Bomb threat called into Tanger Outlets Center stores recently.
On Thursday, September 9, officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the American Eagle Outlet in the Tanger shopping center to the report of a bomb threat.
The store manager advised the store had been evacuated.
She said the caller stated there was a bomb in the store and it was powerful enough to kill three people and destroy the building.
It was later learned that the Nautica and Express stores had received similar calls.
All three stores were cleared and no suspicious items were found.
Multiple businesses in the area did close for the day.
COMMERCE
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•assist with traffic control on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a tractor-trailer was broken down.
•juvenile issue at a Stark St., Commerce, residence.
•civil matter on Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce, where a civil dispute between a recently divorced couple was reported.
•civil matter at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her husband took some children’s items from her home and left the house in a mess.
•possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute on Sheep Pasture Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported receiving a suspicious package from a Broken Arrow, Okla. address that contained suspected marijuana, various edibles, gummies, THC vape pens, THC vape cartridges, marijuana cigars and other miscellaneous to vape pens.
•criminal trespass on Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce, where a man reported he was at this residence to get some items per a court order and his wife would not allow him to get the items.
•damage to property on Fred Loggins Rd. at Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a stop sign had been knocked down and was found lying on the side of the road.
•damage to a vehicle at the T/A Truck Stop, Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a man reported his vehicle had been side swiped as he was traveling on Interstate 85 North.
•welfare check on a female at a White Hill School Rd., Commerce.
•theft of lost or mislaid property at the Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man reported he had lost his wallet.
•information at Adidas, Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where an employee reported a shoplifting.
•suspicious activity on Hampton Creek Rd., Commerce, where a man reported he heard a female yelling at the top of her lungs to the right of his residence.
•noise complaint on Millstone Dr., Commerce, where people were reportedly shooting guns is the area.
•information on Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported trash was left in her yard following a wreck.
•burglary at Smith Auto Parts, Hwy. 441, Commerce, where someone had appeared to have knocked down the business front gate.
•welfare check on a man and his kids at a Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence.
•welfare check and custody dispute at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a custody battle with her ex-husband.
•animal complaint on Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, where a man reported that a stray dog had gotten on his property and was not leaving.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•assist Commerce Police Department with traffic control at a motor vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Pkwy. at Ila Rd., Commerce.
•battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act on Smallwood Dr., Commerce, where a domestic dispute between a young male and his grandmother was reported.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•criminal trespass on Pine Cone Trl., Commerce, where a woman reported someone had damaged lawn equipment in her backyard.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•dispute between the complainant and her son and his girlfriend who were evicted from the residence on Hope Rd., Commerce. The two were back on the property and were refusing to leave.
•financial transaction card fraud at Tanger Outlet Centers, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a woman reported fraudulent charges on her bank account.
•welfare check on a juvenile at a Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence.
•suspicious activity on B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported she could hear arguing coming from a neighboring apartment.
•dispute between a woman and her husband in the parking lot at Quality Foods, B. Wilson Rd., Commerce.
•theft by taking on Old Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce, where a man reported someone had stolen his carry-on utility trailer and a catalytic converter off his vehicle.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 441 South at State St., Commerce.
•accident with a deer on W.E. King Rd., Commerce.
•information on B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a possible domestic issue was reported.
•threats at a Pine Forest Way, Commerce, residence, where a woman reported two individuals came to her residence and kicked in the front door attempting to “jump” n her.
•suspicious activity at Billy Cain Ford, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where an employee reported a car was parked on the lot that did not belong to them.
•terroristic threats and acts at the American Eagle Outlet, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a bomb threats was reported.
•animal complaint on Mount Olive Rd., Commerce, where a man reported three dogs keep coming onto his property and they are being aggressive and have almost bit one of his children.
•disorderly conduct and criminal trespass on Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a person was trespassing at an abandoned motel site.
•mental person at a Berea Church Rd., Commerce, residence.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported damage to his vehicle when he swerved to avoid a wrong way driver on the Major Damon Gause Bypass. He said he skidded into a ditch. The officer received minor injuries was was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.
