A bicyclist was recently arrested for driving under the influence after cutting in front of a Jackson County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
The incident was reported on Veterans Memorial Pkwy. at S. Elm St., Commerce, on June 4. A deputy was approaching the intersection when the bicyclist passed under the light. The deputy attempted to brake, but bumped into the bike, knocking the bicyclist over.
The man said he wasn't injured and the bike wasn't damaged. He reportedly apologized and told the deputy he was trying to bolt across even though the light turned red.
The deputy's patrol car had scuff marks on it.
The Georgia State Patrol ultimately arrested the man for DUI.
Near drowning reported in Commerce
An apparent near drowning was recently reported at a Commerce residence.
JCSO deputies were called for an agency assist on Joe Bolton Rd. on June 4.
The complainant told officers he had invited the man over to hang out and they'd been drinking. He said he went to tend a fire for a few minutes and later heard his wife yell that the man was in the pool.
The complainant found the man unresponsive. He pulled him out of the pool and administered CPR. The victim coughed up liquid and woke up.
EMS checked the man, who urged him to go to the hospital, but he refused.
MAN REPORTEDLY FLASHES GUN AT STORE EMPLOYEE
In another incident, a man reportedly flashed a gun at a store employee on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. in Commerce on June 5.
According to the report, the man had gotten upset after an employee reported he had acted suspiciously. He reportedly said "If I wanted to steal these shoes, I would have done so by now" and said employees were staring at him because he was Black.
The man ultimately left and threw the shoes onto the floor before leaving.
An employee saw the man outside wearing a fanny pack and said he appeared to pull out a handgun. He didn't point the gun at anyone.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO across the county included:
COMMERCE
- dispute on Barber Rd. where a man said his wife took his medication and phone.
- information on Ila Rd. where a woman said appliances were taken from a residence.
- enticing a child for indecent purposes on Groaning Roack Rd. where a man reported someone sent an inappropriate message to his juvenile daughter which contained a provocative photo. The man believed it was a scam.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a man reported water-base prime paint leaked from a trailer and damaged his vehicle.
- agency assist on Hwy. 98 where a vehicle rear-ended another.
- theft of lost/mislaid property on Haggard Rd. where a man reported a firearm was missing.
- criminal trespass and battery/simple battery-family violence on Barber Rd. where brothers had a physical altercation. One of them said the other attacked him for no reason, pulled his hair and slammed him on the floor. He said the brother also threw an item at him, which shattered a window.
- information on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman reported former co-workers were causing trouble.
- agency assist on Ila Rd. where a man swerved to avoid a fallen limb and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle ultimately overturned onto its roof.
- possession of methamphetamine and warrant service on Lewis Cir. where a man was arrested for a warrant and suspected meth was found on him.
- theft by taking on Glenn Fuller Cir. where a man said his firearms and a kitchen faucet were stolen.
- dispute on W. E. King Rd. where family members got into an argument and one of them reportedly grabbed the other.
- civil matter on B. Wilson Rd. where a woman said her daughter hadn't brought back her debit card.
- lost/found item on Hwy. 98 where someone found a wallet.
- theft by deception on Apple Valley Rd. where a woman said her son had purchased a car that had a lien on it.
- information on Haggard Rd. where someone reported people were squatting on a property.
- criminal trespass on B. Wilson Rd. where someone reported people were living in a tent in the woods.
- civil matter and warrant service on Berea Church Rd. where a man was arrested during a call about a dispute.
- information on B. Wilson Rd. where a woman said her daughter didn't return her bank card.
- suspicious activity on Blacks Creek Church Rd. where someone reported a man was walking in the roadway.
- theft by taking on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store's cash register was short $600.
- simple assault-family violence on W. L. Williams Rd. where a man was arrested after picking up a fan and holding it up like he was going to hit someone.
- damage to a vehicle on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot.
- suspicious activity on Haggard Rd. where someone heard gunshots.
- dispute on Glenn Fuller Cir. where a woman reported an issue when retrieving her belongings.
- recovered stolen property on Hwy. 441 where a stolen motorcycle was found.
JEFFERSON
- agency assist on Lebanon Church Rd. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a possible overdose.
- department of family and children services referral on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy. where a 2-year-old juvenile was found and returned to his mother.
- dispute on Buffalo Trail where family members reported a woman caused a disturbance and yelled at them.
- juvenile issue on Petal Creek Dr. where someone reported juveniles were driving a golf cart.
- welfare check on I-85 N where a man slept in a tent under a bridge.
- noise complaint on Jefferson River Rd. where multiple people reported a loud band.
- runaway juvenile on Cassidy Cove where a runaway juveniles was returned to a parent.
- information on Riley Rd. where neighbors had a dispute over an easement.
- dispute on Winder Hwy. where a man reported issues with his roommates and was taken to the hospital after making comments about self-harm.
- suspicious activity on Sanctuary Dr. where a man reported a vehicle parked on a dead-end road and sped off.
