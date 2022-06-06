Jackson County authorities are asking the public to lookout for any suspicious vehicles after recent reports of cattle gate thefts.
“Over the past couple of weeks in the area of W. H. Hayes and Geiger Rd., multiple agriculture land owners and private residence’s have been victims of cattle gate thefts,” the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Those with information can contact investigator Jason Crawford at 706-387-6049 or jcrawford@jacksoncountysheriff.us or call the tip line at 706-387-3784.