•animal complaint on Johnson Mill Rd. at Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where cows were in the roadway.
•information report on Katie Spring Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported his daughter missing.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Ethridge Rd. at Ellis Banks Rd., Jefferson.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) – stalking order at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•custody dispute at a Delaperriere Loop, Jefferson, residence.
•information on W.H. Hayes Rd., Jefferson, where three juvenile males were reportedly fishing in the lake at the Lake Vista Estates subdivision without permission.
•information on Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported he believed his neighbors had moved his mailbox without his permission.
•dispute between a woman, her husband and her mother-in-law at a Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•civil matter at a Delaperriere Loop, Jefferson, residence, where a woman requested a welfare check on her 13-year-old daughter.
•assist medical unit at a Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, residence, where a juvenile had wrecked a four-wheeler and was injured.
•suspicious activity on Athens St., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone was burning items on her vacant property.
•dispute at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Jefferson, where a terminated male was refusing to leave the property.
•noise complaint on Courtland Rd., Jefferson, where loud music was reported.
•information on Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a couple who had done work for her at her house were suspected of stealing items.
•agency assist at a Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where Walton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were seeking information on the owner of a vehicle found in Monroe.
•suspicious activity and mental person on Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported seeing a shattered window and an open back door at a property.
•information and civil matter at a Tyler Way, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her husband, whom she is in the process of divorcing, was texting her stating he was going to pack all her belongings and put them on the neighbor’s lawn.
•dispute between a woman and her husband at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, where a pallet of wood was blocking one lane of travel.
•information on M.L. King Jr. Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported seeing someone outside her house.
•dispute between a man and woman at a Meadow Creek Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•driving a motor vehicle with invalid registration/suspended vehicle tag registration, obedience to traffic control devices required; presumptions; enforcement by and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol on hwy. 129 South at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident scene was being investigated.
•animal complaint at a Links Blvd., Jefferson, where an injured dog was located.
•information on Athens Hwy. at B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, where a disabled vehicle was located.
•animal complaint on Arcade Park St. at Twin River Ln., Jefferson, where cows were in the roadway.
•animal complaint on Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, where cows were in the roadway.
•suspicious activity and information on Redtail Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported he heard a male and female yelling near this address.
•information at a Lewis Sailors Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a loud explosion was reported.
•suspicious activity on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a vehicle parked on his neighbor’s property and he had observed a person with a flashlight walk into the woods.
•information on County Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was parked partially in the roadway.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson.
•dispute on Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where the complainant reported buck shot raining down on her home and cars from hunters shooting from adjacent property.
•going inside guardlines with weapon, liquor or drugs at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•assist Barrow County Sheriff’s Office on B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was being attempted.
•deposit account fraud at Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a fraudulent check was reported.
•warrant service on Hwy. 82 South at Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, where a female was reported walking trying to flag down cars.
•simple battery – FVA reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported being in an abusive relationship with her husband.
•abandoned vehicle on Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson.
•dispute between a woman and man at a Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman stated she didn’t want the man on her property.
•simple assault- FVA at a Threatt Rd., Jefferson, where a dispute between two brothers was reported.
•assist motorist needing a tow truck on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported he noticed a van sitting in his neighbor’s yard appearing to watch the house.
•information on W.H. Hayes Rd. at Cedar Grove Rd., Jefferson, where a single vehicle accident was reported.
•suspicious activity on Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his dogs were barking and kept going towards the front door.
•accident with a deer on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•information on MLK Ave., Jefferson, where a man reported his next door neighbors were harassing him in the morning.
•civil matter on Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a dispute over a vehicle was reported.
•abandoned vehicle and duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident on B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle accident was reported.
•theft by taking on Meadow Park Ct., Jefferson, where a woman reported her laptop missing.
•suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where a woman in the apartment complex was heard yelling “get away from me.”
•suspicious activity on Rock Forge Ct., Jefferson, where a man was observed laying on the side of the roadway.
