Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to complaints by a man hunting on Witts End Rd. who was shot at three times by another man.
Joshua Jacob Gaultney, 24, 7494 Jefferson Rd., Athens, allegedly confronted the man and shot at him three times with a shotgun. Neither shot hit the man, but he allegedly made threats to kill him.
The man said he has permission to be at the property and while he was laying on the ground waiting, he heard Gaultney near his vehicle. The man yelled to get Gaultney’s attention and he responded by firing two shots at the ground near the man. When Gaultney recognized the man, he allegedly said he would “blow (his) head off.” Gaultney then fired a third shot in the air. A woman arrived on scene and Gaultney made threats towards her as well.
Gaultney admitted to firing two shots at the man and deputies arrested him. He is charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
