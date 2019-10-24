An Athens woman lost a beloved member of her family over a year ago, but she hasn’t given up hope on a reunion.
Amy Robach needed a place to send her horse, Bourbon, last December while she built a fence for her. A couple she met online, Kevin and Bethany Wilbanks, offered to shelter the horse. Instead, the two sold Bourbon at an auction.
The Wilbanks' were arrested by Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies in August and charged with livestock theft and theft by taking. They’ve since bonded out of jail. Because the Wilbanks’ claim they sold Bourbon at an auction, the pair possibly face more trouble for selling the horse without paperwork.
Robach said the Wilbanks’ assured her Bourbon was at a good home. That’s not enough for Robach, who had owned the horse for seven years.
“She was a spoiled horse,” Robach said. “You could almost bring her into a house. Such a gentle horse, a therapy horse ... You could put a baby on her.”
Bourbon had recently lived in a friend’s pasture around an hour away, but Robach’s daughter convinced her to bring the horse home. A friend close by offered to shelter Bourbon until the Robach's could build a fence, but Robach said she would escape their pen.
Robach found the Wilbanks’ on Facebook Marketplace, and Mr. Wilbanks convinced her they would provide a loving home with their property. A month later, they had sold her. Through a text message, Mrs. Wilbanks admitted they had forgotten where the horse had come from.
Since losing Bourbon, Robach has hit a string of bad luck, including having a seizure in February and a vehicle accident in March.
Despite the setbacks, Robach is still optimistic for a reunion with Bourbon. She’s visited horse auctions looking for information and has hired a private investigator. She’s also hoping a court order will open Kevin Wilbanks’ phone records so investigators can trace where Bourbon may have ended up.
“I’m being positive, I know she’s out there. It’s going to be phenomenal (when Bourbon returns),” she said.
Robach has also been encouraged by the support from the east and south Jackson communities, saying she’s been touched by the response in person and on social media.
