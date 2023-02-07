A man was recently arrested after nearly causing a wreck with a sheriff's deputy.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office reported the incident of obstruction of officers on Dry Pond Rd. in Jefferson on Feb. 3 around midnight.
The deputy was returning to their residence after getting off from work and saw a bicycle in the roadway.
The motorized bike did not have any lights on and the driver wasn't wearing a helmet or any reflective material. The deputy was forced to slam on the brakes to avoid striking the bike.
"My vehicle lost traction and began to spin around multiple times before coming to a stop sideways in the middle of the roadway," the deputy said.
When the officer approached the male driver, he began to back away. He reportedly resisted being detained multiple times and the deputy tasered him.
The man fell to the ground, but continued kicking his feet while being detained. He reportedly kicked the deputy in the jaw and continued to resist.
He was ultimately detained and the deputy found a knife and marijuana on the man.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were notified about an incident that required a report at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol.
- agency assist on Maysville Rd. where a woman was cited after failing to maintain lane and almost hitting a police officer who was responding to an accident.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a man said a trailer damaged his vehicle's mirror.
- warrant service on Hwy. 98 where deputies retrieved a man who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- dispute and battery-family violence on Traynham Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly hitting a woman multiple times.
- loitering or prowling on Barber Rd. where someone reported a man had knocked on their door at night.
- damage to a vehicle on Woods Bridge Rd. where deputies were called for a two-vehicle wreck with no injuries.
- agency assist on Victoria Way where deputies assisted the Commerce Police Department with a peeping Tom case.
- suicide threats on Blacks Creek Church Rd. where EMS checked on a man, who said he wasn't feeling suicidal.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a school administrator reported an incident that occurred on a school bus.
- civil matter on Swain Rd. where a man wanted information on the eviction process.
- information on Hwy. 82 Spur where a juvenile was found walking in a driveway. The child's father said he had fallen asleep and the child had climbed on a chair and unlocked the door. Deputies said the residence was a mess, but there was heat, electricity, water and food.
- information at EJCHS where an administrator made a report.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 334 where a man was served a license suspension notification during a traffic stop.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies assisted with a student who reportedly brought a weapon to school.
- criminal damage to property on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman noticed her vehicle was damaged.
- damage to a vehicle on Maysville Rd. where a vehicle got stuck in the grass.
- identity fraud on Glenview Ln. where someone took money from a woman's account.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a man said a tractor-trailer side-swiped his mirror.
- obstruction of officers; terroristic threats and acts; and disrupting public schools on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called to EJCHS for a student who was possibly missing. No additional information was provided.
- dispute on Sandy Creek Rd. where a man said a woman was at his residence and he wanted her trespassed from the property.
- dispute on Sandy Creek Rd. where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning during an apparent custody dispute.
- forgery on Jefferson Rd. where a woman reported a forged check.
JEFFERSON
- information on Jackson Pkwy. where a man refused to go through the screening process at the Jackson County Courthouse. The man ultimately agreed to place his belongings on the belt to be screened, but said he was doing so in distress. (The courthouse requires all individuals to go through a metal detector and place their belongings on a screening belt before entering the facility.)
- information on Winder Hwy. where someone filed a report at the Empower Center regarding missing money.
- warrant service on Rock Forge Ln. where two men were arrested for warrants.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Still Water Ln. where a woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head.
- agency assist on Winder Hwy. where deputies assisted at a wreck scene.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 where a man reported his vehicle was struck by another tractor-trailer.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 N where a woman said someone was shining a flashlight into her window.
- suspicious activity on Cotton Gin Row where a man heard a noise coming from his garage.
- animal complaint on Honey Tree Rd. where a woman voiced concerns about a dog that was left outside.
- battery; stalking; criminal trespass; and aggressive driving on Smokey Hollow Rd. where a man reportedly followed his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in a vehicle. He reportedly cut them off several times and attempted to fight the boyfriend. The man punched the boyfriend once, but attempted to hit him several more times.
- agency assist and warrant service on Damon Gause Pkwy. where one person was arrested for a warrant after a two-vehicle wreck.
- agency assist on Rock Forge Rd. where a deputy stood by while an officer conducted an investigation.
- theft by deception on McRee Rd. where a woman said she paid a man to build a house, but the work hadn't been done.
