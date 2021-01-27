State and local authorities are seeking the public’s health in identifying the suspect of a murder in Commerce. The murder occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 26, around 7:35 p.m.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Commerce Police Department are seeking help identifying the unknown suspect who is described as a possibly light-skinned male and is approximately 5’10”. He may be driving a small, dark colored SUV.
Those with information are asked to call Detective Ferguson at 706-335-1847 or the GBI Region 11 office at 706-552-2309.
Anonymous tips can be made to the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477 or https://investigative-gbi.georgia.gov/gbi-tip-line.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