- dispute on Jefferson River Rd. where a couple had a verbal argument.
- warrant service on Rock Forge Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant.
- warrant service on Rock Forge Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Possum Creek Rd. where a vehicle was found abandoned at a closed bridge. Deputies also found a cup containing suspected marijuana on the bridge. Three people came out of the wood line and their parents were called. The marijuana was destroyed.
- agency assist on Ethridge Rd. where deputies assisted EMS after a man fell and cut his head.
- theft by taking on Waterworks Rd. where a man reported another man took two vehicle starters without permission.
- noise complaint on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy. where someone reported loud music.
- theft by taking on Lyle Field Rd. where a man said someone took his vehicle and it was later returned damaged. Equipment and a cell phone were also taken.
- dispute on Wellford Ave. where family members had an argument.
- damage to a vehicle on Winder Hwy. where a woman said her vehicle hit a hanging power line, causing damage to her vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Muscadine Way where someone found a pipe and suspected marijuana.
- welfare check on Orrs School Rd. where deputies checked on a juvenile who had reportedly made comments about self-harm. The juvenile denied it and said he didn't feel like hurting anyone.
- suspicious activity on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a woman said a vehicle followed her. At one point, the driver also reportedly drove on the wrong side of the road and didn't have headlights on.
- theft by taking on Summit View Dr. where an air-conditioning unit was missing and a mailbox was damaged.
- information on Adams Rd. where a woman reported her phone was stolen.
- damage to a vehicle on Stan Evans Dr. where a rock damaged a patrol car windshield.
- dispute on Stan Evans Dr. where someone threw items in a lobby.
- dispute on Albert Ln. where family members had a dispute over car keys.
- information on Jefferson River Rd. where someone suspected their neighbor was flying a drone over their property.
- welfare check on Delaperriere Loop where deputies checked on a juvenile who was OK.
- suspicious activity on Trotters Trace where someone reported threatening messages sent to a juvenile.
- welfare check on Delaperriere Loop where deputies checked on a juvenile, but weren't able to make contact.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a man may have purchased a stolen trailer.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- theft by taking on Brockton Rd. where someone reported OSB sheets were taken from a construction site.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity on Green Hill Ct. where a man thought he heard someone in the bushes.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Runners Ln. where a woman with an extensive medical history was found dead.
- criminal trespass on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where graffiti was found on a stall door in a park bathroom.
- dispute on Diamond Hill Church Rd. where a woman said an employee took a tag.
- noise complaint on W. Freeman St. where someone reported loud music.
- burglary on Mary Ln. where a woman said someone broke into a shed and stole all of the family's clothing.
- dispute on Sagefield Cir. where two people had a verbal argument and one of them wanted the other to leave.
- suspicious activity on Plainview Rd. where someone reported a man came onto their property.
- welfare check on Hickory Way where officers checked on a man who was OK and denied wanting to harm himself.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce and suspicious activity on Hale Rd. where a man was arrested after a family member heard loud noises on a door camera. Someone also reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. The man had marijuana in his vehicle.
- dispute on Sagefield Cir. where a woman wanted her husband arrested for infidelity.
- dispute on Donahoo Rd. where two people argued over belongings.
- dispute on Horseshoe Bend where someone said it appeared two men were about to get physical.
- suspicious activity on Wheeler Cemetery Rd. where two people were working on a vehicle at a vacant residence that one of them owns.
- terroristic threats and acts and civil matter on Lighthouse Cir. where family members had a dispute and one of them reportedly sent a threatening message saying they would "beat you within an inch of your f--king life" if any of their property was damaged.
NICHOLSON
- death investigation (non-murder) on Wardlaw Rd. where a man was found dead.
- suspicious activity on Seagraves Mill Rd. (Hull) where a man approached another man who said he was collecting cans. The man also reportedly asked if he could do some work for him and what kind/brand of tools he had.
- civil matter on Hawks Ridge Rd. where a man showed up at a residence in violation of a court order.
- noise complaint on Hwy. 334 where a man reported loud music.
- giving a false name to officers on Old Hwy. 441 where a man was booked into the jail under a different name after giving deputies a fake name.
- criminal trespass and mental person on Cabin Creek Dr. where a mobile crisis unit was called after a man with a mental disorder had been damaging things and acting irrationally.
- burglary on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where a man confronted another man who he said was attempting to take items from his barn. The suspect fled and the complainant said he used his firearm to fire a single round into the air.
- dispute on Kesler Rd. where a woman said her granddaughter left her child at her residence and she was afraid she wouldn't come back to get him.
- dispute on Memorial Dr. where two people had a verbal argument.
- terroristic threats and acts and warrant service on Cabin Creek Dr. where a man was arrested during a domestic call. He reportedly pulled a knife on a man and said "I will kill you mother f--ker."
- criminal trespass on Ed Bennett Rd. where a man reported his fence chain was cut.
- dispute on Hawks Ct. where two people argued over a chainsaw.
