On Thursday, July 29, Commerce Police Department officers responded to a battery report at T/A Truck Stop, Hwy. 441, Commerce.
A woman from Lithonia said she was traveling north bound on Interstate 85 in a tractor-trailer with her boyfriend from Decatur when her boyfriend became irate because she was phone texting another male.
It was determined the actual incident took place in the City of Commerce Police Department's jurisdiction.
She said her boyfriend grabbed her phone and then struck her in the face.
The complainant stated when they pulled into the T/A Truck Stop she took her boyfriend’s firearm and his driver’s license from his truck and locked herself in the shower stalls.
The complainant refused to press charges against her boyfriend for the assault. She was given a list of services she could obtain if she wanted.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•damage to property on South Elm St., Commerce, where a man reported someone had damaged his 53-foot long enclosed box trailer while it was parked at this location.
•driving without a valid driver’s license at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant served at Fast and Friendly, Ila Rd., Commerce.
•damage to property on South Victoria St., Commerce, where a couple reported finding a large hole in their son’s bedroom window and a bolt, that appeared to have come from a lawn mower, on the bedroom floor.
•identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information on Creekdale Dr., Commerce, where a man reported someone, possibly living in Katy, Texas, had stolen his personal information and had opened four accounts in his name.
•theft by taking at Commerce Car Wash, North Broad St., Commerce, where the complainant reported a man opened one of the vacuum tubes and stole the container inside the vacuum that holds the contents.
•possession of methamphetamine and warrant served on North Elm St., Commerce, where a man with outstanding felony warrants was picked up.
•theft by taking – motor vehicle at Northwood Subdivision, Northwood Dr., Commerce, where a man reported someone took his mother’s 2010 Ford Escape without permission. The unoccupied vehicle was later located on Ridgeway Rd. at Old Harden Orchard Rd. with extensive front end damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.