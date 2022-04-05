Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were recently called to a Nicholson residence after someone reportedly stole a bearded dragon from the home.
Deputies were called for the burglary report on Ivy Creek Dr. A woman said that sometime while she was out of town, someone entered her residence and took her bearded dragon, along with a television remote, White Claws and Coca-Colas.
The woman did not know who may have committed the reported crime.
WOMAN SAYS MAN POINTED GUN AT HER
In another incident, JCSO deputies were called for a report of pointing a gun or pistol at another in Jefferson.
The alleged victim was a delivery driver who was on the way to the store from a delivery. She told deputies that a black passenger vehicle approached her at the intersection of Elliot Smith Rd. and Potts Rd.
The suspect, who was wearing mask and all dark clothing, reportedly approached her vehicle and put a firearm through the window. She said he only got his hand inside the vehicle before she pepper-sprayed him in the face and he retreated.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- theft by taking on Cowart Rd. where someone took a blue motorcycle.
- affray on Hoods Mill Rd. where an altercation occurred on a school bus.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man reportedly took 34 items from Hollister.
- welfare check on Manor Mill Way where officers checked on a man who hadn't made contact with a family member. The man was OK.
- agency assist on Homer Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
- dispute on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a customer was reportedly belligerent.
- simple assault-family violence on Old Ridge Rd. where a woman was arrested after throwing a frying pan with hot grease in it. The pan reportedly flew past another woman before landing outside.
- driving while license is suspended/revoked and registration violation on I-85 N where officers gave a man official paperwork regarding a suspended license during a traffic stop. The man was also warned for not having registration.
- custody dispute on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man reportedly left before a custody exchange was made.
- dispute on Cowart Rd. where neighbors had a dispute and one of them followed the other's vehicle.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where East Jackson Elementary School requested a school resource officer.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 n where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- civil matter on B. Wilson Rd. where someone reported a bicycle was chained to the side of his apartment.
- suspicious activity on Bear Creek Church Rd. where a vehicle was found with its doors open. The owner said they were attempting to dry it out.
- suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man had pulled off the road to sleep.
- damage to a vehicle on Ila Rd. where trim was damaged on a patrol car.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an East Jackson Middle School administrator had a video of a student passing something out on a school bus.
- damage to a vehicle on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a shopping cart damaged a vehicle.
- dispute on Hoods Mill Rd. where a husband and wife had a verbal dispute.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an EJMS employee turned over a printout of an online conversation.
- battery on Apple Valley Rd. where one man was arrested and one man was taken to the hospital after the two fought each other.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone took 15-20 T-shirts.
- agency assist on Richmond Way where a woman was taken to the hospital after trying to harm herself.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called to East Jackson Comprehensive High School regarding comments made between students.
GILLSVILLE
- custody dispute on Diamond Hill Rd. where a woman reported a man wouldn't turn over their child to her.
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 Spur where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
JEFFERSON
- dispute on Brockton Loop where an estranged couple argued and a sign was broken in the process.
- possible overdose on County Farm Rd. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center after a possible overdose. He was given Narcan in the ambulance.
- damage to property on Winder Hwy. where a vehicle was damaged.
- information at Traditions of Braselton where someone reported a man approached females in a vehicle and made comments that made them feel uncomfortable.
- welfare check on Rock Forge Ln. where family members were concerned about an incident at their child's school.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Fortress Way where an elderly person was found dead.
- theft by taking on Payneville Rd. where a woman reported her red Toyota pickup truck was stolen, possibly by a family member.
- theft by taking on Double Bridges Rd. where a charger and fence wire were taken.
- animal complaint on Carruth Rd. where someone reported an aggressive dog.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where someone reported convenience stores had been selling nicotine products to students.
- information on Galilee Church Rd. where people took items from a dumpster. They returned the items and left.
- agency assist on I-85 S where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
- dispute on Stan Evans Dr. where a man said his estranged wife made a comment about getting him thrown in jail.