- theft by taking on Kesler Rd. where a truck and lawnmower were reported missing.
- information on Sawdust Trail where someone reported their Facebook account was hacked and the new account was selling puppies.
NORTH JACKSON
- noise complaint on Cedar Hollow Dr. where someone reported loud music.
- dispute on Lanier Rd. Spur where neighbors argued over a property line.
- animal complaint on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a dog bit a 9-year-old juvenile. It didn't break the skin.
- suicide threats on Darling Ln. where deputies checked on a man who denied wanting to harm himself.
- suspicious activity on Oak Crest Ln. where a man reported his neighbors were causing issues.
- information and welfare check on Oak Crest Ln. where deputies checked on a man and two teenagers who were OK.
- damage to a vehicle on Main St. where a woman lost control of a vehicle while it was raining.
SOUTH JACKSON
- dispute on Hwy. 330 where people argued over living arrangements.
- dispute on Commerce Rd. where a couple argued and one of them grabbed a weed-eater and wandered off with it. The man also reportedly smashed the woman's phone.
- noise complaint on Jefferson River Rd. where someone complained about a loud party.
- dispute on Richmar Rd. where a couple argued and the man wanted the woman to leave.
- noise complaint on Marie Ct. where someone reported loud music.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional after a medical emergency.
- hit and run on Commerce Rd. where a vehicle reported struck a truck and a tree. The driver reportedly didn't stop and had to be chased down.
- aggravated battery on Crystal Ln. where a man was arrested after someone reported a woman was screaming for help. The man had reportedly struck the woman in the eye with a phone, causing an injury. The man said the woman had pulled his hair and he was trying to protect himself.
- criminal damage to property-second degree on Clarence Wages Rd. where a man said someone wrecked into several cherry trees causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. The vehicle was abandoned on the scene.
- pointing a gun or pistol at another and simple assault on Commerce Rd. where two men fought and one of them reportedly pulled a gun on the other. The man said it was a BB gun.
- registration violation; driving while license is suspended or revoked; insurance violation; and open container on Commerce Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. An open container of beer was also found in the vehicle.
- juvenile issue on Scott Rd. No details were provided.
- warrant service on Hwy. 129 S where deputies retrieved a man who had a warrant.
- display of license plate; open container; and DUI-alcohol on Cox Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
WEST JACKSON
•suspicious activity on Stoneview Dr. where a man reported a possible domestic disturbance, saying he heard screaming at a residence. The residents at the address said no dispute took place.
•suspicious activity on River Chase where a woman said two people shined flashlights into the glass of her front door. The woman said similar incidents have occurred in her neighborhood.
•dispute on Registry Ln. where a man was reportedly intoxicated and got into an argument with his wife. A deputy responded twice to the residence over the issue, according to reports.
•suicide threats on Davenport Rd. where a woman reportedly cut her wrists and ran into the woods. Photos sent by the woman showed deep lacerations to the wrists, according to the incident report. The woman was later located and told emergency medical services (EMS) that she wanted to kill herself and needed to be hospitalized.
•dispute on Caldwell Ln. where a man said he got into a verbal confrontation with his adult son after walking in on him and his girlfriend engaged in a sexual act. The man said he confronted his son and an argument ensued. The man said he “did not condone that activity in his house" and said his son’s girlfriend should be at home with her child.
•agency assist on Granite Dr. where a man reportedly fell on his back deck and screamed for help. A medical unit attended to the man.
•burglary on Hwy. 53 where a man said two wide-screen monitors, a wireless mouse and a desktop computer were stolen from a business. There were no signs of forced entry, according to the incident report, but trash left in the area indicated the location was being used as a hangout.
•dispute on Antrim Glen Dr. where a woman said her husband took her keys and wouldn’t allow her to leave the residence. The woman’s husband said he didn’t want her to leave because she’d been drinking.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a driver said another motorist swerved in front of him, causing him to drive into the median and strike a concrete barrier.
•information on Wehunt Rd. where a woman said she works for a government agency and was concerned because she’s been unable to reach an employee who has access to highly confidential information.
•harassing communications on Conroe Ct. where a woman said her boyfriend’s ex-wife has sent both her and her teenaged son messages.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident on Hwy. 124 where a man said someone damaged the bumper of his car in a parking lot.
•theft on Ashwood Ln. where a woman said she paid $700 for a puppy but wanted to cancel the transaction and get her money back, which she did not receive.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where the driver of a van reportedly hit a man’s car in a parking lot and drove off. A witness recorded the van tag number, which allowed a deputy to contact the owner of the vehicle, who said her brother-in-law was driving the van. She was informed that she was responsible for the damage caused.
•suspicious activity on Lamar Ln. where a man asked the owner of a residence if she had his phone due to it pinging at the location. The woman said she had no knowledge of the phone but said the man refused to leave. The woman said other neighbors have reported a similar incident. The man had left the residence when a deputy arrived.
