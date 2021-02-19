An officer-involved shooting in Athens stemmed from reports of a stolen car in Jackson, according to a GBI news release
Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 9:17 a.m. on Feb. 18, Athens-Clarke County officers attempted to stop a vehicle stolen out of Jackson County. Officers followed the vehicle until the male driver, identified as Timothy Daniel Statham, age 37, drove into a ditch in the area of Newton Bridge Road and Fritz Mar Lane in Athens.
Statham exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the nearby wooded area. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
Several ACCPD officers responded to the area, according to the GBI. Officers spent several moments attempting to get Statham to surrender.
Stat ham reportedly refused to surrender and maintained a threatening position to the officers. Statham kept his hands in his pockets and told officers he had more ammunition than they did.
Officers attempted to use a less than lethal weapon on Statham, but it was ineffective. At one point, Statham advanced toward some of the officers. During that moment, three officers fired their handguns at Statham, striking him.
Statham died at the scene.
No firearm was recovered from the scene.
It was later verified that Statham had felony warrants out of Jackson and Barrow Counties.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.
