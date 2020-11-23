A Jefferson property owner reported, on November 16, finding a suspicious skeleton on their property while they were taking a walk.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Academy Church Rd. and Washington St. and retrieved the bones to allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to examine them.
It was determined that the bones were not those of a human and did not constitute a crime.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•information at Big Tex, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man reported a lost tag.
•suicide threats at a Whitehill School Rd., Commerce, residence.
•theft by shoplifting at Coach, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where three females had taken items totaling $3,710 and ran from the store without paying.
•theft by shoplifting at Clark Bostonian, where a woman reported three females took $420 in merchandise and ran from the store without paying.
•suspicious activity at a Traynham Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported someone had used her phone number in reference to a bill at Elberton Hospital.
•theft by taking at H&P Auto Brokers, South Elm St., Commerce, where two dealer tags were reported missing.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 98 at Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce.
•motorist assist on Commerce Rd. at Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where a man’s vehicle was broken down.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where an assault involving two students was reported by an assistant principal.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•accident with a deer on Athens Hwy., Jefferson.
•animal complaint at a Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported an injured deer on the side of the roadway.
•information at a Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a South Jackson Elementary School counselor had requested a check on two juveniles.
•theft by taking at a Legg Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone had entered his barn building and stole $300 in oil and $300 in grease tubes.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a South Carolina woman reported her car was struck by the driver of a truck, causing damage to the front end and hood on the passenger side. The woman said a witness to the incident told the offender she needed to leave her information, but the information doesn’t belong to the person who actually damaged her vehicle and no one answers the phone when she calls.
•theft by taking at a Smallwood Pl., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she noticed some of her things had been stolen after she rented a room to a male.
•information at a Hawthorne Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a message was relayed to a female concerning a break-in at her condo in Florida.
•criminal trespass at an Old Indian Trail Road, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported seeing a truck on her grandmother’s property.
•juvenile issue at a High Meadow Dr., Jefferson, residence, where two boys were reported missing. The two were later found under a bed inside the residence.
•agency assist on Hwy. 82 South at Old *2 Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•agency assist on Rice Creek Ct., Jefferson.
•motorist assist on Hwy. 124 at Albert Ln., Jefferson, where a broken-down vehicle was blocking the lane of travel.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 at Hwy. 332.
•suspicious activity at a Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported there was a vehicle parked in the driveway at her neighbor’s residence and her neighbor was out of town and no one was supposed to be at the home.
•animal complaint at a Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where an injured deer was reported.
•dispute at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence, where the complainant reported loud screaming being heard at the apartment below the complainant’s residence.
•dispute at an MLK Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he was having issues with his female neighbor.
•agency assist on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information at a Maley Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information at a Lena Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported the adjoining property owners were shooting guns too close to his property.
•battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and simple assault reported to the Jackson County Sherrif’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson. A woman reported her husband, whom she is in the process of divorcing, is being physically violent and threatening her. She said he had threatened to shoot her on several occasions.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•juvenile issue at a Hale Rd., Maysville, residence, where a couple reported their two juvenile boys told them the neighbor boy, a 12-year-old juvenile, had forced his way into their house and wouldn’t leave.
•dispute and warrant service at a Maysville Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a man was verbally abusing his mother and she was worried about her.
•information at Maysville Elementary School, Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, where a woman requested to have a 2017 incident report re-opened.
•animal complaint on Highland Way at Upland Dr., Maysville, where two men reported being approached by an aggressive tan Pit Bull as they were walking along the roadway.
•theft by taking at a Hillside Way, Maysville, residence, where a woman reported the theft of her 1998 Ford Mustang GT.
•abuse/neglect/exploit disabled/elder persons at a Donahoo Rd., Maysville, residence.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•damage to property on Fountain Dr., Gillsville, where a woman reported striking a deer with her vehicle causing damage to the front end of her vehicle.
•dispute at a Fountain Dr., Gillsville, residence, between a husband and wife.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•information at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his wife hadn’t returned after a trip to Elbert County.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Old Athens Dr. at Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson.
•suspicious activity at a Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a man was located sitting in their driveway.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 334 at Barnett Rd., Nicholson.
•unruly juvenile and missing/runaway juvenile at a Brooks Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his 16-year-old daughter did not get off the school bus and he didn’t know where she was.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 at Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•motorist assist on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a man had misjudged his turn and ran into a ditch.
