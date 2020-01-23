Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to a domestic assault on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a man allegedly punched a woman and threw a mirror at her.
Deputies arrested David Allan Fussell, 45, 468 Charlie Cooper Rd., Braselton for the assault. Deputies found shards of the mirror all over Fussell’s bedroom, as well as red marks and blood on the woman.
The woman claimed Fussell had been drinking for a few days and was belligerent. He reportedly became mad at her because she ignored him and he started punching the bedroom door. The woman tried to get away from Fussell, but he allegedly threw her onto the bed and hit her in the back with the mirror, causing it to shatter. She said she called a friend and Fussell returned to the bedroom and punched her in the head twice. The deputy noticed red marks on the woman’s head and shards of glass in her back.
The woman contained herself inside the bedroom and called 911. Fussell tried to enter the bedroom again. She reportedly told dispatch to send deputies quickly because Fussell was going to beat her.
When the woman tried to show the deputy the bedroom, Fussell attempted to follow them. Both deputies tried to physically restrain Fussell, but one had to tase him before he would calm down. Fussell refused to give his side of the events and answered “I don’t know,” to most of the officer’s questions.
Fussell is charged with criminal trespass, simple battery and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made by the JCSO recently were:
•Mary Anne McCrackin, 50, 134 Oak St., Commerce – hold for other agency and probation violation.
•Haley Nicole Noel, 32, 12100 Springs Ln., Peachtree Corners – criminal trespass.
•Kenneth James Eder, 30, 655 Independence Ave., Pendergrass – hold for other agency and probation violation.
•Angel Manzano-Rosario, 25, 1750 Norton Dr., Gainesville – driving without a license.
•Jeffrey Edward Baracco, 35, 43 Sandy Springs Dr., Athens – hold for other agency and probation violation.
•Kody Keonski Burnett, 34, 515 New Cut Rd., Braselton – hold for other agency and identity theft.
•Damond Jarquice Cantrell, 34, 1727 Lenox Park Dr., Gainesville – probation violation.
•Jack Edward Chalmers, 23, 840 Jefferson River Rd., Athens – probation violation.
•Camilo Andres Mora, 24, 355 Winding Rose Ln., Suwanee – child molestation.
•Tony Jerome Smallwood, 55, 220 Gillsville Lake Rd., Gillsville – failure to appear.
•Lindsay Beth Sprayberry, 41, 515 New Cut Rd., Braselton – identity theft.
•Victor Manuel Burges Avila, 30, 2812 McCellroy Rd., Doraville – driving without a license.
•Lester David Castro-Rosales, 19, 458 Old Miller Rd., Maysville – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Heriberto Chacon, 40, 446 Rattle Ave., Murfreesboro, Tenn. – driving without a license.
•Ira Ernest Hutchinson, 61, 2412 Sunset Rd., Charlotte, N.C. – hold for other agency.
•Rafeal Morales, 24, South Cobb Dr., Smyrna – driving without a license.
•Florian Rettenmeier, 26, 3380 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta – fleeing or attempting to elude officers.
•Tyler Hayes Winchell, 22, 83 Hammond Rd., Jefferson – driving with a suspended license.
•Jeffery Dean Bradberry, 52, 131 Woods Way, Jefferson – disorderly conduct.
•Alexander Duncan Harris, 24, 257 Duck Rd., Braselton – fleeing or attempting to elude officers and reckless driving.
•Elizabeth Suzanne Jordan, 39, 41 Beaver Run Rd., Winterville – failure to appear and hold for other agency.
•Eduardo Balagot Mayo, 65, 3381 Border Dr., Stone Mountain – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Ashton Caldwell Sailors, 18, 3475 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass – theft by taking.
•John William Shockey, 40, 2116 Windward Ln., Gainesville – identity theft.
•Jeffrey Kyle Walker, 30, 16 Cora Way, Maysville – probation violation.
•Jay Benjamin James Wurtz, 26, 99 Hickory St., Commerce – identity theft.
•Shon Randall Holt, 48, 579 Tenth St. Northwest, Atlanta – probation violation.
•Mary Kay Kettell, 50, 2812 Dorsey Peek Rd., Gainesville – probation violation.
•Christopher Leon Pope, 45, 343 Key Dr., Winder – probation violation.
•Jesse William Decker, 26, 656 Farmers Academy Rd., Martin – driving with a suspended license.
•John Thomas Alexander, no age or address given – manufacturing of drugs.
•Sandy Chamblee Alexander, no age or address given – manufacturing of drugs.
GSP
Arrests made recently by the Georgia State Patrol were:
•Francisca Dothe-Concepcion, 53, 92 Alfson Cir., Anderson, N.C. – obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Rufino Salitre-Escalante, 50, 730 Greenbrier Oval Way, Hendersonville, N.C. – driving without a license and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
