An Athens man reported an aggravated assault incident that occurred in Jackson County.
On Wednesday, June 2, the complainant said he left his father’s residence in Athens heading to his mother’s house on Kesler Rd. in Nicholson when two 16-year-old males in a Dodge truck started following him. He stated the truck had previously driven by his father’s residence at least two times.
The complainant stated prior to Hwy. 334 in Jackson County he turned off Hwy. 441 towards D’s Chevron in an attempt to lose the truck. He said he believed he had lost the truck so he continued on towards his mother’s house.
However, the complainant advised just before he reached 11580 Hwy. 334 he met the truck coming towards him and at this time the driver stuck was he believed to be a .22 caliber pistol out the window and fired two shots at the complainant’s car and one of the bullets struck the driver’s door.
The complainant said at this point he started to panic, he called his father and told him what had happened and then drove straight back to his father’s house where the Athens-Clarke County Police Department was notified along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The bullet that struck the driver’s door was recovered from the driver’s seat and an attempt was made to recover the shell casings, but officers were unable to locate them.
Extra patrols were set up for both the complainant’s father’s and mother’s residences by the respective law enforcement offices.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•harassing communications at a Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a man she has a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) against had been texting her on her son’s cell phone.
•theft by taking and information on Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a man reported someone stole four tires/wheels from a customer’s vehicle parked at this location.
•suspicious activity at a Tuxedo Dr., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his Ring alarm went off and when he walked out he heard a car crank and go by without any lights on.
•suspicious activity and dispute at a Brenda Dr., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported their neighbor stopped in front of their residence and spits in their yard on her way out of the neighborhood.
•noise complaint on Crystal Gail Dr. at Ila Rd., Commerce, where the complainant reported it “sounds like some is using tannerite in the area.”
•assist Commerce Police Department officer on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a possible hit and run was reported.
•theft by shoplifting at Lids, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man took merchandise without paying.
•information on Hwy. 441 at Steve Reynolds Industrial Blvd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a suspicious vehicle was reported siting in the parking lot running for several hours with a male and female asleep inside.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers, battery and cruelty to children at a Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce, residence, where a woman was involved in a dispute with her father and mother.
•information on Barber Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported a lost/stolen U.S. Government Wick folder/paperwork for her six-month-old son.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 334 at Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, where a man reported striking a deer with his vehicle.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident on Interstate 85, Commerce, where a woman reported another driver hit the rear right tire on her vehicle as they merged into her lane of travel and the other driver did not stop.
•dispute and mental person at a Maysville Rd., Commerce, residence.
•suspicious activity and noise complaint on Brenda Dr., Commerce, where a man was reportedly sitting in a vehicle blaring music.
•animal complaint at a Raford Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported two dogs had attacked her livestock.
•custody dispute at a Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce, residence.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•aggravated assault and battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Garretts Way, Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a dispute between her and her boyfriend.
•animal complaint at a W.L. Williams Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her neighbor’s dog had attacked her dog on her property.
•damage to property on Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported a tree had fallen on her husband’s utility trailer and was also on the power lines causing a fire.
•dispute between two men, who are neighbors, over work on and over the property line on Tuxedo Dr., Commerce.
•custody dispute at a Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 South at Allen Rd., Commerce, where two vehicles had reportedly struck two railroad ties in the roadway.
•welfare check on a female at a James Maxwell Rd., Commerce, residence.
•theft by shoplifting at Sun Hut, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man took $1,550 in sunglasses without paying.
•accident with a deer on Berea Rd., Commerce.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where two cows were reported running loose.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers, warrant service and remove or attempt to remove a firearm, chemical spray or baton from a person on Bennett St., Commerce, where a warrant was being served.
•information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, in regards to an incident at Ollie’s Distribution Center, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•damage to property at Encore Auto Parts and Recycling, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where an employee had witnessed someone hit their trailer and bend the top rail.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident on Cedar Grove Church Rd., Jefferson, where a man riding a bicycle stated he had been hit by a passing truck with a trailer that did not stop.
•dispute between a mother and daughter at a Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•TPO service at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•warrant service at a Courtland Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 South at Brock Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass on Mauldin Rd., Jefferson, where a woman and her husband were involved in a dispute.
•noise complaint on Duncans Mill Ln., Jefferson, where loud music was reported.
•information on Hampton Creek Rd., Jefferson, where someone reported golf carts and motorcycles were going up and down the road.
•juvenile issue at a Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a 10-year-old male juvenile was acting out and kicking the walls.
•domestic dispute between a woman and her husband at Tucker Exterior, Airport Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle on Airport Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported another man had poured brake fluid on one of his company vehicles.