•damage to a vehicle on Low Falls Ct., Jefferson, where the driver of a cement truck stated he struck a van with the chute on his truck.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a student had not arrived home due to getting on the wrong bus. The student was returned back to the school where he was picked up by his father.
•information on Brockton Loop, Jefferson, where a man requested extra patrols due to the driver of a Ford Mustang traveling at a high rate of speed up and down the roadway between 4 and 6 p.m.
•Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI) on Lebanon Church Rd. at Hwy. 82, Jefferson, where suspicious activity was reported.
•welfare check on a female at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•Adult Protective Services (APS) referral at a Riley Rd., Jefferson, residence.
GILLSVILLE
Incident reported to the JCSO in Gillsville was:
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a Diamond Hill Church Rd., Gillsville, residence.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•criminal trespass on Hale Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported a man was on her property without her permission.
•theft by taking, criminal damage to property and burglary on Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd., Maysville, where a man reported a catalytic converter had been stolen off a vehicle in his front yard and the garage door of the vacant residence had been pried open.
•suspicious activity on Maysville Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported seeing two males in her yard, one laying on the ground under a vehicle parked in the yard and the other standing beside a parked vehicle.
•dispute between a woman and her brother on Hale Rd., Maysville.
•TPO service on Horseshoe Bend, Maysville.
•simple battery – FVA and criminal trespass at a Golden Nugget Way, Maysville, residence, where a man reported his sister’s ex-boyfriend was threatening him and his family and had broken their front door.
•information on Pinetree Cir., Maysville, where a message was delivered to a female.
•dispute on Hale Rd., Maysville, where a couple reported a female was acting out and they wanted her removed from the residence.
•burglary on Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, where a man reported someone had stolen a firearm and paperwork from his residence.
•information on Pine Tree Cir., Maysville.
•suspicious activity on Maysville Rd. at Williams Estate Rd., Maysville, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•civil matter and DFCS referral at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, concerning a male juvenile.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•accident with a deer on Antioch Church Rd. at Gus Barnett Rd., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a man was seeking to have his roommate’s friend criminally trespassed from the property.
•suspicious activity on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported hearing people and gunshots right outside her house.
•noise complaint at a Peach St., Nicholson, residence, where loud music was reported.
•information on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where grass clippings were in the roadway.
•damage to property on Hunters Ridge, Nicholson, where a woman reported someone hit her mailbox.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a single vehicle accident on Hwy. 441 at Old Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
•dispute between a woman and her husband at a Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•juvenile issue at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•identity fraud at a Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported his wife, whom he is separated from, had forged his name on two checks and cashed them for her own gain.
•information on Jim David Rd. at Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported vehicles running the stop sign in the mornings and afternoons.
•information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man wanted to turn in a cell phone for evidence.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a student had written a paper in a class for an assignment that detailed possible abuse that took place last year while the student was living in Gwinnett County.
•assist Mobile Crisis Unit at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a 15-year-old female was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•harassing communications at a Stream Side Dr., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported he had been receiving harassing and intimidating phone calls and texts from his brother’s ex-girlfriend.
•welfare check on young juveniles playing outside without adult supervision on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo.
•abandoned vehicle on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported arriving home to find an abandoned vehicle in his driveway.
•dispute between a wedding coordinator and the groom’s mother at a Mountain Creek Church Rd., Pendergrass, location, where the groom’s mother was causing a disturbance by spitting on other attendants.
•suspicious activity on Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•threats on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her daughter’s boyfriend had sent threatening messages to her son’s phone after her son made comments about the boyfriend laying hands on his sister.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, where a man reported he noticed his brother’s car had a jack under it and it appeared someone was attempting to steal something off of it and might have gotten “spooked.”
•damage to a vehicle at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged while it was parked in the parking lot.
•animal complaint on Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her grandson had been bitten by a neighborhood dog.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass, where a female was found in bed unresponsive.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 North, Talmo, where a man reported a female came to his door advising her and a male had been arguing.
•damage to property and duty upon striking a fixed object on Old State Rd., Talmo, where a man reported someone hit and damaged about 70 feet of his pasture fence.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•dispute between a man and a Grub Hub driver at a Bear Creek Ln., Bogart, residence.
