Arcade Police Department officers responded to the Shell gas station on Athens Hwy. for complaints of a man harassing a woman. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Jefferson Police Department officers also responded.
A complainant told officers the man was yelling at the woman telling her to get in his vehicle and she refused. The dispute happened behind the gas station. While all agencies were on the scene, they reported hearing a woman in the area cry out “don’t” and "no.” The agencies searched the area, but never found the woman or the man.
911 attempted to ping the woman’s phone, but it had been turned off and its last known location was near Commerce Rd.
ARRESTS
Arrests made recently by the Arcade PD were:
•Robert Dontez Randolph, 35, 176 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson – warrant service.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Arcade PD were:
•assisted EMS with a person suffering an illness on Rock Forge Rd.
•assisted EMS with a person suffering an allegoric reaction on Hidden Oaks Ln.
•assisted EMS with a person suffering a medical episode on Woodland Ct.
•a man complained about juveniles being on his property near his front porch on Hightower Trl.
•a complaint about someone cutting down a tree on White Oak Trl. led to officers finding a juvenile was living with a family member inside a storage building without plumbing for over a month.
•a man reported $750 worth of items stolen from his residence.
•a woman on Swann Cir. complained about a woman under the influence of drugs coming to her residence to profess her love to her husband.
•complaints of gunshots near Hwy. 82.
•a box of hair dye was stolen from Dollar General on Hwy. 82.
•complaints of gunshots near Carruth Rd.
•a man on Athens Hwy. complained about his child’s grandfather shoving him.
