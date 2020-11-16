When Jefferson Police Department officers were assisting Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies November 5 with looking for a wanted person at Pine St. Apartments they arrested a Braselton woman and charged her with forgery.
While officers were in an apartment they noticed multiple bills of U.S. currency scattered all over the kitchen table. The woman the apartment was rented to told officers another woman, the Braselton woman, was printing money.
When the Jefferson officer inspected a few of the bills he observed they were counterfeit and were poorly glued together. Other bills had been wet and the ink appeared to have been smudged.
A printed was located in a compartment on a wooden table inside the residence and the Braselton woman’s name and initials were written on the bottom of the printer. The Braselton woman’s purse containing counterfeit money was also found inside the residence.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the Jefferson PD include:
•burglary at Dairy Queen, Panther Dr., Jefferson, where a man was seen on video footage shattering the front door and entering the business around 12:36 a.m. The only thing reported missing by the manager was a box of ice cream bars.
•civil matter at Jefferson Junction, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between a customer and an employee.
•domestic dispute at a River Mist Cir., Jefferson, residence, where several juveniles were reported to be physically fighting.
•domestic dispute at a Katherine Dr., Jefferson, residence, between a husband and wife.
•child custody dispute at a Red Bud Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man was attempting to pick his kids up for a visitation period.
•lost/mislaid property at a Nelson Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her wallet missing.
•forgery at a Pine St. Apartments, Jefferson, residence, where a woman was reported to be “printing money.”
•information report at a Fairfield Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he found an arrow stuck in his fence.
•criminal trespass at Beef O’Brady’s, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a man working at the car wash under construction next door to Beef O’Brady’s reported a truck drove through freshly paved concrete causing damage.
•information report at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between an Atlanta Impound employee and a truck driver in connection with a truck being “booted.”
•financial transaction card fraud at a Tugalo Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her bank accounts had been compromised.
•suspicious person at a Gordon St., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a suspicious male in a red truck waved at his daughter as she was waiting for the school bus in the morning.
•information report at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a man had reported stolen about $200 in beer, however, the beer was recovered in the parking lot.
•information report at a Melvin Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man had possibly stolen a package off the front porch of the complainant’s residence.
•theft by taking at an Oak St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her prescription pill missing after she allowed a man in her residence to use the bathroom.
•burglary at an Oak Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a $400 backpack blower had been stolen from his garage. A witness reported seeing a man get out of a car and walk up to the open garage and take the blower.
•animal complaint at a Wisteria Pl., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported one of his neighbor’s dogs attacked his cat and dog.
•information report at an MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he arrived home and found some of his step-son’s clothing draped across his front porch furniture.
•damage to property at a Brakeman Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a woman someone ran into her mailbox and damaged it.
•information report on Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where an SUV was found parked on the side of the road for several days.
•criminal trespass at an MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a Jefferson Police Department patrol officer reported finding a trash can tipped over in the front yard with trash strewn on the ground, four yard chairs thrown on the ground and seven fake $100 bills on the ground.
•wanted person located at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson.
•verbal dispute at a Mayberry Ln., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and man.
•possession of marijuana on Washington St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by conversion of payment for property improvement at a Redtail Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man hired to replace the complainant’s roof had taken over $10,000 in insurance payments and had never don’t any work on the roof.
•broken down vehicle on Thomas Pkwy. at Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson.
•burglary at a Davis St., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he believed a person he had evicted had returned to the residence and took some trash bags.