•criminal trespass at a Palmer Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a juvenile had punched a hole in a door and grabbed a knife.
•driving without a valid driver’s license, open container violation, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 North at Segars St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•animal complaint on Geiger Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a Pit Bull had attempted to tear into her chicken coup.
•information on Gordon St., Jefferson, where a man reported he found a wallet on Wheeler Cemetery Rd.
•assist Georgia State Patrol with a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•dispute between a woman and her son at a Harris Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•assist motorist with a tire failure on Winder Hwy. at the Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson.
•domestic dispute between a woman and her husband, whom she is separated from, at a Tyler Way, Jefferson, residence.
•simple battery reported by a woman on Winder Hwy. at the Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson. The complainant stated the incident happened at a Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where her sister’s significant other had struck her in the face with his fist.
•suspicious activity on Athens St., Jefferson, where a woman reported an older male at this residence had not been seen in a couple of months and she was concerned about him.
•theft by taking and forgery at a Courtland Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her former live-in boyfriend had pawned various items of hers and wrote three checks using her checkbook.
•juvenile issue on Traditions Way, Jefferson, where juveniles were reportedly riding on a side-by-side with no helmets.
•deposit account fraud at a Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a fictitious $1,500 check was returned from their bank.
•domestic dispute between a man and woman at a Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to property on Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson, where mailboxes in the area had been damaged.
•death investigation (non-murder) and welfare check on Deer Run Dr., Jefferson, where a man who had not shown up for work in several days was found unresponsive.
•information on Traditions Way at Wildberry Ct., Jefferson, where a man was trying to sell pest control services.
•damage to property on Saddle Creek Dr., Jefferson, where a tree being cut down by a tree service fell on a residence causing heavy damage to the structure.
•warrant service on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles violation on Winder Hwy. at Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Jackson County Road Department personnel on Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, where a tree was down blocking the roadway.
•assist medical unit and Arcade Police Department officer at a Trotters Ridge, Jefferson, residence, where a man had received a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
•information at a Cypress Pl., Jefferson, residence, where a man asked for an officer to stand by while he retrieved some of his clothing from his residence.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 129 at the Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Mauldin Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a female was on his property and she was able to hack his WiFi before the leaving the property on a four-wheeler being driven by a male.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a truck struck a mailbox and then left the scene.
•animal complaint on B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was in the roadway.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officer on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where a two-vehicle wreck was reported.
•abandoned vehicle on Carruth Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle with a missing wheel was in the roadway.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a motor vehicle accident was reported.
•information on Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his 14-year-old granddaughter had received threatening messages from a ex-boyfriend.
•suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was reportedly circling the apartment complex.
•TPO service at a Tyra Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•information on Indian River Rd., Jefferson, where a child had received injuries after being carried outside by her caregiver.
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported his father had deposited his stimulus check into the father’s bank account while he (son) was incarcerated.
•simple battery – FVA, possession of firearms by convicted felons and reckless conduct on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her boyfriend.
•mental person at a B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute at Home Goods Distribution, Raco Pkwy., Jefferson, where a truck driver was arguing about a load he was there to pick up.
•welfare check on a female and child at a Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•welfare check on a man who was yelling for help on Hunter Rd., Jefferson. It was determined the man had his wheelchair stuck in the gravel in his driveway.
•information on Threatt Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported potential hazards to livestock from her neighbors hitting golf balls into her pasture striking her horses while her daughter is riding.
•information on Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, where a warrant was being served.
•dispute between a woman and her son at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Harris Ln., Jefferson, where a male and female were reportedly verbally arguing in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her husband had been making threats, had left home during the night and had sent several unusual text messages to her.
GILLSVILLE
Incident reported to the JCSO in Gillsville was:
•welfare check on a male juvenile at a Harmony Church Rd., Gillsville, residence.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•harassing communications at a Gillsville Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was threatening to post nude photos of her on social media and he had been messaging and calling her from multiple different numbers.
•information on Dry Pond Rd. at Porter Rd., Maysville, where a man was walking down the side of the road.
•dispute between a man and his wife at a Thurston Williams Rd., Maysville, residence.
•dispute and Department of Family and Children Services referral at a Thurston Williams Rd., Maysville, residence.
•suspicious activity on Bob Mann Rd., Maysville, where loud music was reported.
•burglary and theft by taking at a Donahoo Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man reported his chicken houses and been broken into and items were missing.
•welfare check on a female at a Unity Church Cir., Maysville, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at an Old Miller Rd., Maysville, residence.
•theft by taking at Hurricane Shoals Park, Hurricane Shoals Dr., Maysville, where a woman reported a book bag missing, but the book bag was later found.
