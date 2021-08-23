On Sunday, August 15, Jefferson Police Department officers were called out twice to Resilux America on John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass.
Officers responded the first time around 9:30 a.m. after an employee found a bomb threat written on a locker in the men’s bathroom. The complainant said the writing on the locker said, “I placed a bomb in here good luck by 12 Boom.”
The building was evacuated and the employees were re-located across the road to Resilux’s second location.
Both buildings were cleared by explosive detection canines and employees were allowed to return back inside the buildings.
Around 4:15 p.m. officers were called back to the Resilux building where an employee had reportedly set fire to a trash can in the locker room bathroom area.
A video showed the employee enter the bathroom and shortly after the male employee exited the bathroom another employee walked by and smelled the smoke.
The trash can was moved outside of the building. No injuries were reported.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 120 South at Interstate 85 ramp, Jefferson.
•wanted person located, possession of marijuana, driving while driver’s license is suspended and no brake lights on Washington St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a motorist requested assistance after his vehicle spun out and ended up on the concrete median.
•domestic dispute between a man and his wife at a Silver Bell Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information report on Elrod Ave., Jefferson, where a dispute over money was reported between a woman and man.
•information report on Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, where a disturbance was reported.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – refusal, driving while unlicensed and driving on the wrong side of the roadway on Hwy. 129 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving at BP, Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was attempted. The driver failed to yield and was pursued into Commerce before stopping.
•information report on Indian Springs Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported the possible theft of mail.
•verbal dispute between two men at the BP, Sycamore St., Jefferson.
•theft by taking at St. Paul Baptist Church, Gordon St., Jefferson, where the catalytic converter had been stolen off the church bus.
•no insurance on Hwy. 129 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•animal restraint on Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson, where the complainant reported her dog killed a small dog that entered onto her property while her dog was outside.
•information report at Amazon, Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a Norcross woman, whose vehicle broke down in front of the business, was denied access to a restroom and she requested to have the inconsideration documented.
•no insurance on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•civil matter in Jefferson, involving a custody dispute.
•burglary at Premier Portable Storage Buildings, Hwy. 129 South, Jefferson, where a woman reported several items bad been stolen from her storage unit.
•information report at Gringo’s Mexican Grill, Washington St., Jefferson.
•simple battery and possible sexual harassment reported by an employee at Titan Tire, Logistics Center Pkwy., Jefferson.
•damage to property at QuikTrip Truck Stop, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a man reported the auxiliary power unit on his truck had been damaged while the truck was parked at this location.
•criminal damage to property on Storey Ln., Jefferson, where the driver of a pickup truck was seen “doing donuts” on the complainant’s lawn.
•information report at Amazon, Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where an employee on night shift reported someone had been tampering with his vehicle while it was parked at this location at night.
•information report on MLK Dr., Jefferson, where someone had attempted to steal a welder from a construction site.
•theft by taking at WoodTec Millwork Inc., MLK Ave., Jefferson, where the catalytic converters had been stolen off two trucks in the parking lot.
•information report on Washington St., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported.
•theft by taking on New Salem Church Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported the theft of a dual-axle trailer.
•theft by taking at Buhler Quality Yarns Corp., Athens St., Jefferson, where the catalytic converted had been stolen off a company vehicle.
•theft by taking on River Mist Cir., Jefferson, where a man reported his roommate had stolen some of his property out of his bedroom.
