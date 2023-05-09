A bicyclist recently reported he was hit by a vehicle in Maysville, but the driver left the scene.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called for the report of property damage and hit and run on Unity Church Road.
The man reported he was riding his bicycle near Diamond Hill Road when a dark color pick-up truck hit him from behind. The truck reportedly hit his back wheel, but didn't hit the man. He was thrown from the bicycle and things he was knocked out. He said he only got a quick glance of the vehicle before he passed out.
The man said his damaged bicycle was an electric mountain bicycle valued at $10,000.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- animal complaint on Wilbanks Rd. where a woman reported a dog attacked her two roosters and chased her.
- dispute and warrant service on Sheep Pasture Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant during a dispute between roommates.
- theft by extortion and information on Bradberry Ct. where a woman said a man requested nude photos and money to get her Facebook password back.
- noise complaint on Sandy Creek Rd. where someone reported loud music.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and damage to a vehicle on Ila Rd. where a man was arrested after a golf cart wreck. He was arrested after field sobriety and breath tests.
- information on Fincher Dr. where a man said someone used his information to start LLCs.
- information on B. Wilson Rd. where a man said someone used his address to start LLCs.
- information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School where an officer received information about an inappropriate encounter between students.
- damage to property on Old Gin Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend punched and damaged her mother's car. She said the man also broke a cell phone.
- damage to property on Ila Rd. where a woman reported renters damaged a house.
- damage to a vehicle on Crossing Place Apartments where a Commerce police officer noticed a dent on their patrol car.
- information on Maysville Rd. where someone reported possibly seeing someone who was on the run.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee said two females took 87 shirts.
- dispute on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone had an argument with store employees about a refund.
- dispute on Oconee Ln. where a mother and daughter had a dispute.
- information at East Jackson Middle School where administrators reported an alleged threat made toward a student on social media.
JEFFERSON
- information at Gum Springs Elementary School where officers checked a student's items to check for a weapon, but didn't find any.
- terroristic threats and acts on Athens St. where a code enforcement officer reported a citizen threatened to kill him if he ever came back to his property.
- information at West Jackson Middle School where officers were notified about a student possibly distributing prescription drugs to other students.
- warrant service on Swann Rd. where a man fled when officers were attempting to arrested him. He was tasered and ultimately detained after getting caught in briars.
- criminal trespass on Camden Loop where a man attempted to enter trailers at a subdivision construction site.
- possession of methamphetamine; no license plate; and insurance violation on Hwy. 82 where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop. Officers also found methamphetamine on the man's motorcycle.
- suspicious activity on Darnell Rd. where a woman parked behind a building while waiting for someone to get off from work.
- information on Storey Meadows Dr. where a man reported aggressive dogs.
- theft by taking on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman reported a stolen firearm.
- harassing communications and sexual exploitation of children on Rock Forge Rd. where a juvenile reported someone threatened to send nude photos of her to her friends if she didn't send money.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce and registration violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance on the man.
- information on Storey Ln. where a woman reported a dog was in their yard and she wanted to see if officers could contact the owner.
- criminal trespass on Hunter Rd. where a woman reported a man entered her residence, cursed at her and took leftovers from the fridge.
- criminal trespass and dispute on Ethridge Rd. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning at a residence. The man said another man had chased him with a chain and damaged his vehicle, but witnesses denied that.
- dispute on Winder Hwy. where a man locked his wife out of their residence.
- dispute on Commerce Rd. where a woman said her estranged husband took a tag decal from her vehicle.
- dispute on Whirlaway St. where a man and woman had a dispute.
- drugs not in original container; possession of Schedule IV drugs and burglary-first degree on Theydon Dr. where a woman was arrested during a report of burglary. She and a man were reportedly at a construction site and had their arms full with tools. They both fled the scene, but officers were able to make contact with the woman. She reportedly had Gabapentin on her person.
- information at West Jackson Middle School where a parent reported his children may have taken stolen items to school.
- juvenile issue on Rock Forge Rd. where a juvenile refused to go to school.
- dispute on Albert Ln. where a man said a cable company parked trailers on his property without permission.
- civil matter on Brockton Rd. where a woman reported a dispute with a roommate.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where officers were called for a two-vehicle wreck.
- simple assault-family violence and battery/simple battery-family violence on Harmony Grove Ln. where a man and woman were arrested after a dispute turned physical. The two had conflicting stories about what happened. Juvenile witnesses also heard the man make a threat.
- financial transaction card fraud on Cabots Creek Rd. where a woman reported a possible fraud when trying to purchase tickets online.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle was left in a church parking lot.
- civil matter on Links Blvd. where a man reported an employee had a company van.
- identity fraud on Stan Evans Dr. where a man reported someone opened accounts in his name.
- suspicious activity on Harrison Johnson Way where a man thought someone was trying to open a window.
- information on Harrison Johnson Way where a man heard voices in his house.
- runaway juvenile on Threatt Rd. where a 14-year-old juvenile left a residence.
MAYSVILLE
- custody dispute on Pinetree Cir. where a juvenile wanted to go with their father for the weekend.
- rape on Hale Rd. where officers were called for a report of sexual assault.
- hit and run on Gillsville Rd. where a man reported a box truck side-swiped his side mirror.
- damage to property on Thurston Williams Rd. where a woman found a small hole on a wall in her child's bedroom.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Hickory Way where a man was found deceased, possibly from an overdose.
- information on Owens Rd. where a woman reported finding explicit photos of a juvenile family member on another juvenile family member's phone.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Holly Springs Rd. where a man was found unresponsive in his bed. Officers said there were drug-related items near the man.
