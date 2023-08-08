The Commerce Police Department recently reported the following incidents:
•damage to property on Neal St. where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged after lending it to someone to use.
The Commerce Police Department recently reported the following incidents:
•damage to property on Neal St. where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged after lending it to someone to use.
•information report on S. Broad St. Ext. where multiple people reported they didn’t receive a package they ordered.
•simple battery and obstructing law enforcement officers on Heritage Hills Dr. where officers were called for a dispute. The report indicates one man was arrested, but no additional details are provided.
•theft of lost/mislaid property on Hwy. 98 where a man reported theft. No details are provided, other than that the value of the property was $600.
•battery-family violence on Homer Rd. where officers were called for a possible assault. The report indicates one man was arrested, but no details are provided about the incident.
•driving under the influence (DUI)-drugs-less safe on Hwy. 441 where one man was arrested following a wreck.