- deposit account fraud on Indian River Dr. where a woman said someone used her debit card to buy a cell phone.
- theft by taking on Swann Rd. where a man said someone stole a license plate.
- agency assist on Hardin Terrace Cir. where EMS checked on a woman after she reportedly overdosed on Fentanyl. Narcan was administered and the woman declined being transported to the hospital.
- theft by taking on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man said his vehicle was stolen from his driveway.
- suspicious activity and warrant service on Lee St. where a man was arrested for a warrant after he was seen sleeping against a building.
- damage to property and suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman found a hole in her floor, door and ceiling. Deputies could not determine if the hole was caused by a bullet.
- information on Jackson Pkwy. where a man wanted to retrieve his belongings from a residence.
- suspicious activity on Harris Ln. where a man parked in a driveway.
- threats on Winder Hwy. where someone reported a student was possibly being cyber-bullied.
- agency assist on B. Whitfield Rd. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center after a possible overdose.
- dispute on Oliver Cir. where neighbors had a dispute over comments that were made toward one of their girlfriends.
- suspicious activity on Azalea Dr. where a woman heard someone walking around her property.
- theft by taking on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman reported a stolen firearm.
- dispute on P. J. Roberts Rd. where a man argued with a school bus driver about assigned seating in the bus.
- dispute on Saddle Trail where a man said a tow truck driver damaged his yard.
- agency assist on North Trotters Way where deputies assisted the Arcade Police Department for a report that a male pulled a gun on someone.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a patrol car slid and went off the roadway and struck railroad tracks when a deputy was responding to a pursuit call. The vehicle was towed.
- agency assist on Winder Hwy. where deputies assisted Barrow County after a vehicle pursuit.
- financial transaction card fraud on Mulberry Greens Ln. where a man reported a gaming system was purchased using his account.
MAYSVILLE
- criminal damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Donahoo Rd. where a woman reported her windshield was shattered.
- dispute on Red Oak Rd. where family members had an argument and one of them claimed the other pointed a gun at them. The family member denied that and said they were holding a phone.
- damage to property on Deadwyler Rd. where a man reported his neighbor's pigs got loose and damaged his property.
- welfare check on Dixon Bridge Rd. where deputies checked on a woman who appeared OK.
- warrant service and brake light violation on Plainview Rd. where two people were arrested for warrants during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Plainview Rd. where someone reported a man was walking down the roadway.
- threats on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a man reported another man had threatened him.
- threats on Sagefield Cir. where a woman reported her estranged husband and his girlfriend threatened her.
- terroristic threats and acts on Sagefield Cir. where a woman said another woman threatened to hurt and kill her.
- simple battery-family violence on Hale Rd. where a juvenile was taken to Rutland Youth Detention Center after a domestic incident. The juvenile reportedly pushed family members during the dispute. One of the family members grabbed the juvenile and held him on the ground until officers arrived. The juvenile also reportedly held up a pair of scissors when deputies were on the scene, but threw them in the sink.
- theft by taking on Deadwyler Rd. where a man reported a trailer and ATV were stolen.
NICHOLSON
- damage to property on Steeple Chase Rd. where a man reported his neighbor struck a fence post while backing out.
- possible overdose on Peach St. where a man reported a woman took too many muscle relaxers. The woman declined being treated by EMS.
- agency assist on New Kings Bridge Rd. where multiple people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck involving a tree. Two people were transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
- dispute on Shilo Rd. where family members had an ongoing dispute.
- identity fraud on Jim David Rd. where a woman said someone tried to open an account in her name.
- animal complaint on Pine Ridge Place where a woman said her neighbor's aggressive dog was in her yard growling.
- welfare check on Hunters Ridge Rd. where deputies attempted to check on a woman, but weren't able to find her.
- obstruction of officers and headlight violation on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested after fleeing on foot from a traffic stop. A woman was also cited for a headlight violation.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 441 where someone reported a stolen utility trailer.
- DUI-alcohol; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; and driving on wrong side of roadway on Stapler Dr. where a man was arrested after he was seen driving on the wrong side of Hwy. 441. The man reportedly smelled of alcohol.
NORTH JACKSON
- agency assist on Old State Rd. where deputies assisted at a single-vehicle wreck scene.
