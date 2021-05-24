On Tuesday, May 18, around 4 p.m. Commerce Police Department officers responded to a hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident on Homer Rd., Commerce, where a bicycle rider had reportedly struck a vehicle.
The 36-year-old bicycle rider advised he struck a vehicle that pulled out into the roadway and stopped in the roadway in his lane of travel.
The man said he collided with the front left side of the vehicle and was propelled onto the hood of the vehicle. He said once he recovered himself and gathered his bicycle the driver of the vehicle left the scene.
On Wednesday, May 19, officers were dispatched to a Sunny Ln. residence regarding the vehicle vs. bicycle accident. A female reported she had pulled out of Hardee’s and noticed a young man on a bike in the roadway moving quickly.
She advised she did not believe the man on the bike was paying attention to vehicles so she stopped in the roadway and the man on the bike struck the front driver’s side fender of her vehicle, flipped over the handlebars of the bike and landed on the hood and windshield of her vehicle causing damage.
The woman stated the man picked his bike up and ran to the Walgreens parking lot without stopping. She said she attempted to make contact with him to see if he needed medical attention and he continued running from the scene.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a crime at Dollar General, B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported her Shih Tzu dog had been taken from the back seat of her vehicle while it was parked at this location.
•theft by taking at Commerce In and Out, South Elm St., Commerce, where the driver of tractor-trailer was seen on Closed Caption TV (CCTV) stealing 258 gallons of diesel fuel, valued at over $823.
•warrant served at Texaco, South Broad St., Commerce, where an open door was found at the closed business.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs, following too closely and failure maintain lane on SR 15 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•aggravated assault on Spring St., Commerce, where the complainant reported seeing a man being drug by a vehicle along Spring St.
•suspicious incident at a McArthur St., Commerce, residence, where a man reported receiving a voicemail message from a male stating “we are waiting on a dead body” amongst other unintelligible words and long gaps of silence during the two-minute message. The complainant stated he believed his former employer, whom he is in a lawsuit with, could be responsible for the call.
•theft by taking at MaxSouth Steel Erectors, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a man reported someone cut the chain on the gated entrance, drove a truck onto the property and stole a generator and inflatable bounce house blower.
•refund fraud at O’Reilly Auto Parts, Homer Rd., Commerce, where the district manager advised one of his employees had been fraudulently processing refunds to is personal bank account since February 2021 totaling more than $1,661.
•theft by deception at a Wynter Creek Way, Commerce, where a 25-year-old female reported her mother and boyfriend stole her $8,000 stimulus check.
•hands-free violation and warrant executed on Ridgeway Rd. at Hospital Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at a Mason Manor Apartments, Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her granddaughter was on the third floor somewhere in a water tank.