- agency assist on Meadowcreek Dr. where a woman was taken to the hospital after reportedly falling and injuring herself.
- information on Woodmont Ln. where a woman reported her ex-husband wouldn't let her retrieve their kids.
- civil matter on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported issues with her vehicle and taking it to a repair store.
- dispute on Hwy. 82 S where two men argued and the incident turned physical. There were conflicting stories about how the altercation occurred.
- loitering or prowling on Galilee Church Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after he was found passed out in a vehicle while dressed like Jesus and holding a bong. He also reportedly said he was Jesus reincarnated and was acting erratically. Deputies said the man was also sweating profusely, despite it being 38-degrees outside. Officers found marijuana in the vehicle, along with letters in Latin that had been ripped up. The rear view mirror and gear shift had also been ripped off.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 W where a man reported a vehicle did donuts and slung gravel, causing damage to his vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was given a criminal trespass warning.
- suspicious activity on Storey Porter Rd. where someone reported a tractor-trailer was sitting in the road.
- custody dispute on Windy Hill Rd. where a woman wanted to make her child come home after he left to stay at a different residence.
- dispute on Swann Rd. where two people had an argument.
- information on Canal St. where school staff needed to contact a student's family.
- suspicious activity on Delaperriere Loop where a man smoked marijuana in a vehicle. He was warned and the substance was destroyed.
- warrant service and failure to stop at a stop sign where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- no registration; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and insurance violation on Hwy. 129 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- burglary on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a woman reported her Samsung tablet was missing.
- information on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a dog was left in a vehicle, but deputies didn't see the vehicle when they arrived.
- suspicious activity on Ebenezer Church Rd. where a man reported someone moved plywood at a construction site.
- information on Hwy. 82 where deputies stopped a vehicle for a headlight violation and inquired about an ATV that was strapped down in the bed. The ATV had not been reported stolen.
- driving without a license and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Jett Roberts Rd. where deputies arrested a man who they thought had a warrant. The man looked similar to the wanted man and had the same first name, but he wasn't the man who had the warrant.
- harassing communications on Stan Evans Dr. where a man reported a woman sent him hundreds of messages and reportedly threatened to kill his sister.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where someone at West Jackson Middle School reported inappropriate contact that occurred years ago in a different county.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 S where a woman reported someone entered a building on her property.
- harassing communications on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman reported a man sent her concerning messages on Facebook.
- theft by taking on Harold Phillips Rd. where a man reported jewelry and other items were missing.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where someone reported people were selling narcotics at a house.
- agency assist on Ralph Garrison Rd. where deputies assisted in locating a runaway juvenile.
- juvenile issue on Geiger Rd. where a juvenile was disciplined for stealing and she reportedly screamed that she was being abused.
- damage to a vehicle on Winder Hwy. where a vehicle got stuck in a ditch and was damaged in the process.
- information on Jackson Trail Rd. where a vehicle backed into a delivery truck, but no damage was reported.
- dispute on Mauldin Rd. where two people argued.
- criminal trespass on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman reported her child's father slashed her tire.
- possession of methamphetamine; battery-family violence; and false imprisonment on Rock Forge Ln. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up at a residence where he wasn't supposed to be, yelled at her and shoved her into a bathroom. He also reportedly choked her and wouldn't let her leave the bathroom. A witness tried to get him to stop, but he wouldn't let the woman leave. The man ultimately left the residence, but was later stopped and arrested. Another man who was with the suspect was also arrested for a warrant. Methamphetamine residue was also found on multiple items in the vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Rambler Inn Rd. where a woman reported people were coming onto her property without permission.
MAYSVILLE
- warrant service on Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suicide threats on Green Hill Ct. where a man made comments about killing himself while holding a rope.
- no tag on Plainview Rd. where a man was cited for driving an ATV without registration. Officers also found marijuana on him, which was destroyed on the scene.