•theft by taking on Donahoo Rd., Maysville, where a couple reported the theft of a 22x7 foot car hauler.
•damage to a vehicle on Red Oak Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported a towing company’s driver had damaged the front and rear bumpers and exhaust pipes on her vehicle when he unloaded it at her residence.
•simple battery – FVA at an Old Miller Rd., Maysville, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and man.
•accident with a deer on Plainview Rd. at Donahoo Rd., Maysville, where a JCSO patrol deputy struck a deer with the left driver’s side front bumper guard.
•dispute between a woman and man at an Old Miller Rd., Maysville, residence.
•dispute between neighbors on Red Oak Rd., Maysville.
•warrant service at a Hickory Way, Maysville, residence.
•information on Dry Pond Rd. at Porter Rd., Maysville, where a man was walking on the side of the road.
•identity fraud at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a man reported being scammed out of his email account information.
•simple assault – FVA on Thurston Williams Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported her husband had assaulted her.
•possession, manufacture, etc. of certain controlled substance or marijuana, warrant service, DUI – drugs and failure to maintain lane on Benton Rd., Jefferson, where a single vehicle wreck was reported.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•suspicious activity at the Howington Cemetery, Memorial Dr., Nicholson, where two juveniles were parked in a vehicle.
•cruelty to children and battery on Musket Ct., Nicholson, where someone reported the residents at this address where fighting very loudly in what sounded like a domestic dispute.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding on Hwy. 441 North at Berea Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass on Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, where someone had damaged two water faucets at the pavilion.
•information on Brooks Dr., Nicholson, where a woman reported her wallet missing.
•custody dispute at a Broad St., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute on Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, where a woman reported her and her 10 year old son were on their front porch watching fireworks going off in the neighborhood when a man stopped in front of her house and began using profanity and saying he was going to call the cops.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 441 at Old Hwy. 441 Spur, Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on Summit Heights Dr., Nicholson, where a vehicle was parked partially in the roadway.
•possession of firearms by convicted felons, theft by receiving stolen property and warrant service at a Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where possible drug activity was reported.
•dispute between two male neighbors on Sawdust Trl., Nicholson.
•dispute between a man and his girlfriend, who was refusing to leave his home, on Jefferson Rd., Nicholson.
•animal complaint at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his neighbor’s Pit Bull had jumped the fence and was growling and barking at him and he was in fear of getting bit.
•warrant service on Hwy. 441 at Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist medical unit at a Kesler Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man was transported to the hospital for treatment following a fall.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 441 South at Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•damage to a vehicle at Wayne Poultry, Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported finding multiple scratch marks on the front right corner of her vehicle.
•financial transaction card theft at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where a woman reported her husband, whom she is currently separated from and going through a divorce, had used one of her debit cards to take $250 out of her bank account.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a Brumbalow Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Renee Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported over $486 in fraudulent charges on his debit card.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 60 at Fairview Rd., Pendergrass.
•theft by taking at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported his truck had been stolen by a female he had allowed to stay at his residence.
•suspicious activity on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a man was reportedly stumbling in the roadway.
•suspicious activity at I-85 Tow Lot, Blake Dr., Talmo, where a man attempting to take possession of a vehicle with a possibly stolen tag took a .45 caliber handgun from inside the vehicle and left the scene.
•information on Lanier Rd. Spur, Pendergrass, where a tree was blocking the roadway.
•suicide threats on Main St., Talmo.
•information on Walnut Creek Cir., Pendergrass.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 at Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a man and woman were walking along the roadway.
•agency assist at a Stockton Farm Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where the driver of an Amazon truck had been bitten by a dog.
•battery – FVA at a Hwy. 129 North, Talmo, residence, where a woman reported her boyfriend had “beat her up.”
•animal complaint on Old State Rd. at Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where goats were in the roadway.
•warrant service on Merigold Way at Independence Ave., Pendergrass.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 129 South at Brock Rd., Athens.
•dispute between a daughter and mother at a Moore Ct., Athens, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Brock Rd., Athens, where a man reported he saw the driver of an Amazon delivery truck back into his truck.
•suspicious activity on Moore Rd., Athens, where a man reported he heard someone walking in the woods on his property.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man and woman were found asleep in the back of a vehicle parked in the side parking lot at 1:30 a.m.
•DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 330 at Thurmond Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Mary Collier Rd., Athens, where a suspicious person, walking barefoot and shirtless, had walked onto a man’s porch asking strange questions.
•dispute between a woman and man at a Moore Rd., Athens, residence.