•suspicious activity at a Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a female was located standing in the roadway.
•accident with a deer on Old State Rd. at Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass.
•accident with a deer on Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass.
•information at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman asked to have a welfare check performed on her neighbor due to a man possibly being at her residence that was not supposed to be there.
•accident with a deer on Pond Fork Church Rd. at Lipscomb Lake Rd., Pendergrass.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 330, Athens, where a man with a flashlight was reportedly standing outside the store entrance at 10:19 p.m.
•aggravated stalking at a Norman Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported her ex-husband was violating a no-contact bond by sending her multiple text messages.
•damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. at New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a woman reported striking two concrete culverts in the median causing damage to her vehicle.
•theft by taking a t a New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, residence, where a couple reported a go-cart, weed eater and leaf blower had been stolen from their residence.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 330, Athens.
•theft by taking at an Archer Grove Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported items had been stolen out of his mailbox.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 at Brock Rd., Athens.
•civil matter on Cane Creek LN. at Cane Creek Rd., Athens, where a man wanted to report a theft.
•abandoned vehicle on Savage Rd. at Marko Dr., Athens.
•suspicious activity and abandoned vehicle on Crooked Creek Village, Athens, where a vehicle was located on the side of the roadway.
•suspicious activity at a Rapids Dr., Bogart, residence, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•suspicious activity at a Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, residence, where a woman reported a man pulled into her driveway asking for directions and he told her he would pay her $100 for a few minutes of her time and he tried to talk her into getting into his truck.
•dispute on Hwy. 129 South at Lebanon Church Rd., Athens, where a fight was reported between two females involved in a road rage incident.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol after a tractor-trailer ran off the roadway.
•animal complaint on Tapp Wood Rd. where someone reported a goat in the roadway.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck.
•agency assist on Lamar Cooper Rd. where officers were called to assist EMS with a patient who was ultimately transported to the hospital.
•juvenile issue on Davenport Rd. where a juvenile left her house and went to her boyfriend's house.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a patrol car was damaged after striking an object that came off another vehicle.
•battery on Mandy Ln. where a woman said another woman jumped on her, punched her and pulled her hair. A man pulled the woman off the other woman.
•agency assist on White St. where officers were called about an elderly man who had fallen. EMS ultimately took him to the hospital.
•disturbance on River Chase where someone reported high-powered rifles were being shot in the woods.
•criminal trespass on Huntington Trail where a woman walked onto someone's property and took a vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Curk Roberts Rd. where someone reported a man rode a bike slowly down a dirt road in front of his residence.
•information on Glen Lake Dr. where someone reported a dune buggy was speeding and driving recklessly.
•dispute on Tapp Wood Rd. where someone reported juveniles were recklessly riding four-wheelers down the road.
•dispute on Johnson Dr. where a man and woman argued.
•information on Rebecca St. where a woman reported her neighbors caused a disturbance each night with their vehicles that sound like they have no mufflers.
•suspicious activity on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman reported seeing a laser in her window and thought someone might be outside.
•recovered stolen property on Jackson Trail Rd. where a stolen rental truck was found.
•welfare check on Johnson Dr. where officers checked on a man after a woman reported she hadn't heard from him. He was getting his phone fixed.
•information on Lamar Cooper Rd. where a woman asked officers to search her deceased brother's vehicle. They found two Oxycodone pills.
•information on Shirley Ct. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend continued to have mail sent to her residence.
•terroristic threats and acts on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a man took 60 Valium pills, trying to kill himself. He threatened officers multiple times and also asked them to shoot him. He was taken to the hospital.
•agency assist on Duck Rd. where officers assisted the Barrow County Sheriff's Office while searching for a City of Winder vehicle. A fired employee said he left the vehicle at his former place of employment.
•civil matter on Old Collins Rd. where someone reported a man hunted on a neighborhood green space.
•suspicious activity on Peal Industrial Ave. where a man saw multiple women at a business. One woman took a satellite dish off a camper. A woman also reportedly got into a vehicle on the scene, left the parking lot in the vehicle and later returned to the scene, leaving the vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Pendergrass Rd. where a door was standing open on a fellowship hall. It didn't appear anything had been taken and there were no signs of forced entry.
•identity fraud on Antrim Glen Dr. where someone tried to send money via Venmo to a painter, but the account didn't belong to the painter.