•disorderly conduct at the J&J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a dispute between a man and woman was reported and the man had reportedly cursed at the woman in front of her juvenile son.
•civil matter at a Shilo Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman was going to get some belongings from her ex-boyfriend.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 330, Athens, where an employee reported two vehicles had been sitting in the parking lot for about 30 minutes after the store closed at 10 p.m.
•animal complaint on Fuller Rd. at Hwy. 129 South, Athens, where a cow was in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, where a man reported receiving continued calls and text messages from a female he had previously been in a relationship with.
•theft by taking on Cane Creek Rd., Athens, where a man reported a woman he had helping him move had taken a shotgun without his permission.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident on Crooked Creek Village, Athens.
•dispute and Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) referral at a Jefferson Rd., Athens, residence, where underage alcohol consumption and narcotic use was possibly taking place.
•TPO service at a Nowhere Rd., Athens, residence.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 330, Athens, where a suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:20 p.m.
•suspicious activity on Brock Rd., Athens, where a woman reported her nine-year-old daughter had received obscene text messages.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•criminal damage and theft by taking on Davenport Rd. where a man said his grandson, who rents from him, was destroying his property. A large amount of trash, debris, junk cars and car parts were scattered throughout the exterior of the residence while trash filled the interior of the home, according to the incident report. Walls, windows and door frames were reportedly damaged as well. The man estimated the damage to be tens of thousands of dollars. He also said a water heater and dishwasher were also stolen.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Crest Club Dr. where a man who had reportedly developed a cough over several days was found deceased at a residence. The man’s wife said he suffered from no serious health issues other than high blood pressure. The man was found lying on his back with no signs of foul play, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on Burton Dr. where two juveniles were reportedly hit by a motorcycle while riding a scooter. One of the juveniles was transported to the hospital.
•burglary on Sam Freeman Rd. where a man said a vehicle was stolen at a residence belonging to his recently-deceased father-in-law. A wooden antique clock, several jars of loose change and an assortment of tools were also missing.
•dispute on Allison Way where a man said another man “smoked something which he was unfamiliar with” and then began screaming at him to leave a residence.
•dispute on Maddox Rd. where a man and a woman reportedly got into a verbal dispute with a man who had left the scene prior to a deputy’s arrival.
•simple battery on Stonecreek Dr. where a woman said her estranged husband grabbed her by the arms and pushed her back from his truck during an argument. She then said the vehicle’s mirror “possibly” struck her on the forehead as he closed the door.
•harassing communications on Maddox Rd. where a male reportedly exposed himself to a 16-year-old female on FaceTime.
•fraud on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said a man made withdrawals and purchases through her bank account and changed all of her passwords. The woman also said the man head butted her prior to a deputy’s arrival to the scene.
•theft on Davenport Rd. where a man said an immobile SUV was stolen.
•simple battery on John Randolph Dr. where a woman said another woman began throwing trash, including an open bottle of water, at her through an open car window during a road rage incident.
•simply battery/family violence on Antrim Glen Dr. where a woman said her husband slapped her in the face during an argument about their children’s inheritance.
•information on Johnson Dr. where a child reportedly told his father that his mother’s boyfriend “touched him.” The child did not explain the incident any further, according to the incident report.
•animal complaint on Sam Freeman Rd. where a calf was reported in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Old Collins Rd. where a woman said she found used syringes on the side of the road.
•dispute on Hunting Hills Dr. where a woman and a man reportedly argued over yard maintenance. The man told the woman to stay off his property and threatened to call the police while the woman said she feared the man would poison one of her dogs in retaliation, according to the incident report.
•information on Addenbrook Way where a man said someone attempted to use his credit card.
•dispute on Stoneview Dr. where a man and his son reportedly got into a verbal altercation over a truck.
•entering automobile on Ednaville Rd. where a woman said a man was in her truck and later left on foot. Nothing was reported stolen from the vehicle. The man had reportedly knocked on the complainant’s door before entering the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.