•suspicious activity at Crooked Creek Baptist Church, Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where a man and woman were seen walking to the rear of the property.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 330, Statham, where a woman reported a man walking in the roadway stumbling.
•property dispute between two men at a Commerce Rd., Athens, residence.
•suspicious activity on Old Savage Rd., Bogart, where a man reported a suspicious person on his property with a flashlight.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a woman in a truck was sitting in the parking lot at 3:46 a.m.
•habitual violator/offender, DUI – drugs and failure to maintain lane at Jackson Food Mart, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on New Kings Bride Rd., at Old Hwy. 441, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Moore Rd. at Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where a man reported his girlfriend was threatening to harm herself.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man was sitting inside a vehicle with his head on the steering wheel.
•noise complaint on Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where a loud party was reported.
•suspicious activity on Nowhere Rd., Athens, where a woman reported she believed her ex-husband, whom she has a case about stalking open on, had been on her property.
•animal complaint on Jefferson River Rd. at Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, where two horses were in the roadway.
•entering an automobile and theft by taking at Tittle’s Towing, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where the owner reported someone had been on his property and removed five catalytic converters off vehicles and also went through two other vehicles.
•battery at Tittle’s Towing, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where the owner reported he was working on a truck on the side of his shop when another man approached him and kicked him in the left leg and struck him with a “closed fist or bat” in the top of the head. The complainant stated while he was calling 911 the other man pulled a “switch blade” out of his back pocket, flipped it open and pointed it at him before leaving the scene.
•suspicious activity at Fast Phil’s, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where someone reported a woman at this location who was believed to be on drugs. The complainant said the woman asked for lottery tickets, stolen something an then left in a U-Haul truck.
•information at Jackson Food Mart, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a woman reported her juvenile son had run off the road and they were looking for him. He was located at Fast Phil’s on Jefferson Rd.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•noise complaint on Kiley Dr. where someone reported a loud motorcycle.
•information on Elias Hayes Rd. where a young child found a way to open the back door of a residence and walked outside and to a neighbor's driveway. The mother retrieved the child and said she'd be installing deadlocks on the door.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a single-vehicle wreck involving a jack-knifed tractor trailer.
•dispute on Sells Mill Park where a man and woman argued and the woman left the park with a child.
•noise complaint on Skelton Rd. where someone reported neighbors were shooting firearms.
•damage to a vehicle on Ednaville Rd. where a man lost control of his vehicle and it went down an embankment and struck a stump.
•animal complaint on Garner Rd. where people found two snakes in their kitchen.
•agency assist on Viper Ln. where officers assisted Gwinnett County by looking for a vehicle.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where two men had an argument.
•suspicious activity on I-85 where someone reported a man was lying on the road beside a vehicle.
•dispute on Pocket Rd. where a man said a woman came to his residence and yelled at him.
•noise complaint on Blind Brook Cir. where someone reported hearing loud music.
•suspicious activity on Antrim Glenn Rd. where someone reported a vehicle had its flashing lights on and pulled into random driveways.
•battery and criminal trespass on Pocket Rd. where a man said a woman caused damage to his residence and struck him with a pipe before leaving the scene.
•criminal trespass on Robert Dr. where a woman entered a residence without permission. The resident was able to push her out the door and lock it.
•theft by taking on Caldwell Ln. where a firearm was stolen.
•damage to a vehicle on Briar Wood Ct. where a vehicle struck another, causing damage.
•animal complaint on Ednaville Rd. where someone reported a cow next to the road.
•information on Hwy. 124 West where someone left a lewd note on a vehicle.
•suspicious activity on East Jefferson St. where a door was open on a school bus.
•noise complaint on Traditions Way where someone heard loud noises and officers saw fireworks were being ignited.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with a three-vehicle wreck.
•computer trespass on Gold Crest Dr. where a man said someone hacked his eBay account.
•identity fraud on Poplar Springs Rd. where someone tried to file an unemployment claim in a man's name.
•welfare check on Fawn Ct. where officers checked on a woman who didn't show up for work.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported an argument while trying to move belongings.
•mental person on Hampton Cir. where a man reported a woman was rambling after her medications were switched.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where an argument ensued when a woman tried to retrieve belongings.
•mental person on South Hampton Cir. where a woman was transported to the hospital after making claims about someone being shot that weren't true.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported gravel had been slung onto her yard.
•dispute on Legacy Dr. where a couple argued.
•welfare check on Maddox Rd.
•theft of services on Olde Wick Trail where a woman didn't pay workers for a renovation job.
•violation of family violence order on Stoneview Dr. where a woman reported a man contacted one of her family members about child visitation and a temporary protection order.