- agency assist on Pleasant Acres Dr. where EMS assisted a man after he was found breathing, but unresponsive.
- theft by taking and information on Plainview Rd. where a man said a neighbor stole his handgun.
- agency assist on Gillsville Rd. where grass caught fire outside the Maysville fire station. The fire had burned itself out.
- information on Hillside Way where a woman received text messages that she was concerned about from a man.
- animal complaint on Myrtle Dr. where a man reported his neighbor's dog attacked his chickens.
- criminal trespass on Boone Rd. where a woman reportedly damaged a door on a building. She also reportedly took two steps toward a juvenile while holding a metal pole. She had left before officers arrived.
- agency assist on Wheeler Cemetery Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
- dispute on Red Oak Rd. where neighbors argued over a drone.
- damage to a vehicle on Deadwyler Rd. where a rock damaged a windshield.
- dispute on Old Miller Rd. where people argued when a man wanted to retrieve his belongings. The man reportedly held a machete, which the complainant said made her feel threatened.
- mental person on Green Hill Ct. where a man said someone threatened to shoot him. Officers said he appeared to be hallucinating.
NICHOLSON
- dispute on Hawks Ct. where people argued and one of them popped an air mattress with a knife.
- damage to property on Hwy. 334 where someone hit a well pump and broke it.
- welfare check on Woodpecker Ln. where officers checked on a man who was OK.
- damage to property on New Kings Bridge Rd. where mailboxes were damaged.
- dispute on Winding Vine Ln. where family members argued.
- dispute on Memorial Dr. where a woman reportedly slapped a man during an argument. Another man also reportedly injured his hand after striking a vehicle window.
NORTH JACKSON
- harassing communications on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a man reported receiving harassing text messages from a former employee.
- deceptive/fraudulent telemarketing-felony on Brumbalow Rd. where a woman reported she paid someone for a rental house, then didn't hear from them again.
- animal complaint on Lipscomb Lake Rd. where someone reported a small dog was in their yard.
- possible overdose on Walnut Grove Way where a man was taken to the hospital after he was found not breathing, but with a pulse. Narcan was given.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where someone reported a driver was failing to maintain lane and driving under the speed limit. Officers couldn't determine if he was under the influence and released him to a family member.
- harassing communications on Pond Fork Church Rd. where a woman reported she received a threatening/harassing message from someone on Facebook.
- dispute and lost/found item on A. J. Irvin Rd. where family members had an argument and one of them locked the others out of the house.
- suspicious activity on Old State Rd. where someone reported a woman was at a location despite being previously evicted.
- juvenile issue on Lanier Rd. Spur where a juvenile reportedly got upset, threw things and left the residence. Deputies found the juvenile, who agreed to go to school.
- simple assault-family violence and criminal trespass on Lanier Rd. Spur where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after making comments about wanting to harm himself. He also reportedly got upset and caused damage to a door and window at the residence. The juvenile also reportedly picked up a metal pipe and threatened to break out vehicle windows, but a family member prevented him from doing so.
- civil matter on Nichols Rd. where two people argued about a living arrangement. One of them said the other entered the room and yelled at her to get out, while a young man held a bat nearby.
SOUTH JACKSON
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and warrant service on Oak Grove Rd. where a man with a warrant was arrested. He fled from officers on foot, but was apprehended. Officers also found a firearm in his bedroom.
- dispute on Clarksboro Dr. where a man reportedly got upset, cursed at another man and slapped building plans out of his hand.
- simple battery on Oak Grove Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after another woman punched her.
- welfare check on Drew Ln. where officers checked on a juvenile who was OK.
- dispute on Commerce Rd. where a man reported that he and another man were being harassed by a group of people.
- criminal trespass on Archer Grove Rd. where a someone reported a woman was on their property.
- suspicious activity on Archer Grove School Rd. where officers found a woman lying in a dumpster. Officers gave her a courtesy ride to Clarke County.
