi-truck driver blocking the road on Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd., Maysville.
•dispute between a Jackson County Road Department employee and a couple at a Unity Church Rd., Maysville, residence, where a missing road sign was located.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville.
•suspicious activity at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported suspicious people in her backyard.
•accident with a deer on Gillsville Rd., Maysville.
•animal complaint at a Gillsville Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a rat was trapped in her bedroom.
•warrant service on Old Miller Rd., Maysville, where a dispute was reported.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•custody dispute at a New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 North at Old Athens Hwy., Nicholson.
•accident with a deer on Brockton Rd., Nicholson.
•no valid driver’s license on person, insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles and speeding on Hwy. 441 North at Berea Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to a vehicle on New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a vehicle struck a tree that was blocking both lanes of travel.
•welfare check on a couple at a Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute between a woman and man and warrant service at a Church St., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her son at a Blackthorne Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•juvenile issue at a Kesler Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute between a man and his wife at a Hwy. 334, Nicholson, residence.
•juvenile issue at a Kesler Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•information on Hwy. 441 South at Broad St., Nicholson, where a man reported an issue with a friend giving him a ride.
•possession of marijuana on Hwy. 441 South at Memorial Dr., Nicholson, where a man was having a medical episode and had stopped in the middle of the roadway.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Hwy. 334, Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported receiving threatening voicemails from her baby’s father.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 60 at New Cut Rd., Pendergrass, where a single vehicle crash was reported.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Lipscomb Lake Rd. at Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass.
•warrant service on Hwy. 129 South at Pendley Dr., Talmo, where a man was picked up from a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•suspicious activity and assist motorist at Walmart Distribution Center, Valentine Industrial Pkwy. Ext., Pendergrass, where an employee reported he had been followed while in Clarke County on his way to work and had also been shot at.
•juvenile issue at a Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•suspicious activity on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a man was found lying under the bridge with can around him.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Mountain Creek Church Rd. at Old Gainesville Hwy.
•welfare check on a female at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence.
•information on John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a FedEx driver found a baggy with a green leafy substance inside in a van.
•warrant service and welfare check on a man at a Mountain Creek Church Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, residence, where a possible shooting was reported.
•damage to property on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a vehicle ran into a chain link fence causing damage.
•theft by taking on Richmar Rd., Athens, where a man reported his company truck had been stolen.
•accident with a deer on Jefferson Rd. at New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 330, Athens.
•information at a Jefferson River Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported threats being made against his son.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Hwy. 441 at Richmar Rd., Athens.
•Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) referral at a Bear Creek Ln., Bogart, residence.
•suspicious activity at Attica Baptist Church, Lebanon Church Rd., Athens, where a deer carcass was found near the access road for the cemetery.
•suspicious activity at a Belle Springs Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported arriving home to find the door on her shed wide open.
•warrant service at Athens Animal Medical Clinic, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a man was picked up from an Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer.
•theft by taking at an Ansley Ln., Athens, residence, where a man the theft of some guns from his sister’s house.
•operating a motor vehicle without registration or a valid license plate, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles on Hwy. 441 South at Richmar Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts at an Archer Grove Rd., Athens, residence, where a where the complainant reported a man had threatened him with a hatchet.
•suspicious activity at the J&J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where an open gate was found.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 330, Bogart.
•damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. at Brock Rd., Athens, where a woman reported her vehicle tire became flat after she drove past a motor vehicle accident with debris on the road.
•civil matter at an Archer Grove Rd., Athens, residence.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•dispute on Hwy. 332 where a man said he was stared at and then sprayed with a hose by a neighbor while cutting grass. The man told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office this wasn’t the first time his neighbor stared at him while cutting grass. The man said he responded to this latest incident by throwing a water bottle at his neighbor. The man said his neighbor raised the hose again, implying that he was going to spray him. The man told the neighbor he “better not spray him again” and the neighbor did not, according to the incident report.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a safe bolted to the floor in an office was reportedly stolen from a business. The complainant said he saw the safe in his office the previous day when he withdrew money from it to make a deposit and noticed it missing when he came into work the following day. The safe did not appear to have been ripped from the floor. The man said the only two people who knew how to access the safe wouldn’t have taken it “because they knew nothing inside was worth it.”
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where two men were reportedly found with a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle. One of the men destroyed the marijuana after the vehicle was searched. The men were not cited for possession of marijuana due to their cooperation, according to the incident report.
•dispute on Kingswood Way where a woman and her husband reportedly got into a verbal altercation over him locking her out of their home as she was attempting to take her belongings from the residence and leave.
•suspicious activity on Prestwick Dr. where gunshots were reported in the area.
•suspicious activity on Tapp Wood Rd. where four juveniles were reportedly wandering on someone else’s property.
•dispute on Settlers Pointe where a woman reportedly rang a doorbell, banged on the doors and looked through the windows and entered the basement door of a residence where her daughter was reportedly living with her aunt. The woman was not at the scene when law enforcement arrived, according to the incident report.
•damage to property on Jaxco Junction where a tractor trailer reportedly backed into a trailer owned by the Jackson County High School touchdown club. Video footage shows the tractor trailer stopping momentarily before the driver left the scene, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on Ridge Way where a woman said no one would help her out of bed after she’d been there for multiple days.
•simple assault on Summer Hill Dr. where a married couple reportedly got into a domestic dispute. The complainant said her husband yelled at her, attempted to take her phone and pulled her hair while their children were watching. The woman’s husband denied making contact with her during the dispute. No arrest was made due to a lack of evidence of a physical confrontation or witnesses, according to the incident report.
•animal complaint on Panther Ct. where a snake was reported in a residence.
•dispute on Rebecca St. where a female reportedly threatened to beat up a woman and her daughter. The female was barred from the residence, according to the incident report. She, however, said she did not threaten the woman or her daughter.
•suspicious activity on Lauren Marie Dr. where a man said his wife told him people were parked in their driveway and were walking around their property. It was later learned the people were workers from a roofing company who arrived at the wrong address.
•agency assist on Skelton Rd. at Braselton Farms Dr. where a pedestrian reportedly suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle.
•missing persons on Julia Ln. where a woman said her juvenile son ran away after several verbal altercations between the two. The woman later located her son at a restaurant, according to the incident report.
•identity fraud on Hwy. 53 where a business owner reported $23,579 worth of fraudulent checks were written by someone from his business account.
