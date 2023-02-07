A man recently reported another man damaged his vehicle and attempted to take cash from him during an incident in Jefferson.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the report of burglary at a Hwy. 129 business.
The complainant said he'd met another man to purchase something from him. When he went to his vehicle to get the cash, the other man reportedly approached his vehicle and punched the window until it shattered.
The complainant said he then attempted to drive away, but the suspect came through the broken window, attempted to take the cash and punched him in the face. According to the report, the complainant almost struck some fuel pumps during the altercation, but stopped before doing so.
The suspect reportedly saw that people were watching and left the scene.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce; speeding; and window tint violation on Washington St. where a man was arrested after he was stopped for traveling 72-miles-per-hour in a 55-mph zone. Officers also smelled marijuana marijuana and later found the substance.
- two-vehicle wreck with one injury on the I-85 north ramp. One person was taken to the hospital by a family member for foot pain.
- information on Winder Hwy. where a doctor's name was used at different pharmacies.
- speeding and driving while license is suspended or revoked on Concord Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information report on Concord Rd. where a woman reported belongings were missing from her residence.
- information on Silverbell Rd. where a woman reported a suspicious vehicle outside her residence.
- information on Georgia Bell Dr. where a couple had an argument. One of them claimed the other had put a gun under their chin and threatened suicide, but they denied that.
- forgery on Lee St. where a man attempted to cash a forged check.
- miscellaneous report on Hwy. 129 where officers stopped a missing/endangered man and he was picked up by a family member.
- information report on Sycamore St. where a woman reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor.
- two-vehicle accident with one injury on the I-85 ramp. One driver complained of lower back pain, but declined being transported to the hospital.
- wanted person located and driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving while license is suspended and defective tires on Athens St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving under the influence (DUI) on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man was arrested after being stopped for speeding. The driver reportedly didn't stop immediately and drove erratically. He admitted to drinking and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- simple battery-domestic violence act on Elberta Dr. where a woman was arrested after a domestic dispute turned physical. The woman reportedly struck a man with a shoe during the incident.
- civil matter on Magnolia Way where a man and woman argued after the man tried to take their child.
- burglary on Horace Head Rd. where a man reported tools and other items were missing.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a man and a wrecker service employee had a dispute.
- theft by taking-felony on John B. Brooks Rd. where a man reported phone cable was stolen.
- identity theft on Washington St. where a man said someone took out car insurance in his name.
- information (no address listed) where a woman thought there was fraudulent activity on her bank account.
- two-vehicle wreck with one injury on Hwy. 129 where one person was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for complaints of neck and back pain.
- possession of methamphetamine; possession of a drug-related object; simple assault-domestic violence act; and cruelty to children on Athens St. where a man was arrested after yelling at a woman and threatening her in a parking lot. Officers also found a pipe and methamphetamine inside the vehicle where the man had been seen.
- theft by deception-felony on Dry Pond Rd. where a man reported someone paid for parts, but later disputed and reversed the credit card charge.
- information on Sycamore St. where a man reported a dispute with his employer. He said the man also threatened him.
- wanted person located on Jefferson Terrace where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported he was sleeping in a vehicle outside their house. The man reportedly cursed at the resident when confronted and left the scene, but was later found.