- dispute on Jefferson Rd. where two people argued at a store.
- juvenile issue on Bassingborne Dr. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after acting abnormally and damaging items. The juvenile also reportedly lightly smacked and kicked at two deputies' legs.
- suspicious activity on Archer Grove Rd. where a woman reported she saw a naked woman crawl under the house. The woman had been given a criminal trespass warning, but someone had invited her there.
- civil matter on Savage Rd. where a woman wanted to retrieve belongings and medication.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 330 where someone saw someone outside their residence. The suspect fled into the woods.
- theft by taking on Commerce Rd. where someone stole a $2,400 check and plastic piping from a church.
WEST JACKSON
•fraud on McNeal Rd. where a man said someone withdrew $551 from his bank account after his cell phone, which contained his mobile banking information, was stolen. The man identified a specific woman as a suspect, saying she’d stolen from him previously and was seen near his residence.
•harassing communications on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said his soon-to-be father-in-law sent him threatening text messages insisting that his daughter return home. The man said he continued to receive the threatening text messages despite telling his fiancée’s father to stop. The man said he will press charges.
•simple assault on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman said she was hit in the face during an argument with her husband and then sought medical treatment. The woman sustained bruising on the right side of her face, according to the incident report.
•unlawful conduct during a 9-1-1 call on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man reportedly called dispatch to complain about a pizza restaurant’s hours. He reportedly became irate when told that dispatch would not call the establishment to instruct them to stay open later. The man called 9-1-1 three times to complain about the restaurant, according to the incident report.
•damage to vehicle on Cabin Dr. where a woman said her right rear window had reportedly been broken out while parked at West Jackson Park. Nothing was taken from the vehicle, according to the incident report.
•noise complaint on Hwy. 124 where multiple gun shots were reported.
•welfare check on Pocket Rd. where a woman reportedly left the hospital with an IV in her arm. The woman told a deputy that she was fine and “just wanted to get out of the hospital.”
•agency assist on Crescent Dr. in response to a child choking. According to the child’s mother, the child began wheezing while eating popcorn. Emergency medical services (EMS) were then called when the child stopped wheezing and the Heimlich maneuver did not work. The father reportedly began doing compressions before an EMS unit arrived to transport the child. A deputy accompanied the ambulance to the hospital, and the child reportedly had a pulse and was breathing before the deputy left the hospital.
•dispute on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a man and his son reportedly got into a fight after his son told him to turn his music down. The son reportedly swung at the man after being pushed, while the man reportedly threw a heater at his son. The man’s son had a mark on his leg after being grabbed during the struggle, while the man reportedly had marks on his hands and face.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a deputy assisted school staff with a self-harm case regarding a student. The deputy and staff got the student under control, according to the report.
•theft and criminal trespass on Indian Creek Rd. where a trailer was reported stolen. A lock to a storage lot was reportedly cut to gain access to the trailer.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Rd. where a man said he suspected someone was walking around on his property due to his dog barking. A deputy found no one on the property, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on Stoneview Dr. where medical and fire personnel reportedly entered a home to assist a patient.
•criminal trespass on Ednaville Rd. where a church vehicle’s rear roll-up door was reportedly damaged. The complainant requested extra patrol of the area.
•found item on Indian Creek Rd. where a firearm was reportedly discovered in the road and confiscated. A man later told a deputy that the firearm was his, saying he left it on top of his vehicle and drove off. The man accurately described the firearm and retrieved it from a deputy, according to the incident report.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Jefferson Ave. where a woman was reportedly found not breathing and cold to the touch.
•animal complaint on Stoneview Dr. where a woman said her mother was attacked by her neighbor’s pit bull, causing injuries to her right arm, legs and back that required a hospital visit.
•theft by taking on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man said his wood splitter was stolen.
•damage to property on Johnson Dr. where a woman said her mailbox was knocked over.