- juvenile issue and Department of Family and Children Services referral on Red Oak Rd. where a juvenile was staying with family members and didn't want to come home.
- criminal trespass on Red Oak Rd. where a woman was arrested after a dispute about someone moving her belongings. She reportedly punched a hole in a wall.
NICHOLSON
- animal complaint on J. S. Williamson Ct. where someone reported a possibly sick horse.
- suspicious activity on Antioch Church Rd. where a woman reported a text message exchange involving her juvenile.
- suspicious activity on Lakeview Dr. where officers saw two vehicles parked at a park. The occupants said they were looking at pictures after prom.
- noise complaint on Hwy. 334 where someone reported loud music.
- agency assist on Adams Hill Rd. where a woman was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after she was found unresponsive, but breathing.
- theft by taking; juvenile issue; Department of Family and Children Services referral; and runaway juvenile on Kesler Rd. where a juvenile left a residence after a dispute about a phone. The juvenile was later returned to their parents.
- battery/simple battery-family violence on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman said a man hit himself and hit her during a dispute.
- information on Hwy. 334 where a man didn't want his daughter staying at a residence where a previous sex offender was located.
- dispute on Cabin Creek Dr. where a woman reported her daughter threatened her.
- information on J. S. Williamson Ct. where a woman reported a lost carrying permit.
NORTH JACKSON
- information at North Jackson Elementary School where officers were called about two juveniles who had a physical altercation.
- private property accident and hit and run on Holly Springs Rd. where someone struck a vehicle in a parking lot.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 where a woman reportedly wandered around someone's property.
- suspicious activity on Holly Springs Rd. where a man in dark clothing was seen on a property. The man appeared disoriented and was picked up by family members.
- suspicious activity on Evans Rd. where a woman heard a noise coming from the side of the house.
- welfare check on Glenn Gee Rd. where officers checked on a man who denied wanting to harm himself.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Forest Lake Rd. where an elderly woman was found deceased.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where someone reported homeless people were living in an undeveloped subdivision.
- theft by taking on Oak Crest Ln. where a man reported another man took his floor jack.
- suicide threats on Walnut Creek Cir. where a woman was having mental health issues.
SOUTH JACKSON
- simple battery and disrupting public schools at South Jackson Elementary School where officers were called for an unruly juvenile.
- civil matter on Keri Ln. where neighbors had a dispute over grass in the right of way.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman left a party and didn't return. She later returned to the scene and said she was fine.
- damage to property on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a property marker was damaged.
- information on J. T. Elrod Rd. where a woman reported a scam from someone pretending to work for the state pardons and parole board.
- damage to a vehicle on Old Hwy. 441 where a woman's vehicle was damaged after striking a crate that fell from another vehicle.
- identity fraud on Hale Ln. where a woman reported someone opened a credit card account in her name.
- welfare check at South Jackson Elementary School where a man wanted officers to check on his children.
- suspicious activity on River Bend Ln. where a woman thought her phone was hacked.
WEST JACKSON
•damage to property on Liberty Bell Run where a bb reportedly struck a man's window frame.
•welfare check on Pocket Rd. where a woman reportedly left Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton with an IV in her arm. The woman said she "had something to take care of and needed to get home."
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a man said another man was intoxicated and yelling for his keys.
•information on Hwy. 332 where a man said his vehicle was stolen from Atlanta and was tracked to the median of I-85. Law enforcement officers, however, did not find the vehicle.
•dispute on New Cut Rd. where a man reportedly wouldn't allow his wife, who was intoxicated and had no insurance to drive, to leave a residence to purchase more alcohol.
•terroristic threats and acts on Joy Dr. where a man was reportedly "acting crazy," threatening suicide and threatening to hurt his mother. According to the incident report, he jumped out of a second-story window and ran into the woods toward Hwy. 332. He'd reportedly become angry after his parents took his cigarettes, turned off the home's Wifi and told him to get dressed for church. According to the report, he then threatened his mother and later jumped from a second-story window of the home. Law enforcement officers did not locate the man.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where 80 roofing membranes, worth an estimated $43,000, were reportedly stolen from a construction company. The company reported a recent robbery where someone reportedly stole construction materials and took them to a construction site in Atlanta.
•theft on Legendary Dr. where a man, despite suspecting a scam, reportedly sent $1,000 in response to an email asking for the money to keep his Wifi available. A deputy advised the man not to respond to emails soliciting money.
•suspicious activity on Fern Ct. where a woman said security footage showed people walking too closely to her property.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a gym member reportedly became aggressive toward two juveniles over the use of workout equipment. According to the incident report, he yelled and cussed when asked to leave the facility.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said he's asked a woman to leave his residence multiple times but continues to return to his home.
•burglary on Hwy. 53 where video footage showed a man forcing his way into the backdoor of a business. The business owner said no items were taken.
•weapons in school safety zones, possession of drug-related objects and unlawful sales on Jaxco Junction where a deputy reported the incident after seeing two students in a bathroom stall together.
•damage to property on Johnson Rd. where someone reportedly damaged a business air conditioning unit. The air conditioner reportedly had a dent and footprints on top of it.
•theft of services on Hwy. 332 where a man said a business owner refused to pay a $1,850 bill for HVAC work completed a year ago.
•burglary on Hwy. 60 where a man said someone stole tools and remodeling materials from his property. He said someone broke the rear window of his vehicle and took his tools from it. He also said someone broke a back window of a trailer on the property and stole saws, cordless tools, lumber and remodeling materials from the front room of the trailer.