- simple battery-family violence on Sosbee Rd. where a woman said she and her boyfriend argued and he damaged items in the house, and pushed/hit her.
- information on Hwy. 60 where someone reported a handicapped man was possibly being neglected.
- agency assist on Glenn Gee Rd. where a man reported a family member had returned a vehicle that he had taken.
- aggravated assault-family violence and battery/simple battery-family violence on Lanier Rd. where a man was arrested after a dispute with a woman turned physical. The woman said the man threw her to the ground, held her down, slapped her and choked her.
- civil matter on Hubert Pittman Rd. where a woman reported a man took her vehicle without permission.
- suspicious activity on Starbuck Pkwy. where someone reported a vehicle was parked in their yard. The occupant said they were at a friend's house and didn't have anywhere to park.
- damage to a vehicle on Holly Springs Rd. where a driver ran into a ditch and pasture during heavy fog.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane on Holly Springs Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Old Gainesville Hwy. where a North Jackson Elementary School administrator reported an incident that happened outside of school.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where a woman said another woman was walking around her residence.
SOUTH JACKSON
- warrant service on Jefferson Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after a vehicle accident.
- unlawful activities on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where a man said his neighbor's dumped trash on his property.
- DUI-alcohol on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after a wreck involving a utility pole. Deputies said the man smelled of alcohol and he was arrested after declining a field sobriety test.
- dispute on Hwy. 330 where a man was arrested for a warrant after a dispute with a family member.
- theft by taking on Commerce Rd. where a store employee reported someone stole gasoline.
- suspicious activity on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a vehicle moved around in the South Jackson Elementary School parking lot. The driver said she was having mechanical troubles and was waiting on a family member who was dropping someone off at school.
- dispute on Oak Grove Rd. where family members had a verbal argument.
- agency assist on Archer Grove School Rd. where deputies assisted the Barrow County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop.
- dispute on Wheelis Rd. where family members argued over money.
- deposit account fraud on Emily Ln. where a man reported someone used his bank account.
WEST JACKSON
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where two juveniles reportedly fought on a school bus. No injuries were reported.
•found item on Hwy. 124 at Hwy. 332 where a deputy discovered five boxes of air filters.
•dispute on Hickory Bluff where a woman’s fiancé reportedly threatened to kick her out of the house during an argument.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a woman said someone backed into her vehicle in a shopping center parking lot, causing moderate damage.
•suspicious activity on Nugget Trail where a woman said a male driver blew his horn, flashed his lights and drove slowly past her residence following a near automobile accident between the two.
•simple assault on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman said her son’s grandmother revved her vehicle’s engine at her in a cul-de-sac and lurched the vehicle forward, nearly hitting her. The alleged incident occurred during a conversation about the woman’s juvenile son. She said her son’s grandmother has sent her texts saying she hopes she “burns in hell.” The grandmother denied trying to hit the woman. She also said the vehicle was in park as she attempted to drive away, causing the engine to rev.
•dispute on Montvale Dr. where a man and his girlfriend reportedly argued over the woman’s driving. The man admitted to having anger issues, according to the incident report.
•theft on Pocket Rd. where a man said someone stole his gold-plated class ring. He said he didn’t know who took the ring but added that many “shady people” come in and out of his residence.
•dispute and mental subject on Allison Way where a woman and her son reportedly argued over a vehicle title. The woman was reportedly agitated, pacing, asked to be arrested and complained she couldn’t breathe. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. In a related incident, a man on Shirley Ct. said the woman approached him in his driveway, claiming he did not live there. She reportedly yelled at him and chased him around his vehicle. The man also said she held a sharp object.
•welfare check on Parker’s Place where a juvenile said via Georgia Crisis Line that he wanted to walk into traffic. The juvenile told a deputy he was unaware crisis line workers would contact law enforcement, adding that he “just wanted someone to talk to.”
•harassing communications on Hwy. 124 where a man reportedly became angry with a pizza restaurant employee while ordering over the phone. According to the incident report, he later confronted her at the store, threatening her job. The employee said she could not hear the man as he placed his order over the phone, causing him to become angry. She then hung up on him. The man reportedly came to the location for an in-store pickup and told the woman he would return every night, adding, “I will have your job b——.”
•dispute on Johnson Dr. where a woman and her boyfriend argued over her not buying him cigarettes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.