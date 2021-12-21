An Atlanta woman reportedly attempted to steal a vehicle from a Commerce car dealership.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called to the Auto Gallery on Homer Rd. on Dec. 11 for a report of motor vehicle theft and theft by taking.
The woman had asked to test drive a Dodge Charger. She reportedly sat in the vehicle with the door open and asked if she could rev the engine. When she did so, she asked why it wasn’t moving. The salesman told her that since the key fob was in his pocket and the doors were open, it wouldn’t move. He said he suspected the woman was attempting to steal the vehicle.
The woman and a man who was with her then moved away from the Charger and the woman reportedly ran into the dealership and grabbed the key to a Chrysler 300 off the salesman’s desk before running to the passenger’s seat of a Camaro and leaving the dealership.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD were:
•theft by taking-motor vehicle on Old Maysville Rd. where a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle was taken from a residence.
•theft by taking on Crossing Pl. where a man said his ex-girlfriend took his dog.
•fleeing or attempting to elude on I-85 North where officers assisted with a pursuit that started in Braselton. Officers used spike strips to ultimately stop the car. The driver was arrested.
•lost/mislaid property on Veterans Memorial Pkwy. where someone found a gun.
•theft of lost/mislaid property-felony and financial transaction card fraud. A man reported his debit card was missing and someone had used it to make purchases.
•recovered stolen motor vehicle on Homer Rd. where a vehicle that had been stolen out of Banks County was recovered.